Vincent D'Onofrio and Hawkeye in The Daily LITG 17th December 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

Daredevil screencap
  1. Hawkeye: Vincent D'Onofrio Says A Whole Lot with Only 5 Words
  2. Mutant Brexit And Wolverine's Love Life in Krakoan X-Men Comics Today
  3. Kyurem Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2021
  4. Hasbro Debuts Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness Marvel Legends
  5. The Venture Bros.: James Urbaniak Wraps Recording "Series Finale"(?!)
  6. Dan Slott Writes New Doctor Who In 2022
  7. Todd McFarlane's First Batman Cover Graded & Up For Auction
  8. Rogues: A New DC Black Label Series That Doesn't Star Batman Or Joker
  9. Moon Knight, Bad Batch S02, No Mandalorian? Disney+ 2022 Updates
  10. Only Murders In The Building A Masterclass In TV Dramedy; Season 2 BTS

LITG one year ago,Wonder Woman 1984 Credit Scenes

Giving Wonder Woman 1984 Credits - The Daily LITG, 17th December 2020
Clay Enos/ DC Comics.
  1. Wonder Woman 1984 Mid-Credit Scene Revealed (Major Spoilers)
  2. Batman Gets A New Partner In March 2021 (Spoilers)
  3. Speculator Corner: First Appearance of Wonder Woman 1984's Asteria?
  4. Tommy Oliver is Back with New Power Rangers threezero 12" Figures
  5. Transformers Mighty Devastator Gets Re-Release From Hasbro
  6. Tonight Is Pokémon GO December 2020 Raid Hour #3: Kyurem Again
  7. NECA Starts 12 Days of Downloads with Godzilla Visual Figure Guide
  8. Defeating Jessie & James In Pokémon GO: December 2020 Teams
  9. Brian Bendis Teases Post-Superman Work; Is He Writing Justice League?
  10. Batman Gives Fanservice – The Daily LITG, 16th December 2020
  11. New Beta Ray Bill Comic By Daniel Warren Johnson in March 2021
  12. Yet Another DC Comics Anthology, Superman: Red & Blue, For March 2021
  13. Silk #1 From Marvel In March – Off The MIA List
  14. Phillip Kennedy Johnson, the New Writer of Superman and Action Comics
  15. Magical Boy: Scholastic to bring Tapas Webcomic Series to Print
  16. New Mutants #14 Integrates With The Rest Of X-Men (Spoilers)
  17. 2000 AD: Future Shocks Radio is Live with Alan Moore Christmas Story!
  18. J Michael Straczynski's Together We Will Go – A Novel For July 2021
  19. The Hands – New Big Bad Of The DC Universe (Death Metal #6 Spoilers)
  20. Nightwing #77, The Most Political Comic This Year Targets DC Owners?
  21. Will Catwoman Rescue Poison Ivy For Harley Quinn? (Spoilers)
  22. Marvel Comics Teases The Future Of Black Cat With Nina Vakueva
  23. Cory Walker's Kickfight – Another Comic In Solid Blood #17 Universe

LITG two years ago… DC was bringing Doomsday Clock to an end

And destroying Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman TV series – how ironic.

  1. The First Six Pages Of Doomsday Clock #12, The Finale Of This Unauthorised Sequel to Watchmen (Spoilers)
  2. Professor Xavier's Grossest Move Yet in X-Force #4 [Preview]
  3. The Wonder Woman TV Series and The New 52 Destroyed in the Arrowverse Crisis on Infinite Earths Giant #1
  4. Will Doomsday Clock #12 Set Up DC Comics 5G… But Only in Six Years?
  5. Marvel Comics March 2020 Solicitations – Bounty Hunters, Hellions, Spider-Man Noir, Strange Academy – 15 Titles Frankensteined
  6. "American Gods" Season 3: Mousa Kraish "Wasn't Asked to Come Back"
  7. DC Cancelled Collections – Absolute Fables, John Byrne's Man Of Steel Omnibus, Golden Age Batman and Road To Legion
  8. This Week's Comics Shipment Could Be The Biggest Of The Year
  9. "Watchmen": Damon Lindelof Offers Post-Finale Season 2 Thoughts
  10. Capcom Announces Seth To Join "Street Fighter V: Champion Edition"

LITG three years ago… it was Susan and Supernatural

And Marvel was getting calls, unheeded.

  1. Doctor Who's Susan Foreman: Doctor's Granddaughter, First Companion
  2. Supernatural Season 14: Looking Back on Our "Lucky 13" Episodes
  3. Hindus Call For Apology From Marvel Over Uncanny X-Men #5
  4. What Does Loki Think of His Future? Next Week's Infinity Wars Finale
  5. Of Course Reed Richards is to Blame… Next Week's Marvel Knights 20th #4

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Mark Texeira, comics artist of Ghost Rider, Black Panther
  • Bart Sears, comics artist, publisher and teacher, Justice League Europe, Violator, Spider-Woman, The First
  • Matt Hollingsworth, colourist on Preacher, Daredevil, Alias, Judge Dredd
  • Beau Smith, writer on Guy Garder, Undertaker, The Tenth, Wynonna Earp.
  • Andy Mushynsky, inker on GI Joe and Transformers
  • Ronn Sutton, artist on Elvira, Honey West, Black Zeppelin
  • Michael Cherkas artist on The Silent Invasion.

