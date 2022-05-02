Norman Reedus in The Daily LITG, 2nd Of May 2022

The Daily Lying In The Gutters

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Liam Sharp, artist on The Green Lantern, co-creator of Bloodseed.

artist on The Green Lantern, co-creator of Bloodseed. Scott Rosenberg of Platinum Studios.

of Platinum Studios. Onrie Kompan, creator of the Yi Soon Shin Trilogy, MARX, and #1500ComicBookBattle.

creator of the Yi Soon Shin Trilogy, MARX, and #1500ComicBookBattle. Lorenzo Ruggiero, Marvel Comics inker.

Marvel Comics inker. Sean Howe, comic book industry journalist, author of Marvel Comics: The Untold Story.

comic book industry journalist, author of Marvel Comics: The Untold Story. Cory Levine, writer of Bowery Boys.

writer of Bowery Boys. Andy Winter , co-creator of Hero Killers, publisher of Moonface Comics.

, co-creator of Hero Killers, publisher of Moonface Comics. Ryan Brown of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Howard Cruse , founder of Gay Comix, creator of Stuck Rubber Baby.

, founder of Gay Comix, creator of Stuck Rubber Baby. Glenn Herdling, former Editorial Director of Marvel's Custom Publishing, writer of Namor The Sub-Mariner, Wizard Entertainment's Director of Business Development and publisher of their Black Bull comics line.

former Editorial Director of Marvel's Custom Publishing, writer of Namor The Sub-Mariner, Wizard Entertainment's Director of Business Development and publisher of their Black Bull comics line. Jerry Scott, co-creator of Baby Blues and Zits

