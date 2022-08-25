A Big Change For Ben Grimm in The Daily LITG, 25th August 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: A Big Change For Ben Grimm

Dan Slott Makes The Biggest Change To The Fantastic Four (Spoilers)

  1. Dan Slott Makes A Big Change To The Thing In His Final Fantastic Four
  2. New Powers For Spider-Man In His New Green Goblin Suit (Spoilers)
  3. Jim Shooter Never Intended Ant Man To Be A Wasp Beater (UPDATE)
  4. Lucifer: Neil Gaiman Confirms the Rumors He's God (On The Show)
  5. X-Men 2099 Comes To Krakoa (Spoilers)
  6. Alan Moore Fans Find Themselves Facing "A Few Good Men" Dilemma
  7. The Orville Creator Seth MacFarlane on Season 4 Being "A Blank Slate"
  8. Who Passes And Who Fails Marvel's Judgment Day So Far (Spoilers)
  9. New Powers For Superman & Old Crisis For Booster Gold
  10. Reed Richards Introduces His New Sister To The Marvel Universe

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Michael Kaluta, writer/artist on The Shadow, co-creator of Eve.
  • Anthony Johnston, writer, co-creator of Coldest City/Atomic Blonde
  • John Cimino, Roy Thomas' manager
  • Dan Parent, Archie writer/artist, creator of Kevin Kelner.
  • Cherie Donovan, colourist, founder of Dark Raven
  • Mack Chater artist on Six, Sword Daughter, Briggs Land, Black Panther
  • Kev Hopgood, co-creator of War Machine, artist for Marvel UK and 2000AD
  • Jason Pell, creator of Pinpricks.
  • Janet Harvey, writer of Angel City, Batman.
  • Steve Conley, creator of The Middle Age, Astounding Space Thrills, BLOOP, The Kid Knight

