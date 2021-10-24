Hasbro is Knull And Void in The Daily LITG, 24th October 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. And this weekend is the return of Britain's biggest comic book convention, MCM London Comic Con, as run by ReedPOP and Reed Expo. Will I see you there? There will be photos… maybe I can jump on Tom Hiddlestone again.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Marvel Legends Reveals Come Fast And Furious At Hasbro PulseCon
- 79 Cosplay Photos From MCM London Comic Con 2021
- Bewitched Was A Classic TV Master Class in Abusive Relationships
- PrintWatch: No More Second Printings From Image Comics
- Dear Saturday Night Live: Please Don't Destroy Sketches Are Mandatory
- Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 – New Transformers Reveals Roll Out
- Star Wars Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 Reveals – The Vintage Collection
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection Reveals Dazzle Hasbro PulseCon
- Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Black Series Figures Revealed At PulseCon
- Star Trek: Picard Star Brent Spiner Teases New Season 2 Character
- GI Joe Team Dazzles W/ New Figures, HasLab Revealed At Hasbro PulseCon
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Catalyst: Self-Made Hero Launches UK Anthology by Creators of Colour
- Green Lantern #7 Review: Gravitas and Urgency
- Rise of the Djinn #1 Review: An Extraordinary Fight
- Batman '89 #3 Review: Picture Perfect
- Shang-Chi #5 Review: Some Problematic Elements
- Marvel Unveils Madelyne Pryor Variants for Final Issue of Hellions
- MCM London Comic Con 2021 On The Saturday – That's More Like It
- Bonyeer, Karate Kai & Monkey Claw In Keenspot January 2022 Solicits
- New Men #1 & Ghoul Agency #1 in Action Lab's January 2022 Solicits
- Scout Comics Launches The Sartorial Geek In January 2022 Solicits
- Yen Press Announces 3 New Manga Titles Coming Very Soon
- 2000AD Kicks Off 45th Anniversary In Rebellion January 2022 Solicits
- Black Hops In Hopocalypse Now – Antarctic Press January 2022 Solicits
- Wonder Trans Women in The Daily LITG, 23rd of October, 2021
LITG one year ago, Marvel Vs Aliens Vs Star Trek
- Star Trek: Voyager – Kate Mulgrew Appearing at Janeway Statue Unveil
- Marvel Vs Aliens Begins In January 2021, With Variant Covers
- Pokémon GO to Feature Surprise "Familiar" Raid Boss in November 2020
- Lunar Restricts DC Comics Distribution, No eBay Stores, Buying Clubs
- Zack Snyder's Justice League Adds Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke
- More My Hero Academia Figures Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys
- Back to the Future Writer Bob Gale Explains Opening Clock Sequence
- The Crown Tundra Expansion Is Out For Pokémon Sword & Shield
- Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours for November 2020 Announced
- DC Comics Didn't Drop UCS – UCS Dropped DC Comics
- HaHa and Rain Like Hammers In Image Comics Solicitations January 2021
- Brenna Thummler's Delicates Leads Oni Press January 2021 Solicits
- JMS and Mike Deodato's Resistance Returns – AWA January 2021 Solicits
- Gung-Ho: Sexy Beast #1 Launches From Ablaze in January 2021 Solicits
- Zenescope Gets Its First Previews Cover – Alongside Frodo Baggins
- Last Witch and Abbott 1973 in Boom January 2021 Solicitations In Full
- Captain Marvel Gets An Origin in IDW January 2021 Full Solicitations
- Dave Sim Parodies Previews With Cerebus In Hell 2021 Preview One Shot
- Star Wars Insider Hits #200 In Titan Comics January 2021 Solicits
- Brandon Graham Returns to Image Comics With Rain Like Hammers
LITG two years ago, Jim Lee was drawing Watchmen
And we were getting those original 5G plans
- Jim Lee Draws Watchmen – And Then Lost It
- Will Captain Boomerang's Kid Replace Barry Allen (and Wally West) as the Flash For DC Comics' 5G (UPDATE)
- The X-Men's Bishop Was Based On Efren 'Bata' Reyes
- What Jim Gordon Really Thinks About Batman Leading Robins to their Death? (Batman/Superman #3 Spoilers)
- Marvel Changes Solicits For X-Men #4 and New Mutants #4
- Today, Finally, Betty and Veronica Kiss in Archie Comics (Spoilers)
- Report: Alan Fine Gone From Marvel Too, Talent Questions Ike Perlmutter's "Conservative Bent"
- Is Doomsday Clock Based on a Massive Plothole?
- Remember That A.I. Generated Batman Screenplay? It's Just Been Adapted Into a Comic Book…
- Is The DC Comics Timeline Already Screwed? Doom Signals Suggest So (Spoilers)
- The Immortal Hulk #25 is the Most Dystopian Days Of Future Past Ever (Spoilers In Brackets)
- Jim Lee Addresses THOSE Rob Liefeld DC Tweets Tastefully… Mike Zapcic, Not So Much
- Back to the Mister Sinister's Gossip Column In Marauders #1 (Spoilers)
- Nominations Revealed in Public Vote For Official DC Villain Of The Year
- "Watchmen": Some Aren't Ready for THIS "Watchmen" [OPINION]
- Money Shot #1, Out Tomorrow, From Sarah Beattie, Tim Seeley, Rebekah Isaacs and Kurt Michael Russell is Vault's Best-Selling Comic to Date
- There's a Lot Of Alfred in Today's Batman Comics For a Dead Man
- The Future Of The Marvel Universe Sees Doctor Doom as Its Much-Loved Leader (Spoilers)
- On the Pioneer Format (and Early Price Spikes) – "Magic: The Gathering"
- Vampirella Seduces Us for Her 50th Anniversary Sideshow Statue
LITG three years ago, Uncanny X-Men was getting spoiled
But we were getting an inkling of what was coming.
- Marvel's Jordan White Spoils the Last Panel of Uncanny X-Men #1 for #XMenMonday
- NYCC Goss: New X-Men Books For 2019?
- Punisher Season 2 and Jessica Jones Season 3, the Last Marvel Netflix Shows?
- NYCC Goss: What's Up With The Inhumans Then?
- John Wesley Shipp's '90s Flash Joins CW's Arrowverse 'Elseworlds'
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Mindy Newell, writer of Deathlok, Wonder Woman, Legion of the Super-Heroes
- Heavy Metal Magazine artist Jeff Pittarelli
- Marco Rizzo, editor at Panini Comics Italia
- Comic book colourist Tina Olah.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about Love Sausage, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.