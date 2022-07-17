Chris Claremont's X-Treme X-Men² in The Daily LITG July 17th 2022

LITG: Chris Claremont's New Marvel Comic Is… X-Treme X-Men²

Low Key Loki in the Daily LITG, one year ago

LITG two years ago, Wonder Woman 1984 Photos

As well as the Wonder Woman 1984 movie, the appearance of Grifter on a Batman cover suggested an immediate return of WildStorm to DC Comics. Well, it took a year.

LITG three years ago, it was San Diego Fifty.

One year ago, San Diego Comic-Con began its fiftieth annual event.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Christos Gage , writer on Daredevil, Spider-Man,

, writer on Daredevil, Spider-Man, Richard Moore, creator of Far West, Boneyard and Deja Vu.

creator of Far West, Boneyard and Deja Vu. Brian Andersen, creator of Mormon superhero The Stripling Warrior.

creator of Mormon superhero The Stripling Warrior. Jason J. Hughes, Co-owner All the Rage Comics & Games.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

