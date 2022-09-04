Ye Vs. DC in The Daily LITG, 4th of September 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Ye Vs. DC in The Daily LITG, 4th of September 2022

  1. Kanye West Continues To Screencap Bleeding Cool Over Daniel Cherry III
  2. Today Is Inkay Limited Research Day In Pokémon GO
  3. When Kayne West Screencaps Ye Bleeding Cool Daniel Cherry III Article
  4. She-Hulk: Jameela Jamil Faces Backlash Over Misgendering Response
  5. Howard Stern's Mouth Wrote Check Sarah Michelle Gellar Wants Cashed
  6. Rob Liefeld Vs. Mike Carlin Over Hawk & Dove From 1988
  7. Charlbi Dean Has Died- The Daily LITG, September 2nd, 2022
  8. Batman: Dear Detective #1 Preview: They Did It! They Finally Did It!
  9. Batman Beyond Reprises *That* Scene From Batman Year One
  10. That '70s Show: Kurtwood Smith Asks Fans Important Peacock Question

LITG one year ago, Christopher Lloyd is Rick Sanchez

Christopher Lloyd Is Rick Sanchez- The Daily LITG, 4th September 2021
  1. Rick and Morty: Christopher Lloyd Goes Rick Sanchez; S05 Finale Look
  2. Batman Year Two Exclusive Figure Coming from McFarlane Toys
  3. Al Ewing Will No Longer Work With Joe Bennett After Immortal Hulk #50
  4. Dave Bautista Mocks Fox News: "They're So Pathetically Desperate"
  5. Comic Store In Your Future: The Current 25 Hot Comics
  6. CJ Perry AEW-Bound? Max Caster, Linda McMahon, More Wrestling News
  7. Krakoan Gossip And Sneak Peeks At Upcoming X-Men And Inferno Comics
  8. Zombie Tramp Comic Creator Settles With Action Lab Over Lawsuit
  9. Even More Staff Changes At DC Comics
  10. Dave Bautista Rips Kevin McCarthy Over January 6th Coverup Attempt
  11. Rich Johnston Talks To Bryan Seaton About Action Lab
  12. The Promise Collection 1944: Superman v Captain Marvel
  13. Printwatch: Geiger #6, Sweet Paprika #2 and The Lot #1
  14. Venom: Lethal Protector #1 Black Foil Edition CGC On Auction Today
  15. Mindless Speculation: Cavan Scott Writing Aquaman Alongside Movie?
  16. The Tick First Appearance CGC 9.8 On Taking Bids At ComicConnect
  17. Tea Dragon's K O'Neill Auctions The Moth-Keeper OGN To Random House
  18. Alicia Keys & Brittney Williams Create YA Graphic Novel, Girl On Fire
  19. TMNT #1 First Print Over $35,000 On Auction At ComicConnect
  20. Former DC Editor Rex Ogle's Odyssey Graphic Novel With Joe Casanova
  21. Dave Bautista Vs Fox News in The Daily LITG, 3rd September 2021

LITG two years ago, Jason Fabok, Walking Dead and Robin

  1. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Teaser: Their Eyes See Everything
  2. Jason Fabok Apologies For Comic Shop Charging $50 To Sign Three Jokers
  3. Renee Young on Post-WWE Career: "AEW Confirmed!"
  4. It's Official – Drake No More, Just Call Him Robin (Young Justice #18)
  5. When Will Sylveon Be Released In Pokémon GO?
  6. The Full Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious Checklist – So Far
  7. The Boys Season 2 Drops Early in Response to Vought Takeover Attempt
  8. Time Lord Victorious #1 Makes a Big Change to Doctor Who Continuity
  9. No, Luke Fox is Not The New Batman in Joker War Zone #1
  10. Bill & Ted Face the Music Star Alex Winter on Film Success, Rumors
  11. Separated At Birth: Tristan Jones and Greg Land on Aliens
  12. Time Lord Victorious, Revealed In Doctor Who Annual 2021 (Spoilers)
  13. Hey Comic Retailers, This Week's DC Comics FOC Is Tonight, Not Sunday
  14. Vault Changes Myriad's Name To Wonderbound, Rebecca Taylor In Charge
  15. Mathew Rodriguez and Charlot Kristensen's New YA Queer Graphic Novel

LITG three years ago, our first inkling of a Black Batman

  1. DC Comics is About to Give Us a Black Batman
  2. Could This Be Your New Batman – Luke Fox? And the Death Of Bruce Wayne?
  3. On Keeping Alfred Pennyworth Dead at DC Comics
  4. Why Does Supergirl Look So Old in Legion Of Super-Heroes: Millennium?
  5. "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Part 3: The Banshee Calls [PREVIEW]
  6. "She-Hulk": Why Fight When We Can Drink Their Tears? [OPINION]
  7. A Forgotten Hero Gets a Solo Story in Absolute Carnage: Symbiote Spider-Man #1 [Preview]
  8. "The Good Place" Season 4: So About Those Forking Images… [OPINION]
  9. "Designated Survivor: 60 Days" Review – Korean Remake Trumps Original
  10. WEBTOON is the World's Most Successful Comics Publisher – And You Hadn't Heard of it Till Now
  11. 2019 Marvel Unlimited Plus Members Will Get Shalvey House of X Variants, Exclusive Deadpool Figure

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Paul Smith, co-creator of Leave It To Chance, X-Men artist.
  • Ken Lopez, letterer and former Lettering Art Director for DC Comics
  • Rosemary McCormick-Lowy, former Marvel editor.
  • Scott Shaw!, cartoonist, co-creator of Captain Carrot and His Amazing Zoo Crew.
  • Karl Bollers, Bad Idea Managing Editor

