Vincent D'Onofrio Support in the Daily LITG, 10th December 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Daredevil: Deborah Ann Woll Appreciates Vincent D'Onofrio Support
- Better Call Saul Foursome Makes Final Season Feel A Little Too Real
- Mike Cotton Quits DC Comics After Getting Superman Group Editor Gig?
- Days Of Krakoan Futures In This Week's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)
- Supernatural: Kripke Answers Dean Winchester Cakehole/Piehole Concern
- GI Joe Skystriker HasLab Funds & Hits Tiers- Yo Joe!
- Jeff Hardy Reportedly Released By WWE Over Recent Behavior, Issues
- Hasbro Reveals Four Deluxe The Mandalorian Vintage Collection Figures
- Calls For Marvel And DC To Republish JLA/Avengers for George Pérez
- Petition: Warners & Disney, Republish George Pérez' JLA/Avengers
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Dark Horse to Reprint Grendel Omnibus Editions for 40th Anniversary
- Marvel To Publish Captain Carter Comic In March 2022?
- DC Comics Continues To Taunt Non-Americans With DC Infinite App
- Fábio Moon & Gabriel Bá Join Skottie Young's I Hate Fairyland
- Jack Black & Robert Smith Join Jamie Hewlett For Z2 Gorillaz Art Book
- Steve Orlando & Eleonora Carlini's Marauders #1 for Destiny Of X
- Krakoa Really Likes Skunkworks In The X-Men Comics
- CEX Joins Oni, Ahoy, Uncivilized, Scout & DC at Lunar Distribution
- Supernatural Answers in the Daily LITG, 9th December 2021
LITG one year ago, Cobra Kai and Lego Star Wars
And Spider-Man is dying again and again and again…
- Cobra Kai: William Zabka Channels His Inner-Johnny, "Calls Out" MTV
- Take To The Skies with New LEGO Star Wars Star Fighter Sets
- New Superman and Robin Figures Incoming from McFarlane Toys
- Joe Manganiello Shares Details About Ben Affleck's Batman Film
- Funko Unveils DC Comics Imperial Palace Pop Vinyls
- Bob's Burgers Season 11 Examines Gene, Linda & Gender Roles: Review
- Death of Peter Parker in Today's Amazing Spider-Man #54 (Spoilers)
- Law & Order: SVU – Christopher Meloni's Stabler Transformation Begins
- We Unbox Funko's Marvel Collector Corps End Credits Box
- Solid Blood #17 Is By Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley, Out Next Week
- Alan Moore Faxed Gen-13 Script Now At $2500 On eBay
- Robyn Hood & Tarot Card Game Lead Zenescope March 2021 Solicits
- Scout Comics Expands With New COO Lesa Miller and More Key Hires
- Valiant Entertainment Unveils Retro Motion Comics Line
- Captain Marvel #24 Teaches Us to Never Costume-Shame Emma Frost
- Mindless Speculation: Jacqueline McGee In Immortal Hulk (Spoilers)
- DC Comics' Truly Bizarre Misprint Of Underworld Unleashed
- DC and Dan DiDio's Big Change One Year On – How Did We Do?
- The All-New All-Different Prehistoric X-Men in Avengers #39
- More History Lessons For King In Black (Namor, Sword, Venom Spoilers)
- What Do You Need Six Teleporters For Anyway? SWORD #1 Spoilers
- Scarlet Witch, The Pretender Of Krakoa? (SWORD #1 Spoilers)
- Something Very Nasty Happens To Sebastian Shaw in Marauders #16
- Crossover #3 by Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw Has Almost 100,000 Orders
- Joseph Elliott-Coleman In Today's 2000AD Comic
LITG two years ago, Ms Marvel was blowing up.
And Rob Liefeld was drawing Baby Yoda.
- The Magnificent Ms Marvel #10 Blows Up on eBay
- Marvel Legends Gets Cuckoo with New X-Men Figures
- "The Rookie" Season 2 Is Lured By "The Dark Side" [PREVIEW]
- Rob Liefeld Draws Baby Yoda as Deadpool Takes Over from The Mandalorian
- $52,000 Crowdfunded Star Wars Parody Comic That Shipped Without Packaging
- The Return of Kite-Man in Tom King's Batman
- Joshua Luna Speaks Out on Why He No Longer Works with His Brother, Jonathan Luna
- Grant Morrison Roasts the Current State Of DC Comics – as Well as Bendis, King, Snyder, Azzarello and Himself in Green Lantern: Blackstars
- "Mr. Robot" Season 4 "410 Gone": They're Not Done [PREVIEW]
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
LITG three years ago… DC was changing the look of Young Justice.
And we scooped the news that Titan had lost the Warhammer comic book license, two years before Marvel would start publishing it.
- DC Comics Change Young Justice #1 Cover to Feature the Girls as Well as The Boys
- Titan Comics Lose Warhammer 40,000 License From Games Workshop
- Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Disneyland- The Falcon is Done!
- Lucifer Season 4: The Devil and the Original Sinner Meet in This New Image
- Marvel's Stan Lee Tribute Banner to Appear on More Marvel Comics Covers
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Matt Tolbert, comic strip writer
- Chas Truog, comic book artist, including Animal Man.
- Comic creator anxd editor, Titan Comics, David Leach
- Steven Finkel, founder of Comic Mint
- Comic creator Kenneth Brown.
