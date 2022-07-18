Jon Hamm & Emma Frost Were An Item in The Daily LITG July 18th 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Marvel Comics Wednesday X-Men

LITG: Jon Hamm & Emma Frost

  1. Of Course Jon Hamm & Emma Frost Were An Item – X-Men's Hellfire Gala
  2. Chris Claremont's New Marvel Comic Is… X-Treme X-Men²
  3. Star Trek: SNW: Melissa Navia to Anti-Ortegas Bigots: "We All See You"
  4. Doctor Who: Christopher Eccleston Reveals 60th Anniversary Plans
  5. GI Joe, Thundercats, Jem, And More COming To SDCC From Super7
  6. Today Is Starly Community Day In Pokémon GO: Full Details
  7. DC Publishes Tom King & Josh Adams' Tribute To Neal Adams This Week
  8. Stranger Things 4: Jamie Campbell Bower Sincerely Apologizes For Vecna
  9. Hasbro Debuts Legends Spider-Man: No Way Home Three Peters Pack
  10. Obi-Wan Kenobi: Ewan McGregor Has Theory on Star Wars Prequels Hate

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago – Loki

Loki is Really a Show About Therapy, Self-Healing and Redemption
Loki episode 5 still, Disney+
  1. Loki E06 Review: Marvel Still Fundamentally Misunderstands TV Writing
  2. The Orville: Since "Hell Froze Over", Guess Who Shows Up in Season 3?
  3. The Wheel of Time: Rafe Judkins Starting Season 2; Trailer Update
  4. Star Trek: Discovery Star Sonequa Martin-Green Offers Season 4 Update
  5. Funko FunKon Day 3 – MOTU, Harry Potter, DC Comics, and More
  6. James Tynion IV Planned DC Vs Vampires To Avoid Writing 5G
  7. Funko Ends FunKon 2021 Reveals With Shared Retailer Exclusives List
  8. Pokémon GO Teases Shiny Cranidos & Shieldon For Ultra Unlock 2021
  9. First Appearance Of The X-Men's Rogue To Set Records At Auction
  10. Funko FunKon Day 5 Reveals – Marvel, Rocketeer, My Hero and More
  11. James Tynion IV Planned DC Vs Vampires To Avoid Writing 5G
  12. Speculator Corner: Moon Knight #1, Doctor Badr and Hunter Moon
  13. James Tynion IV To Make His Gotham Head Canon Into Batman Continuity
  14. Amanda Waller To Spark International Incident In Action Comics
  15. Expanding Something Is Killing The Children Into "The Slaughterverse"
  16. Low Key Loki In The Daily LITG, 17th Of July 2021

Pokemon and The Punisher in The Daily LITG, 18th July 2020.a
Pokemon and The Punisher in The Daily LITG, 18th July 2020

LITG two years ago, Pokemon and the Punisher

As well as the Wonder Woman 1984 movie, a new Pokemon Go story and an old Punisher story topped the charts.

  1. Pokémon GO Friendship Event Is The Final Challenge Before GO Fest
  2. The Punisher Has Words For Police Who Use His Skull Logo (#13 Spoilers)
  3. Dancing with the Stars Made the Wrong Pick with Tyra Banks: Opinion
  4. 15 New Images from Wonder Woman 1984 from Recently Released Books
  5. American Horror Story: Angelica Ross' Season 10 Words Speak Volumes
  6. Hasbro Retro GI Joe Line- Exclusive To Walmart, SDCC Commander In Sept
  7. DC Comics Solicitations October 2020 – Frankensteining Ten Titles
  8. Funko Announces Target Exclusive Designer Batman Pop Series
  9. DC Cancels Batman Who Laughs Orders, Reschedules Criminal Sanity #5
  10. Batgirl, Batman And The Outsiders, Justice League Odyssey Cancelled

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Charles Soule, co-creator of The Undiscovered CountryStar Wars writer.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

