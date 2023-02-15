Flashpoint Superman in The Daily LITG, 15th of February, 2023
An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, including who read what and when over the last five years, as well as comic creator birthdays.
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday
- Flashpoint Superman Save the Day with McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse
- DC Comics Reveals Ages Of Characters On Their Dating Profiles
- Twenty-Two Marvel Comics Omnibuses For Late 2023 & Early 2024
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #105 Preview: Failing the Alpha Test
- Captain Marvel? Shazam? DC Comics Will Now Just Call Him The Captain
- The Dark Knight Trilogy Coming Soon to McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse
- Scariest Joker Story Since Killing Joke? Tom King's Brave and the Bold
- South Park Season 26 Episode 2 Promo: Kyle's Being "Royally" Annoying
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Review: Another Messy Marvel Movie
- Batman Dark Detective Gets Jokerized with New McFarlane Toys Figure
LITG: Ten more stories you may prefer
- The Black Terror Debuts in Exciting Comics #9, Up for Auction
- The Fire And The Fury When Amazon Hobbled Comixology – Part 2
- Two New Cullen Bunn Horror Comics For May, Lamentation & Ghostlore
- Enrico Marini's Noir Burlesque, Now From Titan Comics
- When Alan Moore Was Interested In Writing Ant-Man
- Marvel Comics Introduce Three New Venoms In Extreme Venomverse #2
- Chris Weston On Designing Michael Keaton's Batman Suits For The Flash
- Che Grayson & Kelsey Ramsay's Dark Spaces Good Deeds from IDW in May
- Hardware Rewrites Milestone's Past, But Can't Escape It (Spoilers)
- Love Rosalía Coca-Cola In The Daily LITG, 14th of February, 2023
LITG one year ago, Reach Around
- A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher
- Hasbro Repaints Chewbacca Figure and Calls it Black Krrsantan
- Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 8 Should Have Folded: Review
- Sesame Street Spoils Russell T. Davies' Doctor Who Series 14 Plans?!
- Harley Quinn Season 3: Peacemaker Influence Even Impacting Alan Tudyk
- Law & Order: Meloni, Hargitay Have Question for NBC: Where's The Love?
- Grant Morrison Talks DC Comics, Dan DiDio And 5G On Substack
- Frank Cho Spider-Gwen, Zatanna, Mary Jane & Man-Thing Sketch Covers
- Interview with the Vampire: AMC Previews Anne Rice Series Adaptation
- Community: Chevy Chase Responds to Accusations: "I Don't Give a Crap"
- Morgan Perry Moves From Boom Studios To Skybound Entertainment
- Bendis and Gaydos Launch New Pearl Comic at Dark Horse
- Kylun Returns In Marvel's X-Men May 2022 Solicitations
- Grant Morrison Talks DC Comics, Dan DiDio And 5G On Substack
- Thor Swings His Mighty Hammer At Silver Surfer At Heritage Auctions
- Moon Knight's Debut series Kicks Off At Heritage Auctions
- DC Comics To Issue Posthumous Daniel Johnston Covers For Batman #121
- Todd McFarlane Does Jim Lee For Spawn: Scorched #3
- Greg James And Chris Smith Follow Kid Normal With Super Ghost
- Don Simpson Bringing Back 1963 Annual Without Alan Moore
- Tom Brevoort Says Avengers & Avengers Forever 'Collide In Holocaust'
- Man Who Tried To Ban Fun Home, Charged With Child Molestation
- Eternals Foreshadow X-Men, Apocalypse and Judgment Day
- University Of Northampton Labels V for Vendetta For Upsetting Material
- First Squirrel Girl Appearance CGC 9.6 At Auction Today
- Doctor Emo In The Daily LITG, 14th February 2022
LITG two yearsago, Darth Vader and Gina Carano – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.