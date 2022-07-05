All The Captain Americas For The Daily LITG, 5th July 2022

LITG: The Boys Vs Supernatural in The Daily LITG

LITG one year ago, What Lovecraft Country S2 Would Have Been

I really hope that if no one picks up the second season of Lovecraft Country that they make a comic book out of it.

LITG two years ago, DC Comics Mask Up

It was all about DC Comics characters masking up with a touch of Funko and Transfomers/Back To The Future crossovers.

What were people reading, three years ago.

Two years ago, the Punisher spoke out about police using his logo, in quite a forthright fashion.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Gary Spencer Millidge, creator of Strangehaven

creator of Strangehaven Ian Edginton, writer on X-Force, Scarlet Traces, H. G. Wells' The War of the Worlds and Leviathan.

writer on X-Force, Scarlet Traces, H. G. Wells' The War of the Worlds and Leviathan. Davey Candlish , publisher of Paragon.

, publisher of Paragon. Steven Sanders artist on Throwaways, SWORD, Wolverine, Infinity: The Hunt.

artist on Throwaways, SWORD, Wolverine, Infinity: The Hunt. Joe Khachadourian , writer and executive editor at MightyVille

, writer and executive editor at MightyVille James Lawrence, writer/artist on The Waste.

writer/artist on The Waste. Steve Biasi , comic book inker.

, comic book inker. Geraldo Borges, artist on Angel, Adventure Comics, Nova, Philosopher Rex, Nightwing, Wonder Woman.

artist on Angel, Adventure Comics, Nova, Philosopher Rex, Nightwing, Wonder Woman. Danny Djeljosevic, writer of Ghost Engine, Panic Kids Final Derby, and Kids Rule.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

