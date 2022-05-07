It's Free Comic Book Day In Your Daily LITG, 7th May 2022

LITG one year ago, DC Comics, From Crisis to Catalogs

LITG two years ago – Gerard Jones and Marvel Digital-Only

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown. With more from Wonder Woman's cosplay adventures, Shane Davis fighting for his artwork and the mystery of Michael Grey.

LITG three years ago – Marvel Multiverse and Kinky X-Men

Marvel Studios threw out Multiversal words after Avengers Endgame two years ago.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Maximortal and Brat Pack creator, Swamp Thing writer-artist Rick Veitch

Roberta Gregory creator of Naughty Bits

creator of Naughty Bits John Bognadove, Superman artist

Superman artist Brett Cate, writer on Shahrazad.

writer on Shahrazad. Silk & Stone artist Cesar Madarro

Michael Kronenberg , comics cover designer

, comics cover designer Paul Mounts, comics colourist.

