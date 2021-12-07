Old Woman Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Daily LITG, 7th December 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

Meet Old Woman Buffy in This Preview of Buffy The Last Vampire Slayer
Preview page from Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer #1, by Casey Gilly and Joe Jaro, in stores 12/8/2021 from BOOM! Studios
  1. Meet Old Woman Buffy in This Preview of Buffy The Last Vampire Slayer
  2. Image Comics, The New Publishers Of Transformers And GI Joe?
  3. Second Krakoan Age Of X-Men Announced – Destiny Of X Titles
  4. Destiny Of X News Drops Today – Break The Internet, Si Spurrier?
  5. The Walking Dead: WB Finale – Major Rick Grimes/CRM Clues & Theories
  6. Juggernaut Gets New Armour And New Team in X-Men Infinity Unlimited
  7. Shiny Druddigon Debuts Tomorrow In Pokémon GO
  8. Saturday Night Live: Bob Dole Took Norm Macdonald Impression in Stride
  9. Report: Jeff Hardy Sent Home from WWE Tour After Strange Match
  10. Star Wars: Heir To The Empire #1 Up For Auction, Thrawn Fans

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Angel, Triple H and Pokémon GO

Bunnelby official artwork. Credit: Pokémon Company International
LITG: Bunnelby official artwork. Credit: Pokémon Company International

It's not all Pokémon GO. But it is mostly Pokémon GO.

  1. Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Bunnelby
  2. Pokémon GO Now Offers Increased Pokéballs To Trainers
  3. Buffy: David Boreanaz Says He's "Too Old" to Play Angel; Favors Recast
  4. Triple H Throws Shade at Impact Wrestling After AEW Crossover
  5. Rick and Morty "The 12 Days of Rickmas" Goes "The Queen's Gambit"
  6. Ahsoka Tano First Star Wars Comic Appearance Sells For Over $2000
  7. Vince McMahon Hellbent on Filming at Homes of Fired Employees
  8. The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Sci-Fi Series Resumes Season 3 Filming
  9. Level Up: Complete Guide To Level 43 Requirements In Pokémon GO
  10. All The Titans in The Last Stories Of The DC Universe – Death Metal
  11. Drinking Games With Kat Leyh's Thirsty Mermaids Graphic Novel
  12. Gene Luen Yang, Ivan Reis on Batman/Superman #16 From March 2021
  13. Stephanie Phillips, Riley Rossmo on Harley Quinn #1 From March 2021
  14. Mariko Tamaki and Dan Mora on Detective Comics #1034 From March 2021
  15. Dan Rather Creates Graphic Novel To Unite Us
  16. DC's Future State Is Now – Thank FOC It's Sunday, 6th of December
  17. King In Black #1 Beats Batman, Just – Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  18. Will Ebay Melt Down Over First Appearance Of Plastic Woman?

LITG two years ago, Marvel moved offices

And Grant Morrison bit the hand that fed him.

  1. Marvel Comics Closes Its New York Office And Moves… East
  2. Grant Morrison Roasts the Current State Of DC Comics – as Well as Bendis, King, Snyder, Azzarello and Himself in Green Lantern: Blackstars
  3. Will Doomsday Clock #12 Bring Back Ma and Pa Kent to Superman? (Spoilers)
  4. Batman and Kite Man Walk Into a Bar in Tom King's Final Batman #85
  5. Review: GameStop's Green Lantern – Lantern Corps Ring Set
  6. Zeb Wells and Stephen Segovia Reveal… Hellions from Marvel in March #DawnOfX
  7. Hal Jordan and John Stewart Team Up in Green Lantern: Earth One Vol 2, Summer 2020
  8. Marvel's Dysfunctional X-Team Adds Sinister, Scalphunter
  9. Watchmen Returns to the NY Times Bestseller List Thanks to Unauthorised Sequel
  10. Who Watches "Watchmen"? A Lot of You – But What About Season 2?

LITG three years ago… DC first cancelled The Other History Of The DC Universe

And it has only just got round to publishing the book.

  1. DC Cancels Orders on John Ridley's The Other History Of The DC Universe – Will Return?
  2. Lucifer Season 4: The Devil and the Original Sinner Meet in This New Image
  3. Robert Kirkman Hates You – The Walking Dead #186 Major Spoilers
  4. Gail Simone and Colleen Doran's Wonder Woman 75th Anniversary Story Deemed Porn by Tumblr
  5. Are We Living in the New Golden Age of Comic Books?

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Comic book fan supreme Tom Galloway
  • Comic book artist Barry Kitson, of LEGION, Azrael, Amazing Spider-Man and co-creator of Empire.
  • Comic book writer Lia Scott Price of Serial Killer and Vampire Guardian Angels
  • Comic convention organiser Elaine Atkins Holt
  • Captain Marvel comics artist Brent Schoonover

Interested in more LITG discussion about Old Woman Buffy, or what this all means?


