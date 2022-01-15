The Witcher And Twitter In The Daily LITG, 15th January 2022
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
- The Witcher Showrunner Brings Peace to Twitter; Middle East Next?
- Predator Lawsuit Is Over, Disney Settles Copyright Claim
- Batman Year Two Deluxe McFarlane Toys Figures Return this Friday
- Geoff Johns Returns To DC Comics For Flashpoint Beyond Event
- Yes, Marvel Comics Knows Disney Has Settled The Predator Lawsuit
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Shares Update on Jerry's Health
- Rumors Over More Fantastic Four Adjacent Characters in Black Panther 2
- Rumors About The Number Of Cameos In Doctor Strange 2
- Saturday Morning X-Men '92 Does House Of X And Krakoa
- Zachary Levi Talks Chuck Return: "Close to Making Something Happen"
- First Vault of Horror in EC's War Against Crime #10, Up for Auction
- An Incredibly Rare CGC 10.0 Hard Boiled #1, Up for Auction
- Suicide Squad: Get Joker #3 Is 5 Months Late, And More DC Lateness
- X-Men Bound Volume Of Issues 1-15 On Auction At Heritage
- PrintWatch: Devil's Reign, Thor & Jim Lee's X-Men Get Second Prints
- Boris Johnson, The Sun Newspaper, Partygate and James Slack
- Doctor Who Comics In 2022 To Star The Fugitive Doctor
- Incredible Hulk Annual #1 CGC 9.8 Copy Taking Bids At Heritage
- Peter Tomasi Talks To Keith Champagne About Daybreak On Kickstarter
- Mike Zeck Confirms He Was Not Seller Of $3.3 Million Spider-Man Art
- Rick And Morty And Jerry in The Daily LITG, 14th January 2022
LITG one year ago, Dave Bautista's Manatee
The world keeps turning, and America keeps burning. And Dave Bautista knows just what manatees need his help.
- Dave Bautista Offers $20K Bounty for "MAGATs" Who Defaced a Manatee.
- Walker Star Jared Padalecki Says Jensen Ackles Will Be On The Show
- Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Offers Detail on Post-Time Jump Betty
- Ray Fisher Confirms The Flash Exit and Walter Hamada Allegations
- McFarlane Toys Unveils Wave 2 of Their New Gold Label Series
- Julie Strain, Heavy Metal Queen of B-Movies, Has Died
- Chris Evans Nearing a Deal to Return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe
- Marvel Comics Revives Darkhawk With Original Creators In April
- American Horror Story S10: "Pilgrim" Applies for Provincetown Filming
- The Walking Dead Looks Back on Andrea's Two Very Different Journeys
- Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden Expand "Outerverse" Continuity
- Batman #1 CGC 9.4 Goes for Record $2.22 Million at Heritage Auctions
- Multiple Printings From Dark Horse, Boom, Image, Marvel, Scout, Vault
- Captain America Comics 1 CGC 8.5 Heads For Record Territory at Auction
- DC Comics To Publish Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #1 in March
- The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 Variant Sells for $285
- Nominees For 2020 Dwayne McDuffie Award for Diversity in Comics
- Steve Ditko Original Art From Doctor Strange, Hawk & Dove For Auction
- Metropolis Gallery Presents The Batman Art of Sean Gordon Murphy
- Keanu Reeves BRZRKR #1 Is Boom Studios Biggest Ordered Comic Ever
- Maria Llovet's Luna #1 Orders Higher Than Heartbeat AND Faithless
- Scotland Comic Shops Full Lockdown – No Curbside/Click And Collect?
- Where Is The Sideshow Spider-Man and Mary Jane Maquette? Is It Wet?
LITG two years ago, Punisher Skull Used For QAnon Recruitment
And when Flash Met Flash ahead of Snyder Cut news
- Marvel's Punisher Skull Now Used For QAnon Recruitment
- "Crisis" Management: The Flash Met [SPOILER] – Snyder Cut Soon?
- DC Unclassified: When The Founder Of DC Comics Proposed Using a Bat-Man Army to Win World War II
- "This Is Us" S04 "Light and Shs": New Cadowhapters, Surprises [Preview]
- Nightcrawler Gets a Giant-Size X-Men Issue from Jonathan Hickman and Alan Davis in April
- "Highlander" TV Series Star Stan Kirsch (Richie) Passes Away, Age 51
- Taskmaster Gets His Own Series in April… and All He Had to Do Was Murder Maria Hill
- "Wynonna Earp" S04: Emily Andras Shares Episode #401 Title, Writer
- Marvel Sends New Mutants Comics Back to Print After Trailer Drops
- "AJ and The Queen" Proves Sometimes Too Much IS Too Much [REVIEW]
LITG three years ago, Blizzard was under fraud investigation.
And Orville was losing cast.
- Activision Blizzard Reportedly Under Investigation for Fraud
- Bad News 'The Orville' Fans- Yes, [SPOILER] Has Exited Fox Series
- Channel 4 Takes Rick And Morty From Netflix in the UK, Will Air and Stream Season 4 Exclusively
- Batman/Flash Heroes In Crisis Crossover Now Called 'The Price' – And Who Killed Robin Anyway?
- Marvel's Age Of X-Man and a Brief History Of Utopian/Dystopian Sexuality (Spoilers)
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Scott Snyder, writer of Batman, Justice League, American Vampire, Witches and AD.
- Norman Felchle, artist on Spider-Man, Darkhold, Action Comics, Batman, Resident Evil, WildC.A.T.S. Adventures.
- Stephen Robson, publisher of Ponent Mon and owner of all things Fanfare.
- Lee Duhig, Chief creative officer at Antarctic Press.
- Jacq Cohen, Director of Marketing, Publicity, and Promotions at Fantagraphics Books.
