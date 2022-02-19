Batman, Batman, Batman & Nightwing- The Daily LITG 19th February 2022
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Full DC Comics May 2022 Solicitations – More Than Just Batman
- Star Trek: ViacomCBS Not Happy with Strange New Worlds Screencaps
- A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher
- Law & Order Season 21 Official Trailer Brings Back Our OG "Dun-Dun"
- Grant Morrison On DC Comics Wanting To Make Supergirl Fascist As Well
- Pam & Tommy: "America's Ass" Chris Evans Almost Lee's "Crüe Member"
- George Pérez & Kurt Busiek JLA/Avengers Reprinted, Only 7000 Copies
- Image Comics Full May 2022 Solicits & Solicitations
- Titan Comics To Tell Doctor Who's Origins In May 2022 Solicits
- Comic Book Writer Tom Veitch Dies, Aged 81, RIP
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- The Spider-Man Villain Who Became Scorpion and then Venom, at Auction
- Spider-Man and Human Torch in Strange Tales Annual #2, Up for Auction
- Paul Cornell & Mike Hawthorne Revive George R.R. Martin's Wild Cards
- Grant Morrison On Superman/Authority As "Clown Fart With Giggle Track"
- Archer & Armstrong Forever #1 Launches In Valiant May 2022 Solicits
- Eric Powell Launches Albatross Exploding Funnybooks #1 In May 2022
- First Appearance of Kilowog in Green Lantern #201, Up for Auction
- Bunny Mask & Dogs Of London in AfterShock Comics May 2022 Solicits
- Ben Percy's Devil's Highway Returns In AWA May 2022 Solicitations
- Rorschach Creative Team Reunites for Danger Street on DC Black Label
- PrintWatch: House Of Slaughter, Avengers, Hulk, Iron Fist, Venom, Thor
- Red Sitha Gets Mirka Andolfo Spinoff In Dynamite May 2022 Solicits
- Dune And Grim Launch in Boom Studios Full May 2022 Solicitations
- My Little Pony Comic Sequel To Netflix Film In IDW May 2022 Solicits
- New James Cameron Avatar Comic In Dark Horse May 2022 Full Solicits
- Tim Seeley & Angel Hernandez are Disturbed in Opus' May 2022 Solicits
- Bone Orchard & Shaolin Cowboy On Next Week's Diamond Previews Covers
- Star Trek Strange New Worlds Screencaps Daily LITG 18th February 2022
LITG one year ago, King In Black, Rick And Morty, Pokémon GO – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
- Pokémon TCG Announces Solution For Current Demand
- The King In Black – The God Of Light Revealed (Spoilers)
- The Shiny Pokémon That Will Release During Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto
- Funko ECCC Disney – Alice in Wonderland, Pirates, and Belle
- Rick And Morty Gets A Major Event: Rick's New Hat
- Todd McFarlane Announces Spawn's Universe, Launching 4 New Comics
- Stargirl Season 2: John Wesley Shipp's The Flash Set to Appear
- Walker: Jared Padalecki Posts Texas Storm Family Update; Live-Tweeting
- The First Immortal Hulk 10,000 Years Ago, From Marvel In May 2021
- The Unreleased Sinnoh Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Seven
- Todd McFarlane Talks About Spawn's The Scorched #1 In October
- Archie & Friends: Superheroes in Archie Comics May 2021 Solicits
- Todd McFarlane Talks About Gunslinger Spawn #1 In October
- Bad Idea Video Presentation To ComicsPRO Today To Make $8.7 Million
- Todd McFarlane Talks To Bleeding Cool About King Spawn #1 In August
- Todd McFarlane Talks To Bleeding Cool About Spawn's Universe
- Denny O'Neil's Personally Bound Copies Of Epic Illustrated On Auction
- Rest Area 51: Steven Universe Artist, TMNT Writer Launch Tapas Comic
- Marvel Sends Graphic Novels Back To Print Because Of WandaVision
- X-Men to Solve Erectile Dysfunction in Curse of the Man-Thing Finale
- Todd McFarlane Talks About The Spawn Movies – Yes, Movies
- ComicsPro: Boom Studios Announce Two New Comics, Eve & Dark Blood
- ComicsPRO: What Is Boom Studios' Magic: The Gathering Surprise?
- ComicsPRO: Boom Studios Increased Sales To Comic Shops By 22%
- US Weather And Power Outs Will Delay Comics For Months To Come
- Comics Folk React To… The Death Of Rush Limbaugh
- Wizard Magazine Returns To Celebrate Most Dangerous Comic Con Ever
- Marvel's Heroes Reborn Event is Thinly Veiled Wealth Redistribution
- Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters Event In 6 Marvel Comics in May
- Marvel Comics Full May 2021 Solicits – Heroes Reborn Begins Again
- Dwayne McDuffie Award For Diversity In Comics Announcing On Saturday
- Diamond Comic Distributors Closes New Memphis Warehouse
- Evil Genius Magazine: Rebellion Announces tie-in to Upcoming Game
- Diamond Reduces Publishers Ability To Make Variant Covers Returnable
- TMNT: The Last Ronin #2 130,000 Orders Are An All-Time Record For IDW
- IDW Solicitations For May 2021 Launch Star Wars: Weapon of a Jedi #1
LITG two years ago – The Batman Who Laughs, Animated
And Punchline's first appearance was tiny.
- The Batman Who Laughs Comes to Batman the Animated Series
- Warning: This Is All You Get of Punchline in Batman #89 (Spoilers)
- Generation Five – The New Name For DC Comics' 5G
- Marvel Comics May 2020 Solicitations – the Death of Kitty Pryde to a Brand New Union, 15 Titles Frankensteined
- Marvel Superheroes vs. Darkseid in Valkyrie #8? [Preview]
- "Home Improvement": Tim Allen Shares Thoughts on ABC Sitcom Revival
- Comic Store In Your Future – "Customer Feedback On Empyre Is Lukewarm At Best"
- Jonathan Hickman and Russell Dauterman Give Storm the Giant-Size X-Men Treatment in June
- Ben Affleck Talks About Why He Exited 'The Batman'
- Rob Liefeld and the Fanboy Rampagulous Evisceration of One Harley Quinn's Wardrobe
- Rumor: More "Mortal Kombat 11" Characters Rumored For Kombat Pack 2
LITG three years ago – scooping DC solicits
And when Flash Year One was a thing.
- Full DC Comics May 2019 Catalog Solicits – From Year Of The Villain to The Last Knight On Earth (UPDATED)
- The Flash Year One Starts Running in May
- Bruce Wayne Was Never Batman and Black Label's Last Knight On Earth No Longer Over-Sized
- Doomsday Clock #11 Will Reveal the Truth About DC Rebirth – With Nukes on the Cover
- Brian Bendis and Continuity in DC Comics May 2019 Solicitations
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Mico Suayan, artist on Injustice, Bloodshot, X-Men Legacy
- John Cei Douglas, comics creator of Show Me The Map To Your Heart
- Richard A Scott, artist on FemForce
- Jason Gonzalez, artist on The Adventures Of Spawn
- Anthony Marques, DC Comics editor
- Simon Gough, comics colourist
- Tom Yeates, artist on Prince Valiant and Zorro