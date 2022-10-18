The New Thirteen in The Daily LITG, 18th of October, 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: The New Thirteen in the Top Ten stories yesterday

ICYMI: In case you missed it

LITG one year ago, The Abuse Of Bewitched

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG two year ago, Transformers, Pokémon GO and Moira MacTaggert

LITG three years ago, Scott, Jean and Logan were superheroes' first throuple.

And Frank Miller disagreed with Quentin Tarantino.

LITG four years ago, Gun Media was reviving the past

And Kyle Baker's Black Panther was quite a thing.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Steve Epting , artist, co-creator of Winter Soldier and Velvet

, artist, co-creator of Winter Soldier and Velvet Tye Bourdony , owner of SciFiPulse

, owner of SciFiPulse Comic book reviewer Kat Hill

Andrew Peterson, Over Night Empire Owner/Artist/Writer

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.