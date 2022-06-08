Jenna Coleman – Constantine Sandman in the Daily LITG, 8th June 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: Jenna Coleman is Constantine in the ten most-read stories, yesterday

Jenna Coleman in The Sandman, Image: Netflix
  1. The Sandman: Jenna Coleman's Johanna is Constantine "Upgraded"
  2. Doctor Who Series 7 Rewatch Reveals Some of Steven Moffat's Flaws
  3. Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In June 2022
  4. Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Cutting Their Vacation Short for Season 3
  5. New Marvel Legends Retro Collection Figures Arrive from Hasbro
  6. What Did Pariah Do With The Justice League? (Dark Crisis Spoilers)
  7. Poison Ivy is Now Worse Than Thanos In The DC Universe (Spoilers)
  8. The Boys: Payback Team Photo; Ackles Teases Soldier Boy "Mission"
  9. Connor Hawke, An Asexual Superhero For DC Comics, Today
  10. The Sandman Image Gallery: Death, The Corinthian, Constantine & More

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago –

Captain America By Any Other Name – The Daily LITG, 8th June 2021

Captain America by Peach Momoko – The Daily LITG, 8th June 2021

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. Marvel Comics Presents – The United States Of Genitalia?
  2. Of Course, It's Jed MacKay Killing Off Doctor Strange At Marvel Comics
  3. The Boys: Jensen Ackles Posts Soldier Boy Shield; Full Reveal Monday
  4. Special Delivery Charizard Coming Soon To Pokémon TCG?
  5. A Slow Discovery Begins In Pokémon GO Tomorrow
  6. Bad Idea Comics Say It's Over. Bleeding Cool Refuses To Believe That
  7. Ramon Villalobos Crying Wolf Over Bad Idea Comics Closure?
  8. Titans DoP Shares Season 3 Snaps of Nightwing, Conner, Filming & More
  9. Fear the Walking Dead Update: Season 6 Finale Teaser Taken Down
  10. SPOILERS: Young X-Men – A New Name For The Children Of The Atom?
  11. Big Hero 6: The Series Gets Graphic Novel Adaptation from Yen Press
  12. Surprise! Grant Morrison & Gerard Way Anthrax OGN Out on Wednesday
  13. Rob Liefeld To Ink Larry Hama, Be Inked By Kevin Eastman & Neal Adams
  14. Artist Joel Gomez Celebrates La Muerta Kickstarter Success
  15. LATE: Captain America, Mighty Valkyries, and Red Room
  16. Heroes Reborn Spoilers: Misty Knight & Gwen Stacy More Than Friends?
  17. Marvel Comics Promises Darkhold By The End Of The Year, Honest
  18. Zoop Launches First Crowdfunded Comics Titles, More to Come
  19. Macmillan Picks Up Trang Nguyen & Jeet Zdung Wildlife Graphic Novels
  20. Tween Buffy Meets Roller Girl in Blood City Rollers Graphic Novel
  21. Space Pirate Captain Harlock: Interview with New Artist Jerome Alquie
  22. Captain America By Any Other Name – The Daily LITG, 7th June 2021

LITG two years ago, Mile High targeted DC

  1. Mile High Comics Launches 'DC Sucks' 50% Off Sale
  2. Magic: The Gathering Commander Rules Change Forthcoming
  3. Cowboy Bebop Writer: Netflix Adapt Won't "Scarlett Johansson" Anime
  4. Marvel Comics Liquidates 32 Omnibuses to Comic Book Stores
  5. The Walking Dead Has Message for Fans Bothered By Its BLM Support
  6. Warren Ellis Remembers When Marvel Illustrated Swimsuit Went Gay
  7. Funko Layoffs Will Now Include Funko Funkast And Social Staff
  8. Punisher Creator Gerry Conway Looks to Reclaim Punisher Skull Logo
  9. Star Wars The Last Jedi "Broom Boy" Shoots His Shot On Returning
  10. DC Comics Leaves Diamond and The Earth Still Continues to Revolve

LITG three years ago, John Byrne withdrew Elsewhen

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Jim Stewart, creator of Ganjaman.
  • Michael Higgins, Marvel writer, artist, letterer, editor
  • David Seidman, founder of Disney Comics.
  • Scott Adams, creator of Dilbert.
  • Brandon Jerwa, writer on Battlestar Galactica, Highlander, G.I. Joe, and Army of Darkness.
  • Ciarán Marcantonio, EIC of Black Sheep Comics
  • Martin Shapiro, creator of Chopper.
  • Adam Casey, creator of The Life And Adventures of Santa Claus.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

