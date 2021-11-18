Matt Fraction At The Hawkeye Premiere, Daily LITG, 18th November 2021
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Pokémon TCG Will Never Release Katy Perry, Post Malone Cards
- WWE Raw: A Single Word Took Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch Nuclear
- John Byrne Creates Wolverine Origin Comic As He Would Have Told It
- DC Comics Makes A Much Bigger Change To Their New Superman Today…
- Supergirl's Testicles Explode On TikTok
- Marvel Comics Promises X-Men: Green Will Return
- Jim Krueger Talks to Bleeding Cool About Earth X & Eternals (Spoilers)
- Doctor Who: BBC Confirming Whittaker/Chibnall Plans Raises Questions
- Cresselia Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: November 2021
- Marvel Tells All About Gwenverse – Just Not The Greg Land Covers
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Klingons Featured in First of New Star Trek One-Shots from IDW
- Marvel Comics February 2022 Solicits – Frankensteined
- Peacemaker, His Eagle & Other DC Comics Weird Love Tales in February
- Detective Comics Continues Weekly In February As Shadows Of The Bat
- Marvel's Voices: Legacy Returns For Black History Month
- DC Comics Publishes Milestones In History For Black History Month
- What's Better Than Sex (Or Whisky) For Wolverine? Krakoan X-Men Today
- Batman #1 CGC Pedigree Label Already Selling For Over $80,000
- Exarchon to Return in New Transformers: War's End Mini in February
- Captain America Comics #1 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today
- Weird Mysteries #4, From The Collection of Nic Cage, On Auction Today
- Sina Grace to Write and Draw Rockstar and Softboy One-Shot at Image
- Marco Checchetto's Life Zero in Ablaze February 2022 Solicitations
- Ordering Comics For Comic Shops Before The Direct Market Existed
- Now DC Comics Lets The Tasmanian Devil Get His Testicles Out
- Hellblazer's Si Spurrier & Aaron Campbell Create Suicide Squad: Blaze
- Marvel Asks What If… Miles Morales was Captain America? in March
- DC Comics Launch Arthur Curry & Jackson Hyde Aquamen Comic
- Amazing Spider-Man #78.BEY Another Doohickey for Jed McKay to Collect
- Myth Valley Medical, a New OGN by Gavin Aung Than, From First Second
- Katy Perry, No Pokémon GO in The Daily LITG, 17th of November 2021
LITG one year ago, Pokémon GO, X-Men and Transformers
- Tasks & Rewards For Pokémon GO HOME Event Full Timed Research
- Uncanny X-Men and Transformers Crossover to Create Ultimate X-Spanse
- The Boys Season 3: Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy Going Bearded Cap?
- Shiny Slowpoke Has Been Released In Pokémon GO
- Terrakion, Cobalion, and Virizion Return to Raids in Pokémon GO
- Saying Goodbye To DC Comics Staffers In February 2021
- Rick and Morty Butter-Robot Comes to Life from Digital Dream Labs
- Shiny Virizion Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players
- Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Preview: Burnham and Georgiou Go Rogue
- Dave Stevens Documentary Seeks Stories About Rocketeer Creator
- The Insult That Made A Man Out Of Rorschach (Spoilers)
- Man-Bat #1- The Last We'll See Of This Sort Of Thing For Some Time?
- The Death Of Batman In Death Metal #5? Or #1? (Spoilers)
- Duncan Jones Is Working On Something Very Big He Can't Talk About
- What Industry Secrets Does Female-Centric Revenge Saga Hide?
- Paul Allor, Paul Tucker Create New Queer Horror Comic, Hollow Heart
- Harley Quinn Still In Love With Poison Ivy – Batman #103 Spoilers
- Endless Winter Preview and Checklist in This Week's DC Comics
LITG two years ago, we were looking at Rick & Morty
And Morbius was changing his designation.
- "Rick and Morty" Season 4 "The Old Man and the Seat" Preview [VIDEO]
- What Pushed Morbius the Living Vampire Omnibus From T to Parental Advisory Rating?
- DC Bait Readers By Having Catwoman Cheat On Batman With Nightwing in February
- "Stranger Things" Season 4 "Video Store Fridays" : "Starship Troopers", "Assassin's Creed", & More
- "Doctor Who": Jodie Whittaker Anoints New Doctor, Brings the Feels [Video]
- Warner Bros. Greenlit a "Doctor Sleep" Sequel Before it Underperformed
- Disney Announces 5 New Marvel Studios Release Dates, "The King's Man" Delayed
- Disney History "Hidden Gems" You Might've Missed on Disney+
- Harley Quinn and The Joker Get Back Together For DC Crimes of Passion in February?
- Who is Thor 2099? 2099 Alpha #1 [Preview]
LITG three years ago, the Johnny Depp debate was just beginning
And Stan Lee's death was causing ructions.
- Johnny Depp Continues to Shatter the Magic of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
- Serious Allegations Made About the Last Days of Stan Lee
- Batman Writer Tom King Takes on Bill Maher Over Stan Lee and Donald Trump
- Katheryn Winnick Shares New 'Vikings' Season 5b Teaser
- Looks Like Leviathan Begins in Action Comics #1007
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Alan Moore, publisher of Dodgem Logic and actor in The Show.
- Comic book editor Lysa Hawkins.
- Eugene Varbanets, manga creator of CIRO.
- Comic book journalist Joshua Stone.
- Carr D'Angelo, owner of comic retailer Earth 2.
- Angel, Hald Past Midnight, Generation Zero artist Stephen Mooney.
