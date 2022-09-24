X-Terminators Still Topping The Daily LITG 24th September 2022
Comments
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. But there is something else going on right now.
LITG: XXXX-Terminators
- XXXX-Terminators in The Daily LITG 22nd September 2022
- Doom Patrol S04 This December; Welcome, Madeline Zima/Casey Brinke!
- The Boys Perfect Comment Starts & Ends Jensen Ackles/Big Sky Pun War
- Doctor Who: "The Power of The Doctor": A New Day Brings New Images
- Comic Book Retailers React to Dark Horse Going Exclusive With PRH
- X-Terminators #1 Is More Like XXXX-Terminators #1
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Has Doctor Who/Book of Boba Fett Problem
- Judgment Day Changes Krakoan Resurrection Again (Major XSpoilers)
- Rob Liefeld Takes On The Thorny Topic Of… Rob Liefeld
- Don Simpson Has A Few Things To Say About Rob Liefeld's WhatNot Cover
ICYMI: In case you missed it
- DC Comics Brings Back Foil Multi-Level Embossed Variant For 90s Rewind
- The Iconic Science Fiction of Planet Comics #1, Up for Auction
- AXE: Avengers #1 Preview: Tony Stark Gets Judged
- Damn Them All Looks To Be Si Spurrier's Biggest Creator-Owned Launch
- DC Incentivises Comic Shops To Share Batman Incorporated #1 PDF
- Whatnot's First Comic, Alpha Betas #1, Gets Over 45,000 Orders At FOC
- Dave Gibbons Thanks FOC It's Friday, 23rd September 2022
- Celebrate Halloween with Helloween (The Band) (The Comic) (Preview)
- Kate Doughty Teaches Us How to Survive the End of the World
- Kelly Fernández's Prince Félix & La Pluma Magia, a New Scholastic OGN
- X-Terminators X-Top The X-Daily LITG 23rd September 2022
LITG one year ago, No More Guardians Of The Galaxy
- Today, Marvel Has Cancelled Guardians Of The Galaxy
- Buffy & Angel Star on Joss Whedon Encounter, John Barrowman & More
- Marvel Could Lose Copyright Over Spider-Man And Doctor Strange
- When Alan Moore Talked About James Bond's Misogyny… In 1986
- George Lucas Doesn't Care What Bleeding Cool Has To Say About Anything
- Todd McFarlane's Spawn – 9 Monthly Comics & 5 TV Shows For 2022
- Dark Side of the Ring: Rob Van Dam Looks to Clarify Ric Flair Comments
- Arrow Ruined Stephen Amell's Ability to Wear a Hood as Public Disguise
- Big Sky Welcomes 6 More to Season 2 Cast; S02E01 Episode Overview
- Harley Quinn Animated Series: The Eat Bang Kill Tour Gets 2nd Print
- Out #1: AWA Studios Unveils Exclusive Variant Covers
- From Dark Horse Receptionist To Their Managing Editor – Freddye Miller
- Separated At Birth: She-Venom From Venom 2 Posters and DeviantArt
- Painkiller Jane Returns From Jimmy Palmiotti and Romina Moranelli
- Oliver Stone Gets Graphic Novel For Untold History Of The USA
- North For The Winter, a New Graphic Novel by Pixar's Bobby Podesta
- Chuck Rozanski Gets Jack Kirby's Unpublished Novel, The Horde
- Youth Group, A New YA Graphic Novel by Jordan Morris & Bowen McCurdy
- No More Guardians Of The Galaxy in The Daily LITG 23rd September 2021
LITG two years ago, Pokémon GO, Walking Dead and Transformers T-Rex
- Shiny Doduo Has Been Released In Pokémon GO's New Event
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 6: New Preview Images Have Us Worried
- Transformers T-Rex Megatron Stands Mighty In New Hasbro Reveals
- Al Ewing and Valerio Schiti's New X-Men Comic, S.W.X.R.D.
- Full Timed Research For Mega Buddy Event In Pokémon GO
- Rick and Morty Emmy Shock: Rick Reveals Why He Hasn't Tackled COVID
- Shiny Articuno Raid Hour: Last Chance At The Icy Bird In Pokémon GO
- Funko Announces Lottery System for NYCC Virtual Con IV
- The Mega Buddy Event Is Now Live In Pokémon GO
- Hasbro Gets Retro With New 3.75" Marvel Legends Figures
- Commanders In Crisis #1 Launch From Image With 50,000 Orders Already
- Savage Dragon #253 Endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
- Now Archie Make Comics All-You-Can-Eat Streaming from Day Of Release
- Naming All Ten Swords in X Of Swords – Then Another Ten? (Spoilers)
- You Already Read A Chunk Of X Of Swords: Creation – But It Changed
LITG three years ago, NYCC was selling out.
- "The Walking Dead" Spinoff: So What's Michael Cudlitz Doing in Virginia?
- Why Thursday at NYCC May Be the Biggest Day – Also the Only Day They Have Tickets Left For
- Marvel Has No Plans to Scale Back Wolverine Oversaturation Anytime Soon
- Ubisoft Announce Plans For Massive "Rainbow Six Siege" Bans
- The Walking Dead Returns on Local Comic Shop Day 2019, With BKV's "Alien" in Print For the First Time
- Opinion: Why Wargames Falter: "Arena Rex", "Malifaux", and More
- The Rick And Morty Comic Series to End With #60
- The Inferior Spider-Man in Superior Spider-Man #11 [Preview]
- Hush Returns to Batman with Tom King, John Romita Jr and Klaus Janson?
- "Throne of Eldraine Deluxe Collection" Panned – "Magic: The Gathering"
LITG four years ago, it was back to the Batpenis
When Stephen Colbert's ears… pricked up.
- Bleeding Cool Brings You Batman's Penis In All Its Batglory From Batman: Damned #1
- Stephen Colbert Weighs In On the Batpenis
- The Other Major Heroes In Crisis #1 Death Confirmed? Really?
- Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips' Criminal Returns in January from Image Comics
- Cable News Host Has Had Enough Of Your Bull@#$% in X-Men Red #8 Preview
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Writer/editor at Netflix who has been a staff member for more comics publishers than anyone else, Mel Caylo.
- X-Men writer and Arrowverse showrunner Marc Guggenheim.
- Colourist Simone Peruzzi
- Grumpy Cat cartoonist Ken Haeser