Remembering Jason Pearson in The Daily LITG, 18th January 2023

An LITG look around yesterday's Bleeding Cool, what yoiu were reading, as well as the last five years of content.

LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Jason Pearson, Creator Of Body Bags, Died In December Aged 52
  2. Nightwing's New Superhero Team For 2023 (Spoilers)
  3. Three-Body Problem Episode 1 Proves Slick But Conventional: Review 
  4. Declaration of Love to Stephanie Brown from Cassandra Cain (Spoilers)
  5. The Rookie: Kelly Clarkson Goes BTS; S05E12 "Death Notice" Preview 
  6. Doctor Who: Bad Wolf Being "The Home of The Whoniverse" Very Promising
  7. The Three-Body Problem Ep. 2 Review: Things Start Getting Weird
  8. New Characters Childminder & Miss Murder (Flash & Stargirl Spoilers)
  9. Warrior Nun Fans Have Message for Netflix: Correct Your Mistake
  10. Three-Body Problem: Chinese TV Series Set to Premiere on January 15th

ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Putting Zips On Boba Fett

Chris Weston Annoyed Boba Fett Can Use Zips When Last Jedi Couldn't
The Book Of Boba Fett screencap
  1. Chris Weston Annoyed Boba Fett Can Use Zips When Last Jedi Couldn't
  2. The Witcher Showrunner: "I Am Very Sorry to Those Who I've Hurt"
  3. Jared Padalecki Says Walker Can Thank Supernatural For Mitch Pileggi
  4. Joss Whedon Offers "Buffy" Reax: "Sometimes You Had to Yell" & More
  5. Inferno Was Hickman's Last X-Men And He'll Miss New Mutants The Most
  6. Amazing Fantasy #15 Milestone Edition CGC 9.8 On Auction
  7. Eternals: Thoughts About Marvel's Flawed But Interesting Experiment
  8. More Upcoming Spider-Man & X-Men Memory Wipes (Spoilers)
  9. 1883 S01E05 Preview: Crossing Fallout; McGraw, Hill Discuss Old West
  10. Arrow: Stephen Amell on Arrowverse vs Reality; Offers Ramsey Congrats
  11. Meet The Gamorra Corps (Briefly) In Superman: Son Of Kal-El #7
  12. Nubia Gets A New Weapon Tomorrow (Spoilers)
  13. Bill Sienkiewicz To Republish Stray Toasters In Deluxe Format
  14. Reckoning War Teasers for Marvel Comics This Week? (Spoilers)
  15. First Look At Brian Azzarello & Maria Llovet's Faithless III
  16. TMNT: The Last Ronin And Saga Top Advance Reorders One More Time
  17. Explaining All Those Comic Book Creator Credits On Eternals
  18. Putting Zips On Boba Fett In The Daily LITG, 17th January 2022

LITG two years ago, Pokémon GO Community Day

The world keeps turning, and America keeps burning. And Dave Bautista knows just what manatees need his help.

  1. Niantic Posts & Deletes Promise To Improve Pokémon GO Community Day
  2. Walker Star Jared Padalecki Says Jensen Ackles Will Be On The Show
  3. Batwoman Season 2 Preview: Ryan Wilder Offers Her PO a Reality Check
  4. The Unreleased Unova Shinies in Pokémon GO – Part Four
  5. The Rookie Season 3 Preview: Nolan Deals with an Unexpected Visitor
  6. Titans: Curran Walters BDay Wishes Include Red Hood Final Fitting Look
  7. Law & Order: SVU: Benson & Stabler Are Back- And A Little Bit Closer
  8. CW Update: Riverdale Spinoff, Arrow S09, Lost Boys, Swamp Thing, More
  9. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift Slows The Whole Franchise Down
  10. Pokémon GO Machop Community Day 2021 Review
  11. Some Thoughts On The Seeds from Dark Horse Comics
  12. The Hard Boiled Inspirations of Batman Villain Black Mask
  13. Marvel Omnibuses – Kull The Destroyer & Aliens: Original Years Vol 2
  14. What Price Anthologies for DC Comics – And The Creators?
  15. Andi Watson Sells Punycorn Graphic Novel to Clarion
  16. Future State Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – Dark Detective #1
  17. Obscure Comics: General Mills Presents Batman V Superman #2 & Cereal
  18. Bleeding Cool's Comic Book and Graphic Novel JobWatch
  19. Scholastic To Publish Shauna J. Grant's Mimi & Penelope Graphic Novel
  20. I, Lusiphur and the Dark Magic Beginnings of Drew Hayes' Poison Elves

LITG three years ago, DC and Marvel were planning for an April that wouldn't happen

And X Of Swords was on the way.

  1. DC Comics April 2020 Solicitations Frankensteined
  2. Marvel Comics Solicitations April 2020– 19 Solicits From X-Factor to New Warriors, Frankensteined
  3. Vita Ayala and Bernard Chang Introduce New Gen Z X-Men in Children of the Atom this April
  4. Joker War is Coming to Batman Comics, And it Starts in April
  5. Does Nightwing Get His Dick Back in April?! Or are DC's Solicitations Confused?
  6. Will Batman: Three Jokers by Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok Be Solicited Today? (Answer: NO)
  7. "Psych 2: Lassie Come Home": Shawn & Gus Are On the Case [IMAGE]
  8. Jonathan Hickman Says You Don't Have to Buy Every X-Men Book if You Don't Want to
  9. Joker, Joker, and More Joker in DC Comics Full April 2020 Solicitations (Did We Mention Joker?)
  10. Punisher Creator Gerry Conway Speaks Out Against QAnon Appropriation Of Punisher Logo

LITG four years ago, Superboy was 17 years old.

And Sylvester Stallone was pushing Last Blood.

  1. Samuel L. Jackson Tells Jimmy Fallon How He Became Nick Fury
  2. Final Fantasy XIV's Blue Mage Job is Completely Ridiculous
  3. Kate Mulgrew Shares Her Favorite 'Star Trek: Voyager' Memory
  4. 12 DC Comics Covers Revealed – Rob Liefeld's Superman, Artgerm's Wonder Woman, Frank Cho's Catwoman and More
  5. LATE: Doomsday Clock #9

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Ryan Benjamin, artist on Ghost, Suicide Squad, Grifter and WildCATS
  • Ryvre Hardrick of G-Mart Comics, Chicago
  • Charles Yoakum, inker on Turok, Grackle, Trinity Angels, Eternal Warrior
  • Leonard Sultana, comics journalist

