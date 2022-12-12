Gaga Over Wednesday in The Daily LITG, 12th December 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: Lady Gaga Does Wednesday

ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Dino Megazord

LITG two years ago, Supernatural, Law & Order: SVU and Pokemon GO

LITG three years ago… we were getting The Last Ronin.

LITG four years ago… Ratched was Ratcheting Up

But everything you knew was wrong.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Bitter Root co-creator and Black Panther writer Chuck Brown.

Vicious Circle writer Kevin LaPorte.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.