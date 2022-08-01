Neil Patrick Harris on Ncuti Gatwa in the Daily LITG, 1st August 2022

  1. Doctor Who: NPH Talks Ncuti Gatwa; David Tennant Posts ECCC Apology
  2. Hisuian Braviary Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2022
  3. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Breaks Some Bad News to A David Bowie Fan
  4. McDonald's Pokémon TCG 2022 Promotion Begins in August
  5. Cobra Kai EP Jon Hurwitz Teases He's "Obsessed" with Season 5 Trailer
  6. Today Is Ultra Unlock: Hisuian Braviary Raid Day In Pokémon GO
  7. Star Trek: SNW Season 2 Like S01 "On Steroids", Will Let Kirk Be Kirk
  8. When Robin Told Joker Batman Is Bruce Wayne in Red Hood #1 Preview
  9. Rob Liefeld On The Entitlement Of The Youth Of Today
  10. Harley No Longer In The Justice League: Harley Quinn #18 Preview

LITG one year ago, Dan Lee

Dan Lee Is The Stan Lee Lookalike Appearing At A Comic Con Near You
Hey, He Looks Like Stan Lee- The Daily LITG, 1st of August 2021
  1. Dan Lee Is The Stan Lee Lookalike Appearing At A Comic Con Near You
  2. Domino's Threatens to Slice Ties with AEW Over Pizza Cutter Incident
  3. Pokémon GO Has Fixed The Worst Aspect Of The Game
  4. So Is The Book Of Boba Fett Being Delayed By Disney & Lucasfilm?
  5. DC Comics, Please Fix Your Batman Dark Knight Detective Vol 6 Cover
  6. American Horror Story: Billy Eichner Okay Trading Sex for Evan Peters
  7. Bray Wyatt Released by WWE; Alexa Bliss Reacts
  8. Rick Remender Got Nothing For Avengers Endgame Captain America Plot
  9. Rogue Reveals Her New Mutant Power in X-Men #2 [Preview]
  10. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Looking to Get Paid
  11. Cyberpunk 2077: Your Voice: A Familiar But Welcome Story
  12. As Punisher Returns To Comics, His First Appearance Is Up for Auction
  13. Spider-Woman #13 Review: Fast-Paced Humor
  14. The Antiheroic Debut of Doc Samson in Incredible Hulk #141, at Auction
  15. Chu #6 Review: A Dumpster Fire That Walks Like A Woman
  16. Star Wars: Darth Vader #14 Review: Imperial Justice
  17. Amazing Spider-Man #361 First Carnage Set To Break Records At Auction
  18. Seven Secrets #10 Review: Bold Storytelling
  19. Miracle Molly and The Gardener Get Batman Secret Files In October
  20. Eighth And Eleventh Doctor & Two Rose Tylers In New Doctor Who Comic
  21. Stan Sakai Covers Jean-Marc Lofficier's Starpuck – Hexagon in August
  22. DC Comics, Please Fix Your Batman Dark Knight Detective Vol 6 Cover
  23. Todd, Image and CGC Offer Slabbed Signed 1:250 King Spawn #1 Variants
  24. Skipping Team GO Rocket Animations in the Daily LITG, 31st July 2021

LITG two years ago, Wrestling, Pitches, and Pokemon

DC Comics continues to cancel titles – but not Red Hood.

  1. WWE Took Back All of The Big Show's Slammy Awards
  2. Shawn Michaels Returning to WWE Raw Monday to Confront Randy Orton
  3. DC Comics to Publish Alan Moore's Twilight Of The Superheroes
  4. Understanding IVs In Pokémon GO: Rating Your Pokémon's Stats
  5. Dave Bautista Targeted on Social Media for Donald Trump Criticism
  6. DC Cancels Hellblazer, Hawkman, Teen Titans, Young Justice and More
  7. Ex-DC Publisher Dan DiDio Writes For Image Comics
  8. Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Make-Up Day Preparation Guide
  9. DC Comics Sold 300,000 Copies Of Three Jokers #1 – But How?
  10. Doctor Who Pond Family Reunion: Matt Smith, Karen Gillan, Arthur Darvill

LITG three years ago.

DC Comics were doing their best to hide stuff even then.

  1. DC Comics Reveals Four Of The Infected Secret Six – Do We Have the Other Two?
  2. Were "Superman" #14 and "Supergirl" #33 Destroyed Over Racial Concerns? (Spoilers)
  3. The Legion Of Super-Heroes Preview That Didn't Appear In Today's DC Comics
  4. "The Flash" Season 6: Danielle Panabaker's "Hall of Villains" Post [Image]
  5. "Magic: The Gathering Arena" Planning New Innovations for 2020
  6. "The Walking Dead" Season 10: Carol & Alpha – 'Nuff Said? [BTS VIDEO]
  7. "Without Preacher Is Only Chaos" – AMC's Latest Evangelical Christian-Parody Ads in Today's DC Comics
  8. The Bankruptcy Of Loot Crate, the Subscription Service That Changed Comics
  9. First Official Mickey Mouse in the Marvel Universe For D23
  10. Mattel Teams Up With Star Wars To Bring New Barbie Figures

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.

  • Matt Jacobs, inker on Prototype, Grunts, Heroes Haven, the Boys
  • Simo Spano, author of Nine Stones
  • Olivier Pezeril, comics journalist
  • Tyler Walpole artist on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Dungeons & Dragons

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

