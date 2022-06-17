Grant Morrison's Doctor Who in the Daily LITG, 17th June, 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: Better Call Saul in the ten most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, DC Comics Cancellations

LITG two years ago, Immortal She-Hulk

She-Hulk stormed the reading chart a year ago, far ahead of any of her competitors. Marvel had an advance hit on their hands.

LITG three years ago, The Return of Thanos.

He does seem to stick around despite all manner of deaths, doesn't he?

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Robert Lee Beerbohm , comic book historian and retailer

, comic book historian and retailer Patrick Olliffe , artist on Untold Tales of Spider-Man and Spider-Girl.

, artist on Untold Tales of Spider-Man and Spider-Girl. Emmett Furey , comics journalist

, comics journalist Hilary Barta , comics inker, writer, artist on the like of The Thing, What The? and Fear Agent.

, comics inker, writer, artist on the like of The Thing, What The? and Fear Agent. Richard Maurizio, artist on Tom & Jerry.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. Email Address

