Misdreavus Under The Spotlight- The Daily LITG, 19th of October, 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: Misdreavus Under The Spotlight in the Top Ten stories yesterday

ICYMI: In case you missed it

LITG one year ago, The Abuse Of Bewitched

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG two years ago, Transformers, Pokémon GO and Future State

LITG three years ago, Transformers crossed over with Ghostbusters

And Superman was losing his identity.

LITG four years ago, Rob Liefeld was drawing Superman.

And Vikings was getting red on you.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Comics artist Alison Sohn.

Creator of Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet, Jim Starlin.

Writer and artist Nadine Messner-Loebs.

Darkhawk co-creator and artist on KnightsEnd and Zero Hour: Crisis in Time, Michael Manley.

Writer and co-creator of Adolescent Radioactive Black Belt Hamsters, Don Chin.

Phil Boyle , President & CEO at Coliseum of Comics.

, President & CEO at Coliseum of Comics. Secret Warriors and Red Lanterns artist Alessandro Vitti.

Kyrra Alien Jungle Girl writer Rich Woodall.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, pokemon