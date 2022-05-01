Walking Dead to Lightyear in The Daily LITG, 1st Of May 2022

walking dead
Image: AMC Networks

LITG:Walking Dead to Lightyear in the ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. The Walking Dead, AMC Defend Norman Reedus in Official Statement
  2. Lightyear First Impressions: Not The Movie You're Expecting
  3. Legends of Tomorrow: Keto Shimizu Confirms Cancellation
  4. Stargirl & the Return of The Justice Society Of America to DC Comics
  5. Grant Morrison Wants to Suggest Hal Jordan Has a Pansexual Persuasion
  6. Batwoman: Javicia Leslie, Camrus Johnson & More React to Cancellation
  7. Jason Aaron Introduces Ghost Rider As A Samurai In Avengers #58
  8. Green Lantern Kyle Rayner Rises as Pre-Orders Arrive from McFarlane
  9. The Comics Industry Remembers Neal Adams
  10. Masters of the Universe: Revelation – Mark Hamill Confirms Season 2?

LITG one year ago, from Smeargle To Superman

Bryan Hitch Has A Hair Trigger When It Comes To Superman
Hair To The Throne – The Daily LITG, 1st of May 2021

  1. Here's How To Get Shiny Smeargle In Pokémon GO
  2. Bryan Hitch Has A Hair-Trigger Over Superman
  3. All 64 Designs For The X-Men's Hellfire Gala This Summer
  4. Jim Zub On Being Fired Off Birds Of Prey Before His First Issue
  5. First Look: Superman & The Authority by Grant Morrison & Mikel Janin
  6. Can You Really Google Boris Johnson's Mobile Phone Number?
  7. When Graphic Novels Just Don't Stack Up On The Bookshelf: Part 2
  8. First Look: Moon Knight by Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappucci
  9. Boom Studios Cited In #DisneyMustPay Legal Fight, Over Buffy Comics
  10. Penguin Random House To Offer Comic Stores Net 60 Payment Terms
  11. Second Sight Publishing Donates 1000 Comic Books To School System
  12. Firefly Comic Makes A Big, Big Change To The 'Verse (Spoilers)
  13. No Coin Tossed For Your Free Witcher – Thank FOC It's 30th April 2021
  14. James Harren's Ultramega #3 Outsells Issue #2 
  15. Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #2 Tops Advance Reorders
  16. Marvel PrintWatch: Way Of X, Alien, Carnage Gets Second Prints
  17. Manifold Reasons To Read The Daily LITG, 30th April 2021

LITG two years ago, Baby Yoda and Yaoyorozu

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from our favourite Baby Yoda, Yaoyorozu, and changes to Diamond Comics.

  1. Funko Announces More Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian Pop Vinyls
  2. My Hero Academia Yaoyorozu Gets Her Own Statue from Bellfine
  3. Jay And Silent Bob Mall Brawl Will Be Released Next Week
  4. How Barack Obama Wrote a Batman Comic With Jim Lee, on Sale at Walmart
  5. Good Eats: Reloaded Review: Alton Brown Raises The Stakes On Steaks
  6. Big First Appearance You Can't Miss in Buffy The Vampire Slayer #14
  7. Funko Reveals Official Glams for Back to the Future Pops
  8. Scott Lobdell – Red Hood And The Outlaws to End With #50?
  9. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  10. Mitch and Elizabeth Breitweiser's New Comics Publisher, in Walmart

LITG three years ago, Yanick Paquette's Catwoman

  1. The Look Of Yanick Paquette's Catwoman
  2. Avengers Punch Up, Justice League Punch Down
  3. DC's Year Of The Villain Leads to a Hostile Takeover in November 2019
  4. Another Candidate For The Secret Six?
  5. Giving Avengers: Endgame Credit Where It's Due (Spoilers)

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Alex Niño, 79, artist for Warren and Heavy Metal Magazine, still self-publishing.
  • Phil Foglio, 63, creator of Buck Godot.
  • Tim Sale, 63, artist on Batman: The Long HalloweenBatman: Dark Victory, Superman for All Seasons, Catwoman: When in Rome, Daredevil: Yellow, Spider-Man: Blue, Hulk: Gray, Captain America: White with Jeph Loeb.
  • Mike Anderson, 48, of Rolled & Told.
  • Matt Silady, writer/artist of The Homeless Channel and the Chair of California College of the Arts MFA in Comics graduate program.
  • Marco M. Lupoi, Publishing Director at Panini SpA, former Editorial director at Marvel Comics Italia SrL, former Editor in chief at EDIZIONI STAR COMICS SRL
  • Glenn Møane, co-creator of Outré.
  • Mark Bourne, former Marvel and Malibu editor.
  • Michael L. Peters, artist on Unbound, Heavy Metal.
  • Baden James Mellonie, writer/editor/publisher at Eighth Continent Publishing
  • Mark Walters, Show Director at Dallas Comics Show
  • John Harris Dunning of Tumult and Salem Brownstone.
  • David Hopkins, writer of Karma Incorporated and Emily Edison 

