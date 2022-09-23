X-Terminators X-Top The X-Daily LITG 23rd September 2022

LITG: XXXX-Terminators

ICYMI: In case you missed it

LITG one year ago, No More Guardians Of The Galaxy

LITG two years ago, Rick and Morty and Pokémon GO

LITG three years ago, we promised proper Nightwing would return in 2020

And he did, didn't he? Just took a little longer than anticipated.

LITG four years ago, Super Smash Bros was leaking…

Which is a very unpleasant image, especially when plumbers are involved.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Peter David, Spider-Man, Supergirl, Star Trek and Hulk writer, co-creator of Sachs & Violens.

Spider-Man, Supergirl, Star Trek and Hulk writer, co-creator of Sachs & Violens. Robert J. Sodaro, creator of Cyberines.

