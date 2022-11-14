Leaving Harrogate On The Daily LITG 14th of November 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. I'm currently leaving Thought Bubble, and you can see a metric tonne of previews, debuts and features for comic books appearing at the show in Harrogate right here. I'm fifty in a week, folks. How did that happen? Anyway, this is what I managed to bring with me… photographed on the AirBNB bedspread as is traditional in these parts.

LITG: Live, From Thought Bubble

ICYMI: Thought Bubble and More

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Carlos Pacheco, artist on Avengers Forever, X-Men and Green Lantern.

artist on Avengers Forever, X-Men and Green Lantern. Creator on The United, Melchizedek Todd

Alberto Massaggia, comic creator on Hotline Miami.

comic creator on Hotline Miami. Dave Dwonch , writer for Infinite 7, Zombie Tramp, Skyward and Vamplets.

, writer for Infinite 7, Zombie Tramp, Skyward and Vamplets. Creator of Silversong webcomic, Sam Chapman.

Lorenzo Palloni , creator of Mooned, Esatto, Un Lungo Cammino, and Il Cugino.

, creator of Mooned, Esatto, Un Lungo Cammino, and Il Cugino. Edd Vick, comic book editor of Mu Press.

