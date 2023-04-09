Tasha Yar in The Daily LITG, 9th of April 2023
An LITG runaround yesterday on Bleeding Cool, and over the past four years, as well as comic book industry birthdays.
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The ten most popular stories yesterday
- Star Trek: Picard: TNG's Denise Crosby Appreciates Tasha Yar Respect
- Young Justice: Greg Weisman Clarifies Series' Season 5 Status
- Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Teases Mysterious New Season 3 Ship
- Return Of The Jedi WIll Return To Theaters For One Week This Month
- Young Justice Season 5 in The Daily LITG, 8th of April 2023
- The Mandalorian Universe Storylines Will Close Out in Dave Filoni Film
- AEW Battle of the Belts VI: A Disgraceful Affront to Pro Wrestling
- The Lateness Of Justice Society Of America, And Other DC Comics
- Heather Antos Recalls When There Was No Time For Thrawn In Star Wars
- Mattel Unveils First-Ever Masters of the Universe He-Skeletor Figure
LITG: more comics stories you may prefer
- Dan DeCarlo and Stan Lee's 1950s Series My Girl Pearl, Up for Auction
- How To Find Image Comics' W0rldtr33 #1 Misprint Copies
- Rachel Pollack, Of Doom Patrol & Vertigo Tarot, Dies At 76
- Charles A. Voight's Atomic Man in Headline Comics, Up for Auction
- Cullen Bunn's Swords in the Shadows Kickstarter Hits Final Week
- Will Marvel Comics Go After Microsoft's AI Program, Jarvis?
- When Nyoka The Jungle Girl Came To Charlton, With Zoo Funnies #10
- Walter Gibson & Blackstone Launch Super-Magic Comics, Up for Auction
- Frank Frazetta's Final Comic Book Story in Creepy #1
LITG one year ago, Jerry Michaels Is Gone
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Jerry Michaels Passing, Age 15
- Legends of Tomorrow Writers Set #RenewLegendsofTomorrow Campaign
- Everyone's Gossiping About DC Comics – Without Reason, Yet
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Confirms Spock's Canon Full Name & More
- Superman Gets A Silver-Age Satire From DC, Mark Russell & Mike Allred
- Steven Moffat Delights/Disappoints Doctor Who Fans; "Sea Devils" Art
- Flashpoint Beyond Gossip For DC Comics' Divine Continuum: Part One
- Warner Bros. Reportedly Pauses All Projects Involving Ezra Miller
- Nick Pitarra Returns To Comics With Ax-Wielder Jon, From Karoshi
- Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #1 From Opus Gets Over 30,000 Orders
- Avengers One Million BC Will Reveal The Secret Origin Of Thor
- Origin and First Appearance of Daredevil #1 CGC 9.4, Up for Auction
- Jack Kirby Original Captain America Art Page Sells For $630,000
- Frank Miller Dark Knight Cover Sells For Over a Quarter of a Million
- Superman #14, An Iconic Golden Age Comic, At Heritage Auctions
- PrintWatch: Hulk, White Knight, West Of Sundown, Excalibur Printings
- White Fox Gets Her Own Marvel Unlimited Infinity Comic
- Vixen, Red Hood & The Outlaws, Zatanna & The Ripper Join DC Webtoon
- Everyone's Talking DC Comics In The Daily LITG, 8th April 2022
LITG two years ago, It Was 1962 All Over Again
- Titans Season 3 DoP Boris Mojsovski Posts Superhero Second Team Look
- 1962: DC Comics Explains Its First-Ever Price Increase — From 10 Cents To 12 Cents
- Creator Details For DC Round Robin Announced Along With 8 Contenders
- Could 'The Trial' Be Scarlet Witch? Could Hickman's X-Book Be Moira?
- A New X-Men #1 and a New Jonathan Hickman Comic for Reign Of X
- Nash Bridges: Don Johnson Confirms He's Prepping for Series Revival
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer Comic Crosses Over With S03E06 Band Candy
- Regé-Jean Page Posts Amid Ray Fisher/Geoff Johns/Krypton Controversy
- Magic: The Gathering "Quantum Quandrix" Deck Is Remarkably Neat
- New Phoenix Of The Marvel Universe, Revealed (Avengers #44 Spoilers)
- Creator Details For DC Round Robin Announced Along With 8 Contenders
- Kodansha Launches Humble Manga Bundle: Spring 2021 Anime Season
- The Walmart Report: Part 2, DC's Back With Future State & Leftovers
- AWA Creators And Execs Support Mike Deodato On Comic Art NFT Rights
- PrintWatch: Silver Coin #1 and Curse Of Dracula #1 Get Second Prints
- Jupiter's Legacy #1 Jumps to $50 Raw, $224 CGC 9.8 on eBay
- Something Is Allocating The Wynd
- Lumberjanes Co-Creator Grace Ellis' New OGN About Patricia Highsmith
- BRZRKR And Silk Top This Week's Advance Reorders
- New Comic Book Store Opens Today in Crossville, Tennessee
- Phoenix, King In Black & Moon Knight – The Daily LITG 8th April 2021
LITG three years ago, Marvel/DC Crisis over Zoom backgrounds
And A Comic Shop had a rallying cry.
- DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- A Comic Shop Cancels Mid Life Crisis For Comics Industry
- Now Marvel Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- DC and Marvel Comics Using Current Situation to Get Ahead Of Schedule
- DC Comics Puts Black Label and Generation Five Titles on Pause
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- The Future Looks Bleak for AMC Theaters
- Diamond Comic Distributors Will Ship to Retailer Home Addresses
- Terminator: Michael Biehn Reprises Kyle Reese for COVID-19 PSA
- First Page Of Alan Moore Gen 13 Script For DC Comics Revealed
LITG four years ago – Warren Ellis pitched Plastic Man
And more marriages went away.
- X-Men Editor Says the Wedding of Scott Summers and Jean Grey Never Happened
- A Look Ahead at House Of X and Power Of X For the Future of the Mutant Race
- Is Harley Quinn the Mother of Lobo's Daughter, Crush?
- Warren Ellis Has a Plastic Man Pitch – If You Dare
- Punisher Kill Krew Launching From Marvel Comics in July
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Peter Palmiotti, comic book inker
- Erik Amaya, comics journalist
- Bojan M. Đukić of Tom & Jerry and Dark Brain Comics
- Eric Adams, writer/artist of Lackluster World
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.