Stargirl And The JSA in The Daily LITG, 30th April 2022

LITG: Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: A Stargirl & The JSA in the ten most-read stories, yesterday

The Justice Society Of America In DC's Infinite Frontier (Spoilers)
  1. Stargirl & the Return of The Justice Society Of America to DC Comics
  2. Jason Todd To Be A New Green Lantern For DC Comics?
  3. Comic Book Industry Legend Neal Adams Died, Aged 80
  4. Marvel Comics, Getting Later And Later And Later
  5. Frank Miller Presents Ancient Enemies by Dan DiDio & Danilo Beyruth
  6. Green Lantern Kyle Rayner Rises as Pre-Orders Arrive from McFarlane
  7. Legends Arrowverse Crossover Story Impacted by The Flash Armageddon
  8. Buffy Star Sarah Michelle Gellar & Billie Eilish's Dueling Crushes
  9. Olivier Coipel Blood Stained Teeth Exclusives at Lake Como Comic Con
  10. Legends of Tomorrow: Keto Shimizu Confirms Cancellation

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, From Manifold to Morrison

Hellfire Gala
Manifold Reasons To Read The Daily LITG, 30th April 2021
  1. All 64 Designs For The X-Men's Hellfire Gala This Summer
  2. First Look: Superman & The Authority by Grant Morrison & Mikel Janin
  3. Here's How To Get Shiny Smeargle In Pokémon GO
  4. Can You Really Google Boris Johnson's Mobile Phone Number?
  5. Marvel Promises Biggest Change To Fantastic Four Member Since 1961
  6. Law & Order: Meloni & Hargitay Share Some SVU News, Go Blue Steel
  7. Transformers Shattered Glass Megatron Saves the Day With Hasbro
  8. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Hornsby Had Us Until "Talking Cat"
  9. Funko Reveals New Parks and Recreation Pops Including Ben Wyatt
  10. Conan The Barbarian Mocks Spider-Man's "With Great Power" Speech
  11. First Look at New Marvel Heroes Reborn Series Young Squadron
  12. First Look at Marvel's New Reptil Series Launching in May
  13. Ms. Marvel Kids OGN by Nadia Shammas, Nabi H. Ali Coming in September
  14. Susie Yi Auctions Latest Graphic Novel, Paper Girl, To Roaring Brook
  15. PrintWatch: Ultramega, Chasing The Dragon and Laila Starr
  16. Mark Millar To Leave Scotland For Surrey? Seems So…
  17. Michael Ralph's Fishing And Basketball IQ – Two New YA Graphic Novels
  18. Kiersten White's First Adult Novel, Hide, To Be A Graphic Novel Too
  19. Diamond Comics Sales Reps Now Working For Penguin Random House
  20. Will Something Is Killing The Children #16 Hit 100,000 Copies?
  21. Lia Nelson, The New Authority's Lightray From DC Comics
  22. Demon Slayer Vol. 1 Digital Manga is Free to Celebrate Movie Release
  23. Jay Sandlin & Fabrizio Cosentino's Djinn Hunter #1 From Black Box
  24. The Once And Future Fate of Boris Johnson (#18 Spoiler)
  25. Never Never #1 Launches From Heavy Metal in July 2021 Solicits
  26. The Feathers Of Mystique – The Daily LITG, 29th April 2021

LITG two years ago, Barack Obama and Yaoyorozu

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Barack Obama, Yaoyorozu and changes to Diamond Comics.

  1. How Barack Obama Wrote a Batman Comic With Jim Lee, on Sale at Walmart
  2. My Hero Academia Yaoyorozu Gets Her Own Statue from Bellfine
  3. Marie Javins – The Saviour Of DC Comics Right Now
  4. Back to the Future II DeLorean Levitates with Kids Logic
  5. Free Comic Book Day 2020 in the Fall – and Diamond Doing Back Issues?
  6. RoboCop Won't Stay Down with New Hiya Toys Figure
  7. Comic Shops React To New DC Comics Tuesday On Sale Today
  8. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  9. The Masked Singer Season 3 Final Face-Offs Proved Quite Appealing
  10. Top 500 Most-Ordered Comics and Graphic Novels in March 2020

LITG three years ago, Michael Davis did not die

  1. Michael Davis is Not Dead, He is Alive and Well – But Hacked
  2. Michael Davis, Founder of Milestone and Co-Creator of Static Shock, Has Died
  3. 'Game of Thrones' "The Long Night": Good, But Robbed of Climax [Review]
  4. The Future Of The Spider-Man Books Into 2020, Teased on Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)
  5. Heroes In Crisis #9 Will Show Us What Happened to Booster Gold, Blue Beetle, Batgirl and Harley Quinn

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Nat Gertler, publisher of About Comics
  • Comic book index editor, Laura Ward
  • Michael Sambrook of Madius Comics

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

