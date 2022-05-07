It's Free Comic Book Day In Your Daily LITG, 7th May 2022
LITG: Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
LITG: Grant Morrison in the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Grant Morrison On Woke Green Lantern Being Pansexual As Captain Kirk
- Grant Morrison On Multiverse Characters Becoming Canon Cannon Fodder
- Justified: FX Welcomes 8 Leads to Timothy Olyphant Revival Series Cast
- Titans S04: Joseph Morgan Can Even Resist the Power of Jack Harlow
- The Wheel of Time: Amazon Series Wraps Season 2 Filming
- Doctor Strange 2 Is Scary in Both Good and Bad Ways {Review}
- The Flash: Danielle Panabaker "Surprised" by Season 9 Order & More
- An IMAX Issue For Doctor Strange In The Madness Of The Multiverse?
- Legends of Tomorrow EP: DC/WB Wanted Season 8; Booster Gold Added
- Pam & Tommy Actor Lily James' Complaint Against Daily Mail Upheld
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Marvel Previews Tomorrow's Free Comic Book Day Issues
- Jane Foster Picks Up the Hammer Again in Mighty Thor #1 First Look
- The Senator and Wally Wood on An Earth Man on Venus, Up for Auction
- Rang-A-Tang the Wonder Dog: 1st Star of Blue Ribbon Comics, at Auction
- Marvel Steps Up Game for Olivier Coipel Marvel's Voices Pride Variant
- Bigger Hulk/Thor Banner Of War Preview Than You'll Find Anywhere Else
- A High Grade Issue of the Iconic Planet Comics Series, Up for Auction
- Parasomnia Continues at Dark Horse in August with The Dreaming God
- Moon Girl Ditches Avengers, Joins The X-Men in August
- 52 Comic Stores' Plans For Free Comic Book Day, Tomorrow
- Eve Online Digital Comics Coming to Hardcover in November
- I Hate This Place #1 is The Biggest Launch of Kyle Starks' Career
- Bunny Mask, Back With Tales For Free Comic Book Day
- 500 Years After The Claw Conquered The Earth- Equilibrium FCBD Preview
- Scout Comics' Electric Black: Children Of Caine On Free Comic Book Day
- Dan Watters & Nikola Čižmešija Launch New Batman: Sword Of Azrael
- A Not-So-Sleepy Hollow From Boom Studios For Free Comic Book Day
- Al Ewing & VV Glass' New Judge Dredd Story For Free Comic Book Day
- Preview: The Best Archie Comic Ever For Free Comic Book Day
- Dreamer: Akim Aliu Autobio Comic Coming in 2023 from Scholastic
- New Bloodshot, Archer & Armstrong, Ninjak From Valiant For FCBD
- Grant Morrison In The Daily LITG 6th May 2022
LITG one year ago, DC Comics, From Crisis to Catalogs
- Leeanne M. Krecic's Let's Play Webtoon Comic Now Live-Action TV Show
- Wal-Mart Allegedly Suspending Trading Card Game Sales
- How I Met Your Father Star Hilary Duff Confirms HIMYM Connection
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
- DC's Plan For All Your Favourite Batman Characters – Even Tim Drake
- Last Year's DC Comics Firings Impacted Relations With Comic Stores
- Saturday Night Live: Elon Musk's Table Read Pic Raises Many Questions
- DC Comics Crisis Event Next Year To Lead Into Bigger Event In 2023
- Tasks For Luminous Legends X Timed Research In Pokémon GO
- DC Comics' Future With Lunar Distribution – It Has One
- Somnus, A New Character Debuting In Marvel Pride By Luciano Vecchio
- X-Men Hellfire Gala to Feature Real-World Celebrity Guests
- Hector Torres, The New PRH International Comics Senior Sales Manager
- PrintWatch: Batman/Fortnite and Shadecraft Get More Printings
- Batman/Superman #17 Review: A Cascade of Clichés
- FCBD Preview: Elizabeth Pitch's Fungirl: Tales Of A Grown-Up Nothing
- FCBD Preview: The Smurfs Return In Comics Ahead Of Netflix Show
- Summoners War: Legacy #1 Review: Pretty Effective
- FCBD Preview: White Ash – Elves and Dwarves in Pennsylvania
- Simina Popescu's Leap Graphic Novel to be Published by Roaring Brook
- FCBD Preview: All-Star Judge Dredd With Al-Star Ewing
- DC Comics, From Crisis to Catalogs – The Daily LITG, 6th of May 2021
LITG two years ago – Gerard Jones and Marvel Digital-Only
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown. With more from Wonder Woman's cosplay adventures, Shane Davis fighting for his artwork and the mystery of Michael Grey.
- Green Lantern Writer Gerard Jones Writes a Blog From Prison
- Wonder Woman Cosplay, Michael Grey and The Daily LITG, 6th May 2020
- Marvel Makes Ant-Man, Star, Iron Heart, Ravencroft, Etc Digital-Only
- DC Comics Schedule for June – Including Batman #92, #93 and Punchline
- AmazonWatch: Marvel TPBs For Free, From Venom to Secret Invasion
- Tesco Robots Are Coming To Sort Your Supermarket Shopping In the UK
- Fanboy Wrampage: Scott Hall vs. Session Moth Martina Over Odd Offer
- The Flash Season 6 Preview: To Stop Godspeed, Barry Must Pay the Piper
- Supernatural Stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles On Show's Legacy
- DC Comics Totally Dominates Advance Reorders With Catwoman
LITG three years ago – Marvel Multiverse and Kinky X-Men
Marvel Studios threw out Multiversal words after Avengers Endgame two years ago.
- Marvel Studios Phase 4 Kicks off The Multiverse?!
- Netflix Releases 'The Wandering Earth' Without Announcement or Fanfare
- Just How Kinky Will Jonathan Hickman's X-Men Be?
- Patrick Gleason Debuts New Look of the Marvel Universe, Jumps From DC Comics to Marvel Exclusive
- Steve Englehart Releases Unpublished Batman: Dark Detective Vol 3 With Marshall Rogers
- Maximortal and Brat Pack creator, Swamp Thing writer-artist Rick Veitch
- Roberta Gregory creator of Naughty Bits
- John Bognadove, Superman artist
- Brett Cate, writer on Shahrazad.
- Silk & Stone artist Cesar Madarro
- Michael Kronenberg, comics cover designer
- Paul Mounts, comics colourist.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.