Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, t-shirt

Revolution Is Just A T-Shirt Away – The Daily LITG, 3rd of July, 2023

The revolution is just a T-Sirt away. Waiting for the great leap forward. A run around the previous day on Bleeding Cool and what you were reading.

The revolution is just a T-Sirt away. Waiting for the great leap forward. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Oregon, AI & T-Shirt policy – and the ten most popular stories yesterday,

More comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Sam Raimi Confirms Xena Tribute

LITG two years ago, Todd McFarlane's Dark, Twisted Shazam

LITG three years ago, Transformers, Back To The Future, Alien, Predator.

It was all about Transformers and Back To The Future yesterday, even beating out Marvel getting the Alien and Predator licences.

LITG four years ago

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Andy Park, artist on Avengelyne, Glory/Angela, Tomb Raider, Visual Development Supervisor at Marvel Studios

artist on Avengelyne, Glory/Angela, Tomb Raider, Visual Development Supervisor at Marvel Studios Brian Kirsten, publisher of Brain Scan Studios.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!