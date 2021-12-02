San Diego Comic-Con Cosplay Away! The Daily LITG 2nd December 2021

Sorry for the delay, I have been flying through the air…

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. Today I am still in San Diego after the San Diego Comic-Con: Special Edition. But I will be flying far, far away…

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Rick & Morty & Alex Ross

Rick and Morty have a Christmas coming – but it's Alex Ross who wants his presents from DC Comics now.

LITG two years ago, DC was not fazed by Chhina

And Pulp was coming from Brubaker and Phillips.

LITG three years ago… comic stores got a lesson.

And resurrection was just starting to be a thing in the Xbooks.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Comic book creator, outrager and Emmy Award-winner Frank Cho.

Dennis Barger, comic book retailer and outrager.

comic book retailer and outrager. Comics reviewer Elayne Weschler-Chaput

Alex Sinclair , comics colourist.

, comics colourist. Comics podcaster John Siuntres.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about Love Sausage, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: cosplay, newlitg