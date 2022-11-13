Barely Live From Thought Bubble, The Daily LITG 13th of November 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. I'm currently at Thought Bubble, and you can see a metric tonne of previews, debuts and features for comic books appearing at the show in Harrogate right here. And Kieron Gillen returns to the men's toilets of a Thought Bubble and he's bringing some friends.

LITG: Live, From Thought Bubble

ICYMI: Thought Bubble and More

LITG one year ago, Good Morning From Harrogate

LITG two years ago, Pokémon GO – and DC going as well? The ten most-read stories yesterday…

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie. And comics news rose to the top, pushing Pokemon down for once…

LITG three years ago, Elder Scrolls battled for attention with Wolverine's double-penis.

And we were looking for 5G everywhere.

LITG four years ago, Stan Lee left us

And that was all anyone wanted to talk about.

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

The Nam writer Doug Murray

JD Boucher of Gothic Comics

of Gothic Comics Comic book letterer Troy Peteri

Dungeons & Dragons comics writer Paul Crilley

Pogo strip writer Larry Doyle

Badger writer Randy Clark

