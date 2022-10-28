On The Way To MCM London Comic Con in The Daily LITG 28th October 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. On the way to MCM London Comic Con, feel free to give us a shout! Of course, any comic convention needs a pre-show drink-up…

LITG: Marvel In February in the Top Ten stories yesterday

ICYMI: In case you missed it

LITG one year ago, Todd McFarlane is The Batman

LITG two years ago, West Wing, Three Jokers and Garth Marenghi

LITG three years ago, Gary Frank finished Doomsday Clock

And Tony Isabella was calling Batman toxic, long before Defund Batman.

LITG four years ago, Old Man Logan was ending…

And Superman was getting militarised

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Image Comics founder, Shadowline Jim Valentino

Stephen Donnelly, comics publisher of New Comics Group.

comics publisher of New Comics Group. Publisher of Self-Publisher Magazine, Ian Shires.

Karl C. Story , inker on Nightwing, Batman, Star Trek, AVP, X-Men, Terra Obscura, Tom Strong, Ocean, The American Way, and Midnighter.

, inker on Nightwing, Batman, Star Trek, AVP, X-Men, Terra Obscura, Tom Strong, Ocean, The American Way, and Midnighter. OD-Y-C and Infinite Vacation and artist on Thor, co-creator Christian Ward.

Sacred Creatures co-creator and artist on X-Factor and Books Of Doom, Pablo Raimondi

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Batman, newlitg