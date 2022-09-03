Charlbi Dean & Kayne West in The Daily LITG, September 3rd, 2022

LITG: Charlbi Dean Has Died

LITG one year ago, Dave Bautista Vs Fox News

LITG two years ago, Time Lord Victorious, Erangel, Robin, and Pokemon

LITG three years ago, when Absolute Carnage was kicking off

And J Scott Campbell returned to one of his classics.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Paul Chadwick , creator of Concrete

, creator of Concrete Kaitlyn Booth , EIC of Bleeding Cool

, EIC of Bleeding Cool Sholly Fisch , writer on Scooby-Doo, Superman and Batman.

, writer on Scooby-Doo, Superman and Batman. Flint Henry of Man-Bat and Grimjack.

of Man-Bat and Grimjack. Sanya Anwar, artist on Betty & Veronica: Vixens, Assassin's Creed, Doctor Who, 1001 Tales

artist on Betty & Veronica: Vixens, Assassin's Creed, Doctor Who, 1001 Tales Ethan Van Sciver , creator of Cyberfrog

, creator of Cyberfrog Andrew Dalhouse, comics colourist

