Dating Profiles Of The DC Universe- Daily LITG, 16th February, 2023
An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, with everyone trying to work out how old Jimmy Olsen would have been when he was with Talia Al Ghul.
Welcome to the Daily LITG.
LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday
- DC Comics Reveals Ages Of Characters On Their Dating Profiles
- The Nevers: HBO Max Cancelling Series Now Feels Like Mercy Killing
- South Park Season 26 Episode 2 Promo: Kyle's Being "Royally" Annoying
- What If Peter Parker Never Became Spider-Man? (SpiderSpoilers)
- Marvel Studios Track Suit Mafia Comes to Hasbro's Marvel Legends
- New York Gets Avengers Endgame One Year Blip (Fantastic Four Spoilers)
- What You Get When You Cross Domino With Nightcrawlers, Auntie Fortune
- Flashpoint Superman Save the Day with McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse
- Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Updates Crusher, La Forge, Worf & Riker
- Kraven The Hunter Gets A New Wakandan Origin From Marvel (Spoilers)
LITG: Ten more stories you may prefer
- DC Comics Announces Spirit World, The Vigil & City Boy For AAPI Month
- Mike Mignola Adds Miss Truesdale & Fall of Hyperborea to Hellboyverse
- The X-Factor's Fremantle Buys Minority Stake In Axel Alonso's AWA
- Black Panther's Dad Calls T'Challa A Traitor To Wakanda (Spoilers)
- Bill Watterson & John Kascht's The Mysteries Picture Book For Adults
- Danilo Beyruth's Love Kills to be Published in English by Titan Comics
- Marvel's Wasp #2 Reveals Previously Secret Origins Of W.H.I.S.P.E.R.
- Flashpoint Superman in The Daily LITG, 15th of February, 2023
LITG one year ago, Emaciated Black Krrsantan
