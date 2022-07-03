Doctor Strange's Xena Tribute in Daily LITG 3rd July 2022
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
- Doctor Strange 2: Sam Raimi Confirms Xena Tribute; Lawless Approves
- Batman #125 Preview: Bat-Booty Call
- The Flash: Candice Patton Clarifies Confusion Over Season 8 Absence
- Better Call Saul S06 Teaser: Gene's World Isn't Always Black and White
- Who Black Adam Chooses To Lead Justice League (Dark Crisis Spoilers)
- Another Dead Robin? Batman #125 Spoilers
- Nathan Fillion on "Castle" Stress & Burrito-Bonding with Alan Tudyk
- The Time Traveler's Wife: HBO Cancels Steven Moffat Series Adapt
- Penguin's Occupy Gotham Woke Warrior Speech in Batman #125 (Spoilers)
- A Spider-Man #1 From Dan Slott & Mark Bagley, In Norman Osborn's Suit
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Avon's Iconic Pre-Code Horror Series Eerie, Up for Auction
- The CIA's Undercover Girl in Magazine Enterprise's Manhunt, at Auction
- Dr. Doom is a Few Decimals Off in Fantastic Four Annual #2, at Auction
- What's Going On At Oni Press & Lion Forge Right Now?
- Dr. Doom and the Weird Cover of Dynamic Comics #11, at Auction
- Dole Goes Bananas with Terribly Matched Marvel Superhero Pairings
- Third Eye Comics Opens Seventh Store, In College Park, Maryland Today
- As A Reincarnated Aristocrat in Kodansha September 2022 Solicits
- Embrace Your Size: My Own Body Positivity- Yen September 2022 Solicits
LITG one year ago, Todd McFarlane's Dark, Twisted Shazam
- Shazam Becomes Dark And Twisted With McFarlane Toys Newest Release
- The Flash Update: Martin, Patton, & Panabaker Resign for Season 8
- The Wheel of Time: Amazon Prime Teaser Confirms 2021 Series Premiere
- Suicide Squad King Shark Gets Solo Figure Release From McFarlane Toys
- Marvel Spoils Spider-Man: No Way Home With New Funko Pops
- Defense Forme Deoxys Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- Snyder Cut Darkseid Gets SDCC Exclusive Figure From McFarlane Toys
- Ivan Fiorelli Finally Gets To Draw the X-Men in Marauders #23
- Jay-Z, Blackstone Acquire CGC Parent Certified Collectibles Group
- Superman & Lois: Elizabeth Tulloch Confirms Final Season 1 Filming Day
- The Elusive DC Comics Debut of Lady Blackhawk, Up for Auction
- Emilia Clarke's M.O.M & Mirka Andolfo's Sweet Paprika to Break Records
- A Horrific Look Inside The Zombie Terrors: Halloween Special One-Shot
- Last Cullen Bunn Comic You'll Ever Read, Thank FOC It's 2nd of July
- Way Of X TPB Adds Onslaught Revelation For $5 More
- Whilce Portacio Joins Marvel's Voices: Identity in August
- DC Comics' First Martian Manhunter in Batman #78, Up for Auction
- Power Rangers Unlimited: Edge of Darkness #1 1:50 Hits $200 On eBay
- LATE: Non-Stop Spider-Man #4 and #5… Again
- Professor Stefan Klein, Agent Of SHIELD, And His Flying Car
- The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles/He-Man Crossover That Never Was
- Orbital Space Comics Art Gallery Has Opened In London
- Manifest, Flash, and Wheel Of Time in The Daily LITG 2nd July 2021
LITG two years ago, Transformers, Back To The Future, Alien, Predator.
It was all about Transformers and Back To The Future yesterday, even beating out Marvel getting the Alien and Predator licences.
- Transformers X Back to the Future Gigawatt Autobot Hasbro Reveal
- Marvel Comics Grabs Alien and Predator Licenses From Dark Horse
- Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Apologizes for Breonna Taylor Post
- Marvel Comics Announces Upcoming Knull Crossover Even
- Negan Lives in Today's The Walking Dead Comic About "The New Normal"
- The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Stargirl, and Arrow Go Pro-Mask
- Funko SDCC 2020 – Back to the Future, Silent Bob, and More
- Let's Take A Look At NECA's New Wave Of Toony Terrors Figures
- Is the Snyder Cut About to Get Joss Whedon Canceled?
- Konami Reveals Two More Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Releases For Late 2020
LITG three years ago
- (MASSIVE SPOILERS) The Walking Dead #193 Twist That No One Saw Coming? (MASSIVE SPOILERS)
- Robert Kirkman and Image Comics Publisher Eric Stephenson Talk "The Walking Dead #193" (MAJOR SPOILERS)
- "The Orville": Seth MacFarlane's Hit Sci-Fi Series Sets Course for SDCC
- "Doctor Who": Jodie Whittaker, David Tennant Team for Important Mission
- Her Name is Rien and She's Wolverine's Daughter
- Sheriff Kapoor's First Appearance Will Be in The Walking Dead #193 (Spoilers)
- Games Workshop: Price Increases Inbound July 8th
- Robert Kirkman's Best-Laid Plans For The Walking Dead #200 and Beyond (Spoilers)
- Will Jonathan Hickman's X-Men Relaunch Be X-Rated?!
- Cap Fights American Nazis in Captain America and the Invaders #1 (Preview)
- "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Ultra Pack 1 Will Arrive On July 11th
- Absolute Carnage: Immortal Hulk #1 to Launch in October
- Wasteful Punishment in Punisher #13 (Preview)
- Dave Thorpe, the Man Who Invented Marvel's "616", Explains Where It Came From
- "Doctor Who": Are We Getting New "Who" Before Series 12 Premiere?
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Andy Park, artist on Avengelyne, Glory/Angela, Tomb Raider, Visual Development Supervisor at Marvel Studios
- Brian Kirsten, publisher of Brain Scan Studios.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.