Supernatural Something Or Other in The Daily LITG 23rd January 2022
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Jensen Ackles on Supernatural Prequel & Jared Padalecki: "I Messed Up"
- Jared Padalecki to Supernatural Fans' Podcast Pushback: "Stand Down"
- GI Joe Kicks Off The New Year With Classified & O-Ring Reveals
- DC Comics Cancel The Joker As Well As The Justice League
- South Park Honors Season 25 with Classy Theme Song, "Gay Fish" Takes
- Law & Order S21 Teaser: Welcome Back, Jack; New Faces Introduced
- Hasbro Showcases Upcoming Marvel Legends 2022 Iron Spider Figure
- Pokémon TCG Japan's Star Birth Preview: Full Arts
- Marvel's Punisher Looks To Destroy His Own Legacy In April
- The Endgame Trailer: NBC Thriller W/ Morena Baccarin Looks Blacklist-y
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Jim Starlin Creates Midnight Rose In AfterShock April 2022 Solicits
- Alisa Kwitney & Mauricet Launch Gilt #1 In Ahoy April 2022 Solicits
- Werther Dell'Edera's He Who Fights With Monsters Ablaze April Solicits
- Alessandro Vitti Launches The Joneses #1 In AWA April 2022 Solicits
- David A Byrne Is Canceled In Scout Comics April 2022 Solicits
- Mad Cave Studios To Publish 6th Issue Of Nottingham 5-Issue Series
- Garth Ennis & Henry Flint's Hawk The Slayer- Rebellion April Solicits
- Something Supernatural Something In The Daily LITG 22nd January 2022
LITG one year ago, Danielle Panabaker, Mira Furlan and the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.
- The Flash Star Danielle Panabaker Shows Off Their Season 7 Gift
- Lost, Babylon 5 Star Mira Furlan Passes Away, Age 65
- Raiding Pokémon GO – The Daily LITG, 22nd January 2021
- AHS: Angelica Ross Teases Bloody S10; Dylan McDermott for "Stories"?
- Our First Glimpse Of The Heroes Reborn Marvel Comics Characters
- Entei, Suicune, & Raikou Return To Raids In Pokémon GO
- Star Wars Princess Leia Gets New A New Hope Gentle Giant Statue
- Powers Of X Tease Finally Comes To Fruition In Next Week's X-Men #17
- Marvel's Twitter Mistakenly Hid "Gay" Guardians Of The Galaxy Comments
- Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Update: "A Lot We're Stoked to Unveil"
- Deadpool Cancelled by Marvel Next Week With #10?
- Home: Immigration, Border Patrol and Superpowers in New Image Comic
- Our Fourth Glimpse Of The Heroes Reborn Marvel Comics Characters
- The Silver Coin: Image Previews New Horror Anthology
- Ray Fisher: Shut Up, Sit Down, Get Out – Michael Davis, From The Edge
- Mann's World: Class Warfare While Hunting Dinosaurs Don't Mix
- Our Third Glimpse Of The Heroes Reborn Marvel Comics Characters
- Our Second Glimpse Of The Heroes Reborn Marvel Comics Characters
- Bret Blevins' Girls Of Dimension 13 in Aftershock April 2021 Solicits
- Our First Glimpse Of The Heroes Reborn Marvel Comics Characters
- The Millennials – Black Superheroes, Not Snowflakes
- Summoners War: Legacy – Image/Skybound Announces Prequel Series
- Image Comics April 2021 Solicits – Geiger, Silver Coin and Old Guard
- Francis Manupal's Aquaman: Earth One Not Happening, Not DC Exclusive
- Alice In Leatherland, White & Godkiller – Black Mask April Solicits
- Ram V, Filipe Andrade's Many Deaths Of Laila Starr – Boom April 2021
- So What Is Marvel's Heroes Reborn 2021 Anyway?
- Damian Connelly's You Promised Me Darkness #1 From Behemoth in April
- New Aggretsuko and Kaijumax Launch In Oni Press April 2021 Solicits
- Cerebus The Duck and Swords Of Cerebus In Hell From Dave Sim in April
- Guardians Of The Galaxy And Geiger On Covers Of Next Week's Previews
LITG two years ago, Wonder Woman #750 kicked off the abandoned new DC timeline
And Hulu had something new.
- How Wonder Woman #750 Kicks Off The New DC Timeline With President Roosevelt and Bombshells Spoilers
- "Solar Opposites": Hulu, "Rick and Morty" Duo's New Series Lands in May
- Power Rangers #50 Shocker: Reality to Be Shattered by Return of Fan-Favorite Character
- BOOM! to Cancel Power Rangers Comic in April
- What Is Up With The Riddler In Batman #87? (Spoilers)
- America's Favourite Superhero Movie Is Black Panther, Britain's Is Captain Marvel
- DC Comics' Infected Connective Tissue in Batman/Superman #6, Batman #87 and Hell Arisen #2 (Spoilers)
- "Modern Family" S11 "Dead on A Rival" [Preview]: Old Names, New Opps
- Funko London Toy Fair: All the Pop Reveals in One Place
- The Politics Of Death in Excalibur #6 and Marauders #6 (Spoilers)
LITG three years ago, DC was reducing title count.
And Thanos was back…
- DC Comics Selling Almost Half as Many Comics a Month As It Used To
- The New Thanos Will Be One Of These People – Guardians Of The Galaxy #1 SPOILERS
- Which Uncanny X-Men Traitor Will Lead the Mutant Liberation Front?
- Charlie Cox on the 'Daredevil' Season 4 "Preliminary Conversations"
- Katherine Langford's New Hairdo Means She's [SPOILER?] in 'Avengers: Endgame'
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Greg Hildebrandt, comic book cover artists. And his late brother, Tim.
- Klaus Janson, co-creator of Sacred Creatures and The Dark Knight Returns
- Philip Tan, artist on Spawn, Uncanny X-Men and Iron Man.
- Russ Braun, artist on The Boys, Jack Of Fables, A Train Called Love and Jimmy's Bastards.
- Adam Brown, artist for 2000AD, Judge Dredd Megazine, American Gods, Deadpool Vs Carnage.
- Gustavo Vazquez, artist on Scooby Apocalypse, Exit Stage Left, Sunfire & The Big Hero 6.
