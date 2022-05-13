Doctor Who: The Regeneration Game in the Daily LITG 13th May 2022
LITG: Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: The Regeneration Game in the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Doctor Who's Second On Screen Regeneration Also Changed Races
- Wolverine's New Look Grows On You – Krakoan X-Men Spoilers This Week
- Tony Stark's Next Armor Is Bigger Than Usual In Hulk/Thor Banner War
- Jane Foster Back In Bed With Thor In Avengers #56 Advance Preview
- A Funeral For Matt Murdock – Devil's Reign Omega Preview
- The Kids in the Hall: Dave Foley Discusses Returning to Changed World
- Meet & Get The Pronouns Of DC's Earth-11 Multiversity: Teen Justice
- Star Trek: SNW Visually-Impaired Actor Bruce Horak on Playing Hemmer
- Grant Morrison On Woke Green Lantern Being Pansexual As Captain Kirk
- See Legion's Newly Created World, Altar, In Legion Of X #1 Preview
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Neil Gaiman & Armando Iannucci Part Of Amazing August Marvel Comic
- PrintWatch: Quest's Aside, Shadow War, Amazing Spider-Man & Punisher
- Frank Cho & Alan Davis Artwork For Lake Como Comic Art Festival
- Marvel Reveals New Trans Character, Escapade, For Pride & X-Men
- Dark Horse To Bring Small-Press Comic Tephlon Funk! To Bookstores
- New Look For Wolverine in the Daily LITG 12th May 2022
LITG one year ago – Target has fewer targets
- Target Stores To Halt Sales Of All Trading Cards From May 14th Forward
- Doctor Who: Time Fracture Removes John Barrowman from Production
- Animal Kingdom Season 5: The Codys Fight for Their Future This July
- Planet-Sized X-Men Will Change The Marvel Universe In June
- Black Panther's Okoye – Replacing Danny Rand As Marvel's Iron Fist?
- J Scott Campbell "Fixes" His Critics Over Mary Jane Image
- Ellen DeGeneres Ending Talk Show; Addresses "The Culture Today"
- Disney To Pay Star Wars Novelists Alan Dean Foster And More
- Big Changes to Doctor Doom in Guardians of the Galaxy & FF (Spoilers)
- What Happened To X-Men and Fantastic Four? Heroes Reborn #2 Spoilers
- Batman Wants To Get Politics Out Of Superhero Comics (Spoilers)
- Wal-Mart Allegedly Suspending Trading Card Game Sales
- A Hidden Big Bad Behind The Bride In Fantastic Four #32? (Spoilers)
- Animal Kingdom Teases "Big Announcement" This Tuesday- Date? Trailer?
- Hulk, Doctor Strange And X-Men Marvel Omnibuses For 2022
- John Romita Jr. Leads Art Team for Fantastic Four 60th-Anniversary
- Krakoa Today- the Mutant Revolution will be Televised by Sofia Mantega
- Preview: School For Extraterrestrial Girls Gets A New Story For FCBD
- FCBD Preview: Bountiful Garden from Ivy Noelle Weir & Kelly Williams
- Evelyn & Avery – A New Crafting Graphic Novel Series By Lauren Pierre
- FCBD Preview: Jonna and Mooncakes Join Oni Press Summer Celebration
- PrintWatch: Nottingham #1 Goes To 4th Printing + More
- Animal Kingdom Comes To The Daily LITG, 12th of May 2021
LITG two years ago – Dungeons & Dragons & A New Bat Signal
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Dungeons, Dragons and a lack of a black Batman, Lots of Flashes though.
- Opinion: Regarding Dungeons & Dragons, Session 0, & Consent
- Batman Gets a New Ability in The Three Jokers, Out on August 25th
- John Ridley, Luke Fox Batman, 5G, No More?
- No More Black Batman? The Daily LITG 12th May 2020
- Here's How To Get Every Single Issue of The Walking Dead for Just $18
- Dead By Daylight Will Add A New Horror License On Its Anniversary
- Was Heroes In Crisis About Harley Quinn Falling For Booster Gold?
- Niantic Lowers Wayfarer Reviewer Level Requirement For Pokémon GO
- Eric Bischoff: Man Who Let Hulk Hogan Have Sex With Wife A Bad Friend
- Wally, Barry, and Jay to Appear in Death Metal Spinoff, Speed Metal
LITG three years ago – Excavating Fantastic Four
Two years ago we were looking at Fantastic Four and 4Chan. Was that only two years ago?
- Marvel Phase 4Chan Rumours For Film And TV… Potential Spoilers Await
- Bryan Hill Responds to Tony Isabella Trashing Batman and the Outsiders
- If Your Comic Store is On Tool's Tour, You're Getting A Visit
- Remember That Alex Ross Fantastic Four Teaser From 2017?
- Comic Cave in Springfield, Missouri Closes After People Stop Picking Up Their Comics
Comic book birthdays today
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Marv Wolfman, co-creator of Blade, Nova, Black Cat, Raven, Starfire, Cyborg, Tim Drake, Bullseye, Deathstroke, and Crisis On Infinite Earths.
- Andrew Pepoy, writer/artist/inker on comics including Superman, Spider-Man, Batman, X-Men
- Bill Pulkovski, CEO of Rocket Ink Comics
- Andrew LoVuolo, cerator of The Rift
- Joshua Waerloga, cartoonist
- Comics journalist and author, Christine Marie
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.