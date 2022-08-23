The Boys Season 4 Starts Filming in The Daily LITG 23rd August 2022
LITG: The Boys Season 4 Starts Filming
- The Boys: Antony Starr Honors S04 Filming Start with Nod to The Past
- Wolverine Should Not Be Logan In The MCU, When The Time Comes
- The Mandalorian: Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni Reveal Dream Guest Star
- Lucifer: Neil Gaiman Confirms the Rumors He's God (On The Show)
- Better Call Saul: Gilligan on Walter White; Kim Wexler Always Safe
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman on If Viewers Can Expect "Bonus" Episode 12
- The Sandman: Gaiman on S02 Not Being a Given; Midsummer Promise
- Fantastic Four #46 Preview: Reed Richards Finally Meets His Match
- The Orville Creator Seth MacFarlane on Season 4 Being "A Blank Slate"
- When Grant Morrison Made Alan Moore A Subterranean Pirate
ICYMI: In case you missed it
- Marvel's New X-Men Crossover Sins Of Sinister Throws Him In The Pit?
- Notorious Harry Tracy Brings Prize Comics to a Grisly End, at Auction
- Nebraska Republican Party Tweets Gender Queer Images They Object To
- Fear, Foulness & A Last Ride in AfterShock November 2022 Solicits
- The Forgotten Prize Comics Crossover Saga: Superheroes vs Frankenstein
- Superman Batman #1 Incentive Cover Up for Auction
- The Dead Lucky & End After End Variants For New Comics Vault Live
- Superman Strikes An Iconic Pose On Jim Lee Cover At Heritage Auctions
- Lee Garbett's SIKTC Slaughter Pack Covers Spells It Out For Fans
- When Grant Morrison Made Alan Moore A Subterranean Pirate
- Rick Remender, On Being A Sell-Out To Honda, In Deadly Class
- The Bones Of The Gods Launches in Scout Comics November 2022 Solicits
- Damian Connelly's Nobody's Girls in Sumerian November 2022 Solicits
- Valiant's X-O Manowar November 2022 Solicits For Seven Months' Time
- The Long Wait For Sandman #12 In The Daily LITG 22nd August 2022
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Chris Bachalo, co-creator of Generation X, creator of Steampunk.
- Terry Austin, inker on Uncanny X-Men.
- Christian Beranek, writer of Silent Devils, Silent Forest, Post Apocalyptic Nick
- Andy Runton, creator of Owly.
- Marco Schiavone, publisher at Edizioni BD.
- Steven Howarth of Pop Culture Maven
- Sohaib Awan, founder of Jabal Entertainment
- Darryl Kravitz, writer of Scooby-Doo comics.
- Jon Moisan, editor at Skybound.