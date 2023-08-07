Posted in: ABC, Comics, TV | Tagged: ms marvel, newlitg

Ms Marvel On US Network TV in the Daily LITG, 7th of August 2023

Ms Marvel, off Disney+ and onto ABC in yesterday's Bleeding Cool.. If they'd done this with Wandavision maybe Dr Strange would have made more sense,

Ms Marvel, off Disney+ and onto ABC in yesterday's Bleeding Cool, ahead of The Marvels movie. If they'd done this with Wandavision maybe Dr Strange would have made more sense to more people. This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Top Ten stories yesterday on Bleeding Cool, Ms Marvel On US Network TV

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Christians Against Ms Marvel Changes To Christians Against She-Hulk

LITG two years ago, A Soft Jensen Ackles

LITG three years ago, Doctor Strange, The Robin King

Doctor Strange finished its short run, hampered by the pandemic and subsequent issues canned… for now.

LITG four years ago

It looks like Alan Scott started a trend regarding forties superheroes…

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.

Sarah Horrocks, comics journalist and creator of The Leopard, Goro and The Bacchae.

comics journalist and creator of The Leopard, Goro and The Bacchae. Markisan Naso , writer of Voracious.

, writer of Voracious. Comics journalist, Vaneta Rogers.

Ed Hannigan , co-creator of Cloak And Dagger.

, co-creator of Cloak And Dagger. Susan Dorne , comic book letterer.

, comic book letterer. Terry Pallot, inker on Star Trek, Spider-Man, Nova.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. Email Address



Ms Marvel Ms Marvel Ms Marvel Ms Marvel Ms Marvel

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!