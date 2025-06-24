Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: diamond, lunar

Dynamite Pulls Their Comics Out From Diamond Comic Distributors

Dynamite Entertainment pulls their comics out from Diamond Comic Distributors... the ones they are allowed to, anyway

A few days ago, Bleeding Cool reported that Dynamite Entertainment would no longer be exclusive with Diamond Comic Distributors, but would be available from Lunar Distribution as well. Now they have taken the extra step, and as a result of Diamond no longer paying for the comics and merchandise they are ordering from Dynamite and sister company Dynamic Forces, Dynamite is refusing to supply any more comics to Diamond. Like Oni Press, Titan Comics, and Fantagraphics have done recently. The e-mail going out from Diamond Comic Distributors confirms this new status, though without the reasons given.

"Dear Diamond Customer: We sincerely appreciate your patience during this transitional period. Please be advised that until further notice, Dynamite Entertainment/Dynamic Forces product will not be on Final Order Cut-off. Outstanding orders will not be filled and will be cancelled. However, reorders will be filled from available inventory, while supplies last. We will keep you informed as soon as we receive updates about this vendor. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this time. If you have additional questions regarding this information, please contact Diamond's Retailer Services Department."

Of course, right now, Dynamite isn't getting anything from that available inventory, and can't even recall the product…

You can use these Diamond tabs to keep up with the latest on Bleeding Cool and find out how we got here. Here's a timeline if you want to catch up…

