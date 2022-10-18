The New Thirteen in The Daily LITG, 18th of October, 2022

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: The New Thirteen in the Top Ten stories yesterday

  1. Who Are The 13 New DC Continuity Characters From Flashpoint Beyond?
  2. DC Cancels Heterosexual Robin Comic After 17 Issues as Sales Fall Flat
  3. Time Masters to Change Batman's Origin After Flashpoint? (Spoilers)
  4. How Nostalgia Will Bring Watchmen Into Geoff Johns' New Golden Age
  5. Clerks III Review: Kevin Smith's Life Affirming, Soul-Wrenching Comedy
  6. Rick and Morty Season 6 Midseason Teaser: Clues to What's to Come?
  7. Joe Madureira, Jenny Frison & Artgerm Join I Hate Fairyland
  8. Straight Males, Sales Fail, in The Daily LITG, 16th of October, 2022
  9. Doctor Who: Chibnall on "Very Different" Regeneration; "Power" Images
  10. Will Jason Aaron's Most Ambitious Series Also Be His Highest Ordered?

ICYMI: In case you missed it

LITG one year ago, The Abuse Of Bewitched

LITG: Bewitched screencap
  1. Bewitched Was A Classic TV Master Class in Abusive Relationships
  2. Saturday Night Live: Pete Davidson, Rami Malek Are Squid Game-Bound
  3. Amazon Is Destroying The Comics Industry In A Brand New Way
  4. Katy Perry, Post Malone, & J Balvin Featured On Pokémon Cards
  5. Y: The Last Man – Brian K. Vaughan Confirms No FX on Hulu Season 2
  6. Jonathan Hickman Working With Chris Bachalo On A New Comic For Marvel
  7. Swamp Thing Comes to McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse with Two Designs
  8. Lamb Review: This Is A24 at Its Most A24 and It's Awesome
  9. The Riddler and Catwoman from The Batman Arrive from McFarlane Toys
  10. Laurie Strode Is Not Michael Myers's Sister for a Reason in New 'Halloween' Film

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG two year ago, Transformers, Pokémon GO and Moira MacTaggert

The New Thirteen in The Daily LITG, 18th of October, 2022
  1. Hasbro Unveils Deluxe Figures from Transformers: The Movie
  2. Defeating Giovanni in Pokémon GO: Rocket Leader Counters for Fall 2020
  3. Transformers Generations Retro Headmaster Figures Coming from Hasbro
  4. Moira MacTaggert Has The Same 1-In-8-Billion Bloodtype as Wolverine?
  5. Full "A Tale Of Tails" Research Tasks In Pokémon GO
  6. Separated At Birth – Doctor Doom and Cocaine Bear
  7. Conan O'Brien Casts NBC Trump Town Hall Shade, Evokes Tonight Show
  8. Is The Charmander Community Day Ticket Worth It In Pokémon GO?
  9. Galarian Yamask & Wild Spiritomb Found In Pokémon GO Datamine
  10. DC Comics January 2021 Solicitations – In Full
  11. Michael Ralph Graphic Novel Before 13th Rewrites History Of Abolition
  12. Midtown Comics Hiring For Back Issue Warehouse In Long Island
  13. Tom King Interviews Dave Gibbons Live at Baltimore Comic Con Online
  14. TKO Has New Comics For November, From Niles, Orlando and Paknadel
  15. W Maxwell Prince Launches Clown Anthology Comic, Haha, From Image

LITG three years ago, Scott, Jean and Logan were superheroes' first throuple.

And Frank Miller disagreed with Quentin Tarantino.

  1. Cyclops, Wolverine and Jean Grey – Marvel Comics' First Throuple?
  2. Frank Miller Tells Us Whether Superman or Clark Kent is the Disguise in Superman Year One: Book Three (Spoilers)
  3. Unicorn No More, Deadpool, Everyone's Combining Symbiotes in Today's Absolute Carnage Comics
  4. Check Out Scott, Jean and Logan's Living Arrangements in X-Men #1 (Spoilers)
  5. Flash Forward #2 Rewrites Heroes In Crisis – the Heroes Wally West Killed and His Timelost Kids… (Spoilers)
  6. Blood Splatter Protectors Are Killer For Your Funko Collection [Review]
  7. Undiscovered Country #1 is Image Comics' Biggest Genuine Launch in Five Years With 83,000 Pre-Orders
  8. Solicits and Covers for January's Batman #86 and #87, the Start of the Post-King Era
  9. Did Justice League #34 Just Spoil the Next Month-and-a-Half of DC Comics (Spoilers)
  10. Speculator Corner: Is Director Devo From X-Men #1 From Uncanny X-Men #467 or Not?
  11. Pepe Larraz's Cover for the House Of X/Powers Of X Hardcover
  12. Atlantis Attacks… Again at Marvel in January from Greg Pak and Ario Anindito

LITG four years ago, Gun Media was reviving the past

And Kyle Baker's Black Panther was quite a thing.

  1. Gun Media Discusses the Future of Friday The 13th: The Game
  2. The Futures of Turtles, Ponies, Ghostbusters, and Kyle Baker's Black Panther Debuts in IDW January 2019 Solicitations –
  3. Comic Shops Get an Exclusive John Constantine Funko POP for Free Comic Book Day 2019 (UPDATE)
  4. So Who Wrote These Words in Justice League and Aquaman: Drowned Earth? (Spoilers)
  5. Damian Wayne Gets A Crush – But Not on Crush (Teen Titans #23 Spoilers)

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Steve Epting, artist, co-creator of Winter Soldier and Velvet
  • Tye Bourdony, owner of SciFiPulse
  • Comic book reviewer Kat Hill
  • Andrew Peterson, Over Night Empire Owner/Artist/Writer

