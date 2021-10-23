Wonder Trans Women in The Daily LITG, 23rd of October, 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. And this weekend is the return of Britain's biggest comic book convention, MCM London Comic Con, as run by ReedPOP and Reed Expo. Will I see you there? There will be photos… maybe I can jump on Tom Hiddlestone again.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- DC Comics Introduces Trans Women To Wonder Woman's Paradise Island
- Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 – New Transformers Reveals Roll Out
- PrintWatch: No More Second Printings From Image Comics
- Image Comics' Full January 2022 Solicitations From Arrowsmith To Saga
- Star Wars Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 Reveals – The Vintage Collection
- Bewitched Was A Classic TV Master Class in Abusive Relationships
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection Reveals Dazzle Hasbro PulseCon
- Darkrai Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: October 2021
- Star Wars Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 Reveals – The Black Series
- Nightwing & Batgirl Revealed As Heterosexual (Nightwing #85 Spoilers)
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- PrintWatch: No More Second Printings From Image Comics
- Javier Pulido's Art On Ninjak #4 Was Redrawn By Beni Lobel
- From One Side Of MCM London Comic Con To The Other (2021) Video
- Promise Collection 1947: Changing Tides
- Victor Santos Until My Knuckles Bleed – Behemoth January 2022 Solicits
- Finally, Another Spider-Man Series, Spine-Tingling Spider-Man on MU
- Titan's 25 Years Of Paul McGann Doctor Who in January 2022 Solicits
- Hell Sonja and Pantha Launch in Dynamite's January 2022 Solicitations
- Shadowman, Harbinger and Rai in Valiant January 2022 Solicitations
- Cursed Pirate Girl Returns in Boom Studios' Full January 2022 Solicits
- Star Wars Bake Off + Lone Goat & Kid in IDW Full January 2022 Solicits
- Rick And Morty: The Hericktics Of Rick In Oni January 2022 Solicits
- Netflix's Pacific Rim: Black Gets A Prequel From Legendary In January
- Matt Kindt To Mike Mignola In Dark Horse Full January 2022 Solicits
- Jim Shooter On Being Blacklisted In Heavy Metal January 2022 Solicits
- Dave Sim Shows Off The Future Of Cerebus In January 2022
- Heading To MCM London Comic Con in The Daily LITG, 22nd October 2021
LITG one year ago, the most-read stories
- Star Trek: Voyager – Kate Mulgrew Appearing at Janeway Statue Unveil
- Star Wars: John Boyega Talks Colin Trevorrow's Original Finn Plans
- Marvel Vs Aliens Begins In January 2021, With Variant Covers
- Sabrina, Sabrina, Sabrina – The Daily LITG, 22nd October 2020
- Donald Trump Releases 60 Minutes Interview, Thinks That's Good Idea?
- DC Comics Didn't Drop UCS – UCS Dropped DC Comics
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina EP Aguirre-Sacasa: "Wicked News" Soon?
- Marvel Comics January 2021 Solicitations In Full
- Everything Coming To Netflix in November
- The Walking Dead Star Norman Reedus on COVID-Related Prod Changes
- Surprise! Runaways #32 Returns Next Week In Comic Book Stores
- MyComicShop Shares Coronavirus Fringe Science On Its Mailing List
- Clover Press To Republish Steve Niles' DC Comic, Simon Dark
- Marvel Publish Complete Jack Kirby War And Romance – Almost?
- Brett Booth Returns To Marvel With Jonathan Hickman's X-Men #17
- Ed Brubaker and Sean Philips Reckless Sequel, Friend Of The Devil
- Online Comic Store SUBaCOMIC Launches As Real Actual Shop In Peebles
- Dark Horse Announces Afterlift Chip Zdarsky/Jeff Lemire Bookplates
- True War Stories, Z2 Title For Local Comic Shop Day To Stir Things up
- John Barrowman's Webcomic, Acursian, To Be Printed In December
LITG two years ago, Flash was getting the 5G rumours…
Those original 5G plans – some of which are coming to fruition a year later…
- Will Captain Boomerang's Kid Replace Barry Allen (and Wally West) as the Flash For DC Comics' 5G (UPDATE)
- The X-Men's Bishop Was Based On Efren 'Bata' Reyes
- Is Doomsday Clock Based on a Massive Plothole?
- The Future Of The Marvel Universe Sees Doctor Doom as Its Much-Loved Leader (Spoilers)
- Will Jo Mullein Replace Hal Jordan as the Green Lantern For DC Comics' 5G?
- Jim Lee Addresses THOSE Rob Liefeld DC Tweets Tastefully… Mike Zapcic, Not So Much
- Spider-Man's First Appearance in Japan Was Hidden in Their Version of Playboy
- What Secret Comics Will DC Be Publishing at the End of 2019?
- Marvel Comics to Launch Force Works, Machine Man, Rescue, Weapon.Exe and Ironheart For Iron Man 2020
- "Watchmen": Did Alan Moore Pull a "Screamin' Jay Hawkins" on Lindelof?
- Marvel Collects X-Men in a New Way, Beginning With Dawn Of X Vol 1 TPB in February 2020
- Separated At Birth: Ethan Van Sciver on Jawbreakers and Daryl Banks on Green Lantern
- Marvel Comics January 2020 Solicitations, From Star to Ravencroft, Frankensteined
- Sean Gordon Murphy on the Future of White Knight – And Scott Snyder
- Money Shot #1, Out Tomorrow, From Sarah Beattie, Tim Seeley, Rebekah Isaacs and Kurt Michael Russell is Vault's Best-Selling Comic to Date
- Marvel Chair Ike Perlmutter May Be Under Increased Criticism Tomorrow, With New Book from David Shulkin
- Mike Mignola's First Hellboy From 1991 Sells For $5000 on eBay
- Long Read: A Great Big Doomsday Clock/DC Comics Conspiracy Theory
- "Rick and Morty" Season 4: Deer People & More from "B-Story Generator"
- That Umbrella Guy Registers Renfamous Trademark Under His Own Name
- X-Men #1 is Already Better Than All of HoXPoX [X-ual Healing 10-16-19]
LITG three years ago, Uncanny X-Men was body positive.
While the end of Marvel Netflix was nigh.
- Mark Brooks Stands Up for Breasts and Feet on Uncanny X-Men #1 Variants
- Punisher Season 2 and Jessica Jones Season 3, the Last Marvel Netflix Shows?
- First Review: The Green Lantern #1 by Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp – From 2000AD to Preacher?
- Laurie Strode Is Not Michael Myers's Sister for a Reason in New 'Halloween' Film
- Konami Releases Details on the First Three Yu-Gi-Oh! Sets of 2019
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Knights Of Pendragon and Roller Girls comic book artist Gary Erskine.
- EIC of Heavy Metal Magazine, Joe Illidge
- Stand-up cartoonist Russel Harvey.
- Age Of Bronze comics creator and Oz graphic novelist Eric Shanower.
- V contributor Ryan Richards.
- Comics colourist, Riccardo Gamba.
