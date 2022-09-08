Rick Grimes Was Right in The Daily LITG 8th September 2022
LITG: Rick Grimes Was Right
- Tales of the Walking Dead S01E04 Recap/Review: Rick Grimes Was Right
- Jason Pearson Says Afua Richardson Gets Work Because She's Beautiful
- The Boys: A-Train's "Turbo Rush" Ad Leaves Bad Taste in Our Mouths
- The Batman Who Laughs Becomes the Darkest Knight with McFarlane
- Elon Musk Fans Blame Neil Gaiman for LOTR Because Facts Are Hard
- The Pokémon TCG Trick Or Trade BOOster Packs Product Hits Shelves
- Who Passes And Who Fails In Today's Judgment Day? (X-Spoilers)
- Howard Stern's Mouth Wrote Check Sarah Michelle Gellar Wants Cashed
- Report: Kenny Omega, Young Bucks Suspended; CM Punk May Exit AEW
- Pick Up The Pokémon TCG Holiday Calendar Box Today
ICYMI: In case you missed it
- The Black Widow-Inspiring Miss Fury by June Tarpé Mills, at Auction
- Usagi Yojimbo Quits IDW, Back at Dark Horse & Stan Sakai Imprint Dogu
- Appearing Together, Marvel & DC Comics' Editors-In-Chief
- Judas Traveller From Spider-Man's Clone Saga To A New Krakoan Big Bad
- What Happens When Frank Castle Gets His Kids Back in Punisher #6
- Today's Marauders & Immortal X-Men Spoil October's Legion Of X #6
- Who Is The Mysterious Marvel Narrator Of All-Out Avengers? (Spoilers)
LITG one year ago, Seth McFarlane Vs Tucker Carlson
- Seth MacFarlane Calls Out Fox for Family Guy/Tucker Carlson Hypocrisy
- Thoughts on Shang-Chi from a Viewer Who Knows Chinese Culture
- Dave Bautista Puts Over Kid Who Gave Finger to Anti-Mask Protestors
- Zachary Levi Talks Marvel Death in Thor: Ragnarok
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: A Dee-Less Gang Goes for a Ride
- Jonathan Hickman & Declan Shalvey's Marvel Unlimited Exclusive X-Book
- A Brand New DC Multiverse For 2022 (Infinite Frontier #6 Spoilers)
- WWE Gets Even More Cheap As They've Now Cut Backstage Catering
- Community: Harmon, McHale, Brown Post on Michael K. Williams Passing
- Batman/Catwoman Reprises Adam Hughes Catwoman #51 Mugshot Cover
- Mike Mignola Illustrating Pinocchio with Dave Stewart, Beehive Books
- Robert Downey Jr $750 CGC Signing To Benefit FootPrint Coalition
- Star Wars: The High Republic: Edge of Balance Manga Out This Week
- Schulz Studio's Mary Shyne Auctions Graphic Novel Debut Graduation Day
- Booster Gold Knows Todd McFarlane Apparently (Blue & Gold #2 Spoilers)
- Justice Incarnate Lead-In In Infinite Frontier #6 (Spoilers)
- Harley Quinn Wants To Be Batman's Next Robin (Batman #112 Spoilers)
- Poison Ivy – All Ready To Destroy Gotham (Batman #112 Spoilers)
- Marvel Publishes Special 9/11 Story In Tomorrow's Comics
LITG two years ago, Supernatural, Pokemon, Ghost-Hunter
- Supernatural: Jensen Ackles' Adopting Baby; Jared Padalecki Got His
- The Rarest Generation Five Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- James Tynion IV Reveals Ghost-Maker as Batman's Oldest Rival
- The Boys: Eric Kripke Just Tied Rick and Morty for Best Response Ever
- The Mandalorian: Gina Carano Isn't Oppressed- She's Selfish: Opinion
- The Boys EP Kripke: COVID Could Cost Season 3 Jeffrey Dean Morgan
- American Horror Story: Ryan Murphy Wants to Know Where You're Sitting
- Hasbro Star Wars Mission Fleet Sets Of Mandalorian, The Child, Ahsoka
- Timburr Raid Spotlight: Boosted Shiny In Pokémon GO
- For Some Reason, Someone Put Skyrim On A Pregnancy Test
- Frank Frazetta's Princess Of Mars – Will It Hit A Million at Auction?
- James Tynion IV Sells Out Of His Own Department Of Truth #1 Variant
- Is Superboy Prime Narrating Dark Nights: Death Metal Trinity Crisis?
- SPACE – A New Name For Orbital Comics In London
- The Right Honourable Joseph Rees-Mogg MP, In This Week's 2000AD?
LITG three years ago, Lost comics, characters and battles
When we all remembered there was a comic book character called Match.
- When You Get Paid For a Character No One Realised Was in X-Men: Dark Phoenix
- Fanboy Rampage: Rob Liefeld vs Sean Gordon Murphy Over Whether or Not DC Sucks
- "Dark Nights: Metal" Statue by Prime 1 Studios Showcases a Joker Dragon
- Marvel To Launch New Doctor Strange Series "Surgeon Supreme"
- Matthew Rosenberg Says Yes to Donny Cates…
- The Lost Issue of Grant Morrison and Chas Truog's Animal Man From 1988 – "Dominion"
- "Batwoman": Welcome Back to Gotham – They're All Mad There [Preview]
- Details on DC Comics' 100-Page Giants With John Layman, Gail Simone, Mark Russell, Amanda Conner, Tom Taylor and More
- The Truth About Star in Captain Marvel #10 [Preview]
- We Got The Other Half Of That Weird Megan Fox "Black Desert" Trailer
- New York Comic-Con Goes Until 10pm, Thursday to Saturday, Will Sell Fewer Tickets
- AB5 – Will DC Comics Creators Rise Up Against Dan Didio And Claim Their Workers Rights?
- Avengers: Children's Crusade Sells Out After Rio Mayor Orders Recall for Gay Kiss
LITG four years ago, what did Heroes In Crisis mean for DC?
- What Does Heroes In Crisis Mean For Geoff Johns's Optimistic Vision Of DC Rebirth?
- Dragon Con: 'Orville' Cosplay Crew Invades Star Trek 10 Forward Party
- Doctor Octopus is The Superior Spider-Man Again in New Marvel Comic Series
- Dragon Con: General Leia Cosplay That'll Make You Cry
- Old Man Logan Annual #1 Review: Regret of the Punisher
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- David Schwartz, writer of Fathom, Ember, Idolised, Fighting Gravity.
- Joe Dunn, publisher of Antarctic Press
- Lys Galati of Sphinx Public Relations.
- David Bertrand writer of All Power Full.
- Joe Schenkman, underground cartoonist, head of Schenkman Books.
- Daniel Karhunen, author of Wolalina graphic novels.
- Stuart Tipples, artist on Blood Brothers
- Neil Googe, co-founder of Com.X, creator of Bazooka Jules, artist on Welcome To Tranquility, Rose And Thorn, Detective Comics.