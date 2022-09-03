Charlbi Dean & Kayne West in The Daily LITG, September 3rd, 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: Charlbi Dean Has Died

  1. Black Lightning: Arrowverse Star Charlbi Dean Passes Away, Age 32
  2. When Kayne West Screencaps Ye Bleeding Cool Daniel Cherry III Article
  3. House of the Dragon Perpetuates Orientalist, Sexist Stereotype
  4. She-Hulk: Jameela Jamil Faces Backlash Over Misgendering Response
  5. The Boys Season 4: Guess Who's No Longer in The Seven's Mural?
  6. Charlbi Dean Has Died- The Daily LITG, September 2nd, 2022
  7. This Week's Flashpoint Beyond Spoils Dark Crisis Finale – And More
  8. Batman: Dear Detective #1 Preview: They Did It! They Finally Did It!
  9. Dan Slott Explains Why Tee Franklin Writing Sun-Spider Is A Good Thing
  10. DC Comics Signs New Deal With Universal, Canadian Distributor

ICYMI: In case you missed it

LITG one year ago, Dave Bautista Vs Fox News

Dave Bautista is not a fan of Fox News host and villain from an 80s ski movie Tucker Carlson
Dave Bautista is not a fan of Fox News host and villain from an 80s ski movie Tucker Carlson
  1. Dave Bautista Mocks Fox News: "They're So Pathetically Desperate"
  2. Batman Year Two Exclusive Figure Coming from McFarlane Toys
  3. Even More Staff Changes At DC Comics
  4. Did Charlotte Flair& Nia Jax Shoot On Each Other Last Night?
  5. James Tynion IV Planned For Batman To Leave Gotham Before 5G
  6. Amazon Closes ComiXology Website, Merges Accounts With Amazon
  7. The Wheel of Time: Rosamund Pike Reveals Teaser Drop This Thursday
  8. Nicolas Cage's CGC 9.4 Copy Of Planet Comics #1 From 1940 At Auction
  9. Prime 1 Studios Reveals New Batman Statue Limited to 350 Pieces
  10. Superman/Lobo Gets Patton Oswalt Effect Over "Anti-Savers" Hashtag
  11. Al Ewing Will No Longer Work With Joe Bennett After Immortal Hulk #50
  12. Substack Comics To Be Made Available Through The Panels App On iOS
  13. Jake Gyllenhaal Bumps Oblivion Song #1 Nearly 400% to $325
  14. Four Copies Of New Mutants #98, First Deadpool, Up For Auction Today
  15. Telepaths #1: JMS' New Series Treads Familiar Apocalyptic Ground
  16. Amazon Closes ComiXology Website, Merges Accounts With Amazon
  17. Matteo Scalera To Draw Mark Millar's King Of Spies From Image/Netflix
  18. 35 Cent Marvel Star Wars #1 CGC 9.4 Up For Auction Today
  19. Things To Do In London If You Like Comics in September 2021
  20. Unborn #1 Set to Be Frank Gogol's Biggest Debut Comic Book
  21. Nicolas Cage's CGC 9.4 Copy Of Planet Comics #1 From 1940 At Auction
  22. Top 100 Heroes From Jean-Marc Lofficier's Hexagon Comics Universe
  23. The Best Set of Golden Age Sheena Comics (1942-1953), Up for Auction
  24. Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax in The Daily LITG, 2nd September 2021

LITG two years ago, Time Lord Victorious, Erangel, Robin, and Pokemon

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

  1. It's Official – Drake No More, Just Call Him Robin (Young Justice #18)
  2. PUBG Mobile Releases Details On Erangel 2.0 Map Changes
  3. When Will Sylveon Be Released In Pokémon GO?
  4. Time Lord Victorious #1 Makes a Big Change to Doctor Who Continuity
  5. It's Official – Superman Is Living His Very Best Life (Spoilers)
  6. What On Earth Are The Justice League Going To Do About Superboy Prime
  7. The Rarest Generation One Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
  8. How Empyre #6 Finale Sets Up Immortal She-Hulk (Spoilers)
  9. Supernatural: Jared Padalecki's Bravelecki: An Epic Tale of Man & Wood
  10. X-Men: Creation is a Red Book, Juggernaut is Part Of Dawn Of X
  11. Cable Revisits Own Death, All Was Not What It Seemed (#4 Spoilers)
  12. This Week's Wolverine #5 Has An Official Fortnite Marvel Crossover
  13. Did Rocket Raccoon Read A Different Empyre Ending To The Rest Of Us?
  14. Keanu Reeves' Comic BRZRKR Kickstarts $300,000+ in 24 Hours
  15. The New Publisher Of DC Has The Initials D.C.

LITG three years ago, when Absolute Carnage was kicking off

And J Scott Campbell returned to one of his classics.

  1. A Forgotten Hero Gets a Solo Story in Absolute Carnage: Symbiote Spider-Man #1 [Preview]
  2. When J Scott Campbell Revisited *That* Mary Jane Cover For Marvel Comics #1000
  3. "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2: Ep #6/#7 Prep Underway; BTS Clip
  4. Why Does Supergirl Look So Old in Legion Of Super-Heroes: Millennium?
  5. "Firefly," "Stargate Universe" & More: Our "Streamer Second Coming"
  6. "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" – Aaron Paul's Scene to Watch [Video]
  7. "Fear the Walking Dead" Season 5, Episode 12 "Ner Tamid": Any "TWD"/Rick Grimes Connections This Week? [SPOILERS]
  8. Nova Lights up the Night with PX Exclusive Funko Pop [Review]
  9. Yu-Gi-Oh! Creator Kazuki Takahashi Kicks Off New Marvel/Shonen Jump Manga Collaboration
  10. WEBTOON is the World's Most Successful Comics Publisher – And You Hadn't Heard of it Till Now
  11. Comic Store In Your Future – 25 Hot Comics Right Now

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Paul Chadwick, creator of Concrete
  • Kaitlyn Booth, EIC of Bleeding Cool
  • Sholly Fisch, writer on Scooby-Doo, Superman and Batman.
  • Flint Henry of Man-Bat and Grimjack.
  • Sanya Anwar, artist on Betty & Veronica: Vixens, Assassin's Creed, Doctor Who, 1001 Tales
  • Ethan Van Sciver, creator of Cyberfrog
  • Andrew Dalhouse, comics colourist

