Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, oregon

Oregon And On And On in The Daily LITG, the 2nd of July, 2023

An Oregon run around the previous day on Bleeding Cool, including the most read stories and abunch of comic book creator birthdays to boot.

Dog gone, and Oregon gone as well. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Oregon, AI & T-Shirt policy – and the ten most popular stories yesterday,

More comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Sam Raimi Confirms Xena Tribute

LITG two years ago, Manifest, Flash And Wheel Of Time

LITG three years ago, Lili Reinhart, Wolverine, Horizon Zero Dawn

Comic book news dominated traffic, with a mixture of advance news, gossip, and old news coming back to bite.

LITG four years ago

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Damian Keeng , owner of Orbital Comics in London.

, owner of Orbital Comics in London. Dana Lewis , comic book translator for Dark Horse Comics.

, comic book translator for Dark Horse Comics. Derek Ruiz, Writer/Editor of Puerto Rico Strong Anthology.

Writer/Editor of Puerto Rico Strong Anthology. Daniel Nash, owner of Millennium Comics in Northwich

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!