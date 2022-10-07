Only Clark Kent Gets The Cape – The Daily LITG, October 7th 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: Stop Bad Idea in the Top Ten stories yesterday

ICYMI: In case you missed it

LITG one year ago: Trent Crimm Is Just The Worst

LITG two years ago, Pokémon GO, Funko & Barbara Gordon

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including Pokémon GO, Funko, Ghost Rider, Batman #100 and so much more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG three years ago, Harley Quinn was getting a new beau.

And no one guessed it was Booster Gold.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Howard Chaykin , creator of American Flagg and Hey Kids Comics

, creator of American Flagg and Hey Kids Comics Marvin Perry Mann, comics inker.

comics inker. Phil Yeh , creator of one of the first US graphic novels, Even Cazco Gets the Blues.

, creator of one of the first US graphic novels, Even Cazco Gets the Blues. Fernando Ruiz, co-creator of Die Kitty Die, instructor at the Joe Kubert School.

co-creator of Die Kitty Die, instructor at the Joe Kubert School. David Doub , publisher of Dusk Comics.

, publisher of Dusk Comics. Chris Arrant , formerly of Bleeding Cool, now writer for GamesRadar

, formerly of Bleeding Cool, now writer for GamesRadar David Mack, creator of Kabuki, co-creator of Echo.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, superman