Porygon Spotlight Hour in The Daily LITG, 16th of November 2022

LITG: Porygon Spotlight Hour
- Tonight Is Porygon Spotlight Hour In Pokemon GO: Nov. 2022
- The Walking Dead Series Finale Images; "Big Twist" to Spinoffs?
- McFarlane Toys Teases Three New DC Comics Multiverse Figures
- Babylon 5: J. Michael Straczynski Puts to Rest Current Reboot Rumors
- The Mandalorian: Mark Hamill Proves He Put in the Luke Skywalker Work
- Constantine Director Has One Mandatory Change for the Sequel Film
- DickFire or DickBabs? Nightwing Fans Get To Choose Tomorrow (Spoilers)
- Free Comic Book Day Gold Titles For 2023 – But Nothing From DC Comics
- No More "Four Batmans" for Warner Bros. Discovery? DCU Roadmap "Close"
- Will Black Adam Kill Batman Before Everyone Else Has A Go?
ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday
- PrintWatch: Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, Star Wars, Department Of Truth
- Dial "T" for Tiger Man in Fiction House's Rangers Comics, at Auction
- 42 More Cosplay Shots from Thought Bubble 2022 On The Sunday
- Rocketship's Imprint For Kids, Bottlerocket, Starts With Felix The Cat
- These 6 Mutants Can Help Bring the Spice Back to Your Relationship
- Jeremy Haun's 28 Horror Comics Inspired by Lockdown in Haunthology
- Aliens Invade Compton In Rodney Barnes & Alex Lins' Monarch
- DC Comics Delays Shazam Movie Sequel, Thundercrack, One More Time
- Tonight, Jerry Sadowitz Plays His Largest Live Show Ever And Hates It
- Eking Out Dark Crisis For All Its Worth In Today's DC Comics
- 5th Dimensional Imps In Three DC Comics Today (Spoilers)
- DC Comics Delays Waller Vs Wildstorm, No Longer For 30th Anniversary
- The Return Of One Punch In DCeased War Of The Undead Gods (Spoilers)
- Bisch Bosch in The Daily LITG 15th of November 2022
LITG one year ago, What If Wolverine Had Eight Claws?
- Marvel's What If…? Returns In March 2022
- Star Trek: Discovery Releases Season 4 Episodes 1 & 2 Preview Images
- Was Batman's First Ever Robin… English? (Robins #2 Spoilers)
- Saved by the Bell, Screech & Making Amends for Punch-Down Culture
- Capes Out And Kisses In Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5, Out Tomorrow
- Yes, Doctor Who Is The Most Overrated Show On Television Today
- Major Harry Potter Character Revealed As Evil In Wizards Unite Twist
- The X-Men Take on Elsie-Dee and Albert with Iron Studios Newest Statue
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: #ReleaseTheNightmanCut, David Ayer!
- Bosch: Legacy – IMDb TV Spinoff Sequel Series Sets 2022 Debut
- Gotham City Without A Batman? Either Of Them?
- Magical Boy Publisher Tapas Media Signs with CAA
- Marvel to Throw Carnage a 30th Birthday Party with One-Shot, Ongoing
- Dreams of a Hulk Planet and the Silver Surfer, Up for Auction
- Will You Get The $2000 Invincible #1 Variant On Comics Vault Live?
- Amazing Spider-Man #78 Beats Joker #9 – Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- DC Comics Partners With Biden & Harris For Kids Vaccination Posters
- When Will Eisner Foresaw What Comic Book Stores Could Be… In 1972
- John Romita Sr's Origins Of Marvel Comics Cover Art At Auction
- Barbara Gordon Will Use a Wheelchair Again Sometimes in Batgirls
- Barry Windsor-Smith Conan The Barbarian #15 Cover Art At Auction
- John Romita Jr & Brian Bendis Action Comics #1019 Full Original Art
- Texas Schools Refuse To Say Whether Or Not They Stock V For Vendetta
- Every Booth And Table (420 Of Them) At Thought Bubble Harrogate 2021
- More Diamond Delays in the Daily LITG, 15th November 2021
LITG two years ago, All Pokémon GO, All The Time
- Star Trek: Why Picard, Sisko and Archer Deserve Their Own Monuments
- Tasks & Rewards for Electric for Electabuzz Research In Pokémon GO
- WWE Firing of Zelina Vega Attracts Attention of SAG-AFTRA Union
- Death Metal #5 Lays Out DC Omniverse Continuity This Week (Spoilers)
- All Pokémon GO, All The Time – The Daily LITG, 15th November 2020
- Who Will Be The Surprise Raid Boss For Late November In Pokémon GO?
- Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Meltan
- Batman: Last Knight on Earth Figures Revealed By McFarlane Toys
- The Boys: Eric Kripke Isn't Sure Trump Supporters Understand Series
- Impact Turning Point Results – Rich Swann vs. Sami Callihan
- Sanford Greene Working With Patton Oswalt and Milestone at DC Comics
- Emma Rios "Selfishly" Working On New Image Comic Before Pretty Deadly
- ComicBooks For Kids Adds A Military Dimension
- DC Cancels Previous Orders For 3-Month-Late Amethyst #6, FOC Tonight
- Batgirl #50 and A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night Get Second Printings
- Home Sick Pilots Have A Critical Role – Thank FOC It's Sunday
LITG three years ago, DC Was Not Reprinting Superman #17
And DC suggested that Catwoman and Nightwing were up a tree,
- DC Comics Not Reprinting Superman #17 Despite Secret Identity-Revealing Sellout
- DC Bait Readers By Having Catwoman Cheat On Batman With Nightwing in February
- "Doctor Who": With "Children in Need", It's The Doctor to the Rescue!
- Is the Release of the Snyder Cut of Justice League Tied to Boris Johnson's Brexit Plan?
- Terrific Production LLC to Challenge Marvel, Donny Cates With Rival Thor Comic
- Does Lois Lane #8 Solicitation Support the 'Cuck Kent' Theory?
- The Truth About Wolverine, Cyclops, and Marvel Girl Finally Revealed [Spoilers]
- X-Men #2, 2099 Variant Printing Problem With No Beginning or End…
- DC Comics February 2020 Solicitations in Full
- Full Roster Revealed for Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo's Suicide Squad… Who Will Die First?
LITG four years ago, we lost Detective Comics Before Batman
It looks like it was just a little too racist.
- DC Comics Cancels Detective Comics Before Batman and Alex Ross Hardcovers
- 6 New X-Men Comic Books for February 2019
- Will There Even Be an Uncanny X-Men Comic After #11?
- DC Comics Won't Have Its Own Booth at SDCC Next Year
- Cyclops and Wolverine are the Last X-Men in Uncanny X-Men #12
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Richard Howell, publisher of Claypool Comics
- Two Fisted-Science and Feynman's comic creator Jim Ottaviani
- Joe Judt, writer of Strata, Death To America and Just Imagine.
- Comic book colourist Tom Smith.
- John Peck a.k.a. The Mad Peck, American underground cartoonist,
- Comic Con organiser, Everett Watford
- Dekker Dreyer, writer of Mondo Atomic B-movie comics.
