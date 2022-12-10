Lady Gaga Does Wednesday in the Daily LITG, 10th December 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

LITG: Lady Gaga Does Wednesday

  1. Wednesday: Lady Gaga Honors Dance by Going "Mother Monster" Mode 
  2. Night Court: Check Out NBC's Season 1 Eps. 1-6 Official Overviews
  3. Comic Book Creators React To AI Artificial Intelligence Art Explosion
  4. Mark Millar Says DC Will Publish His New Superman Comic
  5. Cartoon Network/Adult Swim President Addresses Concerns, Talks Future
  6. Christopher Priest & Carlo Pagulayan's Superman Lost From DC Comics 
  7. Gold Alternate Art Arceus: The Most Godly Pokemon TCG Card Ever?
  8. Beast Girl, Degenerate &; Jane in the new Unstoppable Doom Patrol
  9. Dark Horse To Publish Mike Baron's Nefarious Version of Nexus
  10. Saturday Night Live: Pearl Jam Posts 1994 "Daughter" Rehearsal Footage 

ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Dino Megazord

Power Rangers Zord Ascension Project Dino Megazord Has Arrived
  1. Power Rangers Zord Ascension Project Dino Megazord Has Arrived
  2. Only Murders In The Building A Masterclass In TV Dramedy; Season 2 BTS
  3. An Open Letter to Robert Kirkman Regarding GI Joe
  4. Seth MacFarlane on "Darkly Hilarious" Family Guy, FOX "News" Hypocrisy
  5. Ravensburger Announces Disney Villainous: Bigger & Badder
  6. Doctor Who: Davies Wants to "Scare the Living S**t Out of You"- Moffat
  7. Better Call Saul Foursome Makes Final Season Feel A Little Too Real
  8. Rick and Morty Nearly Killed Kevin Smith Creatively; Smith's 3 Fav Eps
  9. Kansas City: Sylvester Stallone Looks to Clarify His "Q" Controversy
  10. Tim Drake Finally Gets His Date With Bernard Dowd Four Months Late
  11. Other Ever Afters, Melanie Gillman's Queer Fairy Tale Graphic Novel
  12. Mother F Goose Beats Devil's Reign To Top Diamond Comics Reorders
  13. The Stretcher Bearers, The First Comic By Brothers Reid & Ryan Beaman
  14. Afro-Punk Director, James Spooner, Creates New Punk Graphic Novel
  15. Bristol Lines Up For Banksy Shirts To Help The Colston Four
  16. Deluxe Mandalorian in the Daily LITG, 11th December 2021
  17. Rhea Ewing's Fine: A Comic About Gender, Graphic Novel Debut in April

LITG two years ago, Supernatural, Law & Order: SVU and Pokemon GO

  1. Law & Order: SVU – Christopher Meloni's Stabler Transformation Begins
  2. Pokémon GO December Recap Community Day: Prep Guide Part 1
  3. Shiny Wooper Is Live Right Now In Pokémon GO For Surprise Event
  4. Charged TM Away Frustration In Pokémon GO During The Game Awards
  5. Supernatural Stars Publicly Embarrass Themselves for Worthy Cause
  6. Is The December 2020 Community Day Ticket Worth It In Pokémon GO?
  7. Captain Marvel #24 Teaches Us to Never Costume-Shame Emma Frost
  8. Geoff Thorne On Professionally Writing Hal Jordan
  9. A Very Peculiar Cover To JLA Omnibus
  10. Dark Side of the Ring Shares Season 3 Image- But From Which Episode?
  11. Grant Morrison Tells Origin Of Donny Cates & Ian Bederman's Atomahawk
  12. HaHaHaHaHaHaHa – Thank FOC It's Friday, 11th December 2020
  13. Chef's Kiss, Debut Graphic Novel by Jarrett Melendez and Danica Brine
  14. Bob Scott's Bear With Me, Not Announced By Pixar – Yet
  15. Oli Franey's Debut Graphic Novel Has The Best Title – Monster Crush
  16. Department Of Truth #1 Gets Third Printing, #2 and #3 Get Seconds
  17. Comics Folk Remember the Late, Great, Richard Corben
  18. Crossover, Star Wars, Daredevil, King In Black Top Advance Reorders

LITG three years ago… we were getting The Last Ronin.

  1. Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird Reunite After Netflix's The Toys That Made Us, to Create New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Comic
  2. The Joker and Darkseid Campaign For Donald Trump in Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child from DC Comics
  3. Clark Kent Reveals His Secret Identity – as a Coming Out Allegory? (Superman #18 Spoilers)
  4. Government Bans Marvel's Teen Heroes After School Tragedy in Outlawed by Eve Ewing and Kim Jacinto
  5. "Crisis" of Infinite Cameos: Who You May Have Missed During Part 1
  6. Jorge Jiménez Announces He's the New Ongoing Batman Artist – and Shares Some Amazing Art
  7. Krakoa, The Professor and The Return Of Beak in Today's Dawn Of X, X-Force #3, Fallen Angels #3, New Mutants #3 Spoilers
  8. Everything The Fantastic Four Knew About Their Origin Was Wrong (Fantastic Four #17 Major Spoilers)
  9. "Rick and Morty" & Pringles Team for "Pickle Rick" Crisps, Super Bowl Ad
  10. Brian Taylor to Adapt Robert Anton Wilson and Robert Shea's The Illuminatus! Trilogy as a TV Show

LITG four years ago… Ratched was Ratcheting Up

But everything you knew was wrong.

  1. Ratched: Ryan Murphy Calls Prequel Series "A Feminist Horror Story"
  2. New Comic Publisher TKO Launches With Big Name Creators and Revolutionary Ambitions
  3. Everything You Knew About Daredevil's Cancellation Was Wrong
  4. Everything You Knew About 'Spider-Man No More' Was Wrong Too
  5. Everything You Knew About The Fantastic Four Was Wrong – in March 2019

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Bitter Root co-creator and Black Panther writer Chuck Brown.
  • Vicious Circle writer Kevin LaPorte.

