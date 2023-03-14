Jeremy Adams' Flash Facts in The Daily LITG, 14th March 2023
An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, as well as over the past four years as well. With added Gary Lineker caricatures and comic creator boirthdays.
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. While I'bve been practicing drawing Gary Lineker. In case it comes in handy.
The ten most popular stories yesterday
- Jeremy Adams On Being Dumped By DC Comics From The Flash
- A Brand New Look for Batgirl, Stephanie Brown (Spoiler Spoilers)
- Wonder Woman Is Now 6 Foot 2 Inches, And 175 Pounds
- Grant Morrison Joins DC Comics Pride #1 Special For 2023
- X-Men '97 EP/Writer DeMayo Appreciates SNL's Take on Marvel's Mutants
- Scott Adams Returns With New Strip, Dilbert Reborn, Now With F-Words
- Star Trek: Picard Star Todd Stashwick on Shaw/Jean-Luc Mic Drop Moment
- Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 5 "Imposter" Images Released
- Superman On Mr Majestic Appropriating Kryptonian Identity (Spoilers)
- Superman Lost 20 Years And It's All Batman's Fault. And The Chinese.
LITG: more comics stories you may prefer
- Jill Thompson Cover to John Allison/Max Sarin's Great British Bump Off
- Viz Media To Publish US/Japan Horror Manga Anthology With Junji Ito
- Wally Wood Draws Crime Stories For Trojan Publishing, On Auction Today
- IDW To Publish Walter Simonson's Fantastic Four Artist's Edition
- Ngozi Ukazu To Tell Big Barda's Origin In New Graphic Novel, Barda
LITG one year ago, Wonder Woman Slept With More Women Than You
- Frank Cho's Wonder Woman Sleeping With Spider-Man & Superman
- The Boys: Aimee Carrero & Shane Paul McGhie Depart Spinoff Series
- Star Trek: Jeri Ryan on "Picard" End – "What a Journey This Has Been"
- Doctor Who Season 6 Gave Eleventh Doctor Matt Smith Way Too Much
- Gail Simone's "Fridging" Becomes Official DC Comics Terminology
- The Nature Of Naomi's Super Powers & How She Could Take Down Superman
- Frank Cho Sleeping With Wonder Woman in the Daily LITG 13th March 2022
- Today Is Sandshrew Community Day In Pokémon GO: Full Tasks
- Star Trek: Picard Showrunner: More Deep Space Nine Nods in Season 3
- Daredevil: Charlie Cox Pro Ben Affleck; No Love for Film: "Suit Sucks"
- Who Will Die in Knights of X #3 and Why Will It Be Gambit?
- Punisher #1 Tops This Week's Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- J Scott Campbell's Alice Thanks FOC It's Sunday 13th March 2022
- Sophie Campbell Draws Return Of Venus To Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Chess And Teen Angst YA Graphic Novel, Scholar's Mate For 2024
LITG two years ago, Stargate, Animal Kingdom, Captain Marvel – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
- Stargate: SG-1 & Veteran TV Actor Cliff Simon Passes Away, Age 58
- Animal Kingdom Season 5 Teaser: Deran Cody's Coming for What's His
- Captain Marvel Turns to Animal Abuse to Overcome Alcoholism
- Tasks For The Searching For Legends Timed Research In Pokémon GO
- Law & Order: SVU/OC Event: Fin Asks Stabler What Took So Long
- Marvel Artists Fix Mistakes of Jack Kirby, Joe Simon for $6.99
- What Mythical Pokémon Will Debut At Pokémon GO Fest 2021?
- Stargate Cast, Crew & Community Pay Tribute to Actor Cliff Simon
- Pokémon GO Searching For Legends Event Review
- Supernatural Finale Would've Reunited Familiar Faces, Killed Kansas
- House of Fear Tackles Bullying (And Evil Trees) On Kickstarter
- Marie Severin and John Severin Original Artwork At Auction, Today
- Kevin Smith Batman Original Artwork From $5 And Others At Auction
- X-Book Previews: Who Would Jolly Their Roger in the Woods of Krakoa?
- Rose Bousamra's Gutless OGN, Mermaid, Witch Princess & Wooden Knight
- Comedian Aoife Dooley Writes/Draws New Graphic Novel, Frankie's World
- SelfMadeHero Launches UK POC Graphic Novel Publishing Programme
- Remembering Cliff Simon – The Daily LITG, 13th March 2021
LITG three years ago – toilet paper ran out in the US
And the Walking Dead hospital was in the news
- Coronavirus Toilet Paper Shortage? Here's Five Comics You Can Wipe Your Ass With
- "The Walking Dead": Coronavirus Hits Hospital Rick Grimes Woke Up In
- Damian Wayne as Batman? Jonathan Kent as Superman? Tom Taylor Does His Own 5G With DCeased II
- "The Walking Dead" Season 10: Danai Gurira, Angela Kang/Michonne Exit
- Speculator Corner: Does FF #6 Shows How Jonathan Hickman Brings Inhumans Into X-Men Empyre? (Spoilers)
- "DC's Legends of Tomorrow"? Marc Guggenheim Knows Next Crossover
- Marvel Has Fourteen Exclusive Retailer Variant Opportunities For May 2020
- Almost One In Every Two Comics Ordered in February 2020 Was From Marvel as X-Men Dominate Marketshare
- "Heels" Stars Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig Tag-Team Late Dinner
- Ric Grayson Finally Gets His Dick Back in Nightwing #73
LITG four years ago… mystery Marvel ads were revealed
And winter came to a very awkward end.
- That Mystery Marvel Comics Ad in Full
- Looks Like Iceman and Wolverine Are Going to Have to Have a Talk (Uncanny X-Men Winter's End Spoiler)
- Win the First Appearance of Mary Jane Watson as the Carnage Queen
- A Worrisome Future for Spider-Man and Mary Jane (Amazing Spider-Man #17 Spoilers)
- Stephen Amell Apologizes to Dave Bautista, Begs for His Life
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Simon Fraser, co-creator of Nikolai Dante
- Stephen R. Bissette, Swamp Thing/1963 writer/artist, creator of Tyrant and Taboo
- Tom Batiuk, creator of Funky Winkerbean.
- Brian Walker, author of The Comics: The Complete Collection.
- Comic book inker Mike DeCarlo
- Felipe Echevarria, artist on the Psycho adaptation.
- Steve Ellis, co-creator of High Moon
- Tom Derenick, artist on Red Hood, Convergence, Suicide Squad and Infinite Crisis
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.