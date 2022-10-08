Thing-Of-Order In The Daily LITG, 8th of October 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's Marvel Thing-Of-Order At NYCC

LITG: Thing-Of-Order in the Top Ten stories yesterday

  1. Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's Marvel Thing-Of-Order At NYCC
  2. Avatar: The Last Airbender Star Calms M. Night Shyamalan Film Fears
  3. DC Reveals New Superman Family Members & Outfits – No Capes?
  4. She-Hulk Writer on Daredevil Fan's NSFW Feige Offer: "Time to Collect"
  5. Mike Hawthorne Draws Batman Ongoing Series, With Joe Quesada On Covers
  6. Neil Gaiman Takes Good Omens-Like Approach to The Sandman Trolls
  7. Hasbro Reveals Ironheart Wakanda Forever Marvel Legends Figure
  8. Alan Moore on Superhero Movies as a Possible Precursor To Fascism
  9. DC's Lazarus Planet Is Their Magical Crisis For 2023
  10. DoorDash Drivers Get Second Jobs as Superheroes in New Marvel Comic

LITG one year ago: Funko Is The Worst

Funko Announces No NYCC Lottery System: Expect the Worst
LITG Credit: Funko
  1. Funko Wins Award For Worst New York Comic Con 2021 Experience
  2. Here is Your Shared Retailer Exclusives List For Funko's NYCC 2021
  3. Aquaman Returns To His Blue Costume In January 2022
  4. Doctor Who: Colin Baker – No "White Middle-Aged Man" for Next Doctor
  5. DC Comics Surprise-Drops Free NFTs To DC Fandome Attendees
  6. Peter Parker Losing his Trademark in Amazing Spider-Man #75 (Spoilers)
  7. Marvel Comics To Publish Devil's Reign: X-Men In January
  8. A Better Look At The X Lives And X Deaths Of Wolverine
  9. Penguin Random House Making Changes To Marvel Comics Packaging
  10. The Wheel of Time: New Images from Upcoming Amazon Series Adapt

LITG two years ago, Pokémon GO, Supernatural and Funko – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

Giratina, Drifloon, and Spiritomb in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
  1. The Ghosts of Pokémon GO: Halloween Is Coming
  2. Supernatural Fans Get Preview of Jared Padalecki's Cordell Walker Look
  3. All of the Walmart Con 2020 Exclusive Funko Pop Reveals
  4. Yamask Has Returned For October's Events In Pokémon GO
  5. Dave Bautista, Ken Jeong to Team Up Against John Cena & Donald Trump
  6. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Dee "Honor" Exactly What We Expected
  7. Pokémon GO & Niantic Launch Local Business Recovery Initiative
  8. Nightwing and Fourth World Collections Cancelled By DC Comics
  9. Batman #100 – How Punchline Gets Away With It (Spoilers)
  10. DC Comics Delays Collections And Omnibuses Into Late 2021 and 2022
  11. DC Comics Will Continue To Be Distributed By Diamond UK In 2021
  12. Chadwick Boseman Spawn #311 Sells 150,000, Will Crossover Match It?
  13. James Tynion IV Advertises Razorblades In DC Mature Readers Comics
  14. Giga #1 Gets 28,000+ Orders From Vault Comics
  15. Allegations Of Fraud Raised In Comicsgate Trademark Battle
  16. Counting Down Even More Swords In X Of Swords Today (Spoilers)
  17. No Reprints On Misprinted Walter Simonson Mighty Thor Artisan Edition
  18. Reading Up On Mad Jim Jaspers And The Fury In X Of Swords (Spoilers)
  19. They're Letting Anyone Pick Up Mjolnir These Days – Thor #8 Spoilers
  20. Terry Moore Will Host Pre-order for New Graphic Novel Ever on Monday

LITG three years ago, Harley Quinn was getting a new beau.

And no one guessed it was Booster Gold.

  1. Jonathan Kent To Be The New Superman For DC Comics?
  2. Gossip: Wonder Woman Will Be the First to be Replaced in DC Comics' 5G?
  3. Interview: D&D-Inspired Clothing Line Cantrip
  4. Gossip: Luke Fox, Jonathan Kent – What DC Comics' 5G is All About
  5. Harley Quinn Has a New Lover at DC – One That No One Will Be Able To Guess
  6. David Tennant's Doctor Who to Meet Jodie Whittaker's Doctor in 2020 – in the Comics
  7. Check Out New "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Last Survivor" Gameplay
  8. 5 Things WWE Must Do Tonight on Raw to Save Itself After the Hell in a Cell Fiasco [Spoilers]
  9. Frank Cho is a Little Late for His Outrage at New York Comic Con
  10. Over Three Hundred Cosplay Shots from New York Comic Con's Final Day, Sunday #NYCC

LITG four years ago, Toys R US was teasing…

And the Stan Lee situation was getting even more complex.

  1. Toys R Us Tweets They Might Be Returning, Online Rage Ensues
  2. Stan Lee Issues Statement About Keya Morgan's 'Hostage Videos' to Bleeding Cool
  3. Nintendo Switch Will Be Getting New Hardware in 2019
  4.  Based on Trailer, Mark Millar Says Aquaman is Decades Better Than Marvel Cinematic Universe
  5. John Byrne Says He Would Be Back at Marvel if C.B. Cebulski Shook His Hand

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Comic book colourist Moose Baumann.
  • Minty Man of Minty Fresh Comics
  • Horror kids comics writer RL Stine.
  • Artist on House of Slaughter, Chris Shehan

