Jenna Coleman – Constantine Sandman in the Daily LITG, 8th June 2022
- The Sandman: Jenna Coleman's Johanna is Constantine "Upgraded"
- Doctor Who Series 7 Rewatch Reveals Some of Steven Moffat's Flaws
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In June 2022
- Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Cutting Their Vacation Short for Season 3
- New Marvel Legends Retro Collection Figures Arrive from Hasbro
- What Did Pariah Do With The Justice League? (Dark Crisis Spoilers)
- Poison Ivy is Now Worse Than Thanos In The DC Universe (Spoilers)
- The Boys: Payback Team Photo; Ackles Teases Soldier Boy "Mission"
- Connor Hawke, An Asexual Superhero For DC Comics, Today
- The Sandman Image Gallery: Death, The Corinthian, Constantine & More
- Marvel Unveils New Fortnite Spider-Man Costume Early
- New Mutants Gets 40th-Anniversary Issue in September
- Get Your First Look Inside Gun Honey: Blood for Blood #1
- Now David Duchovny Co-Writes A Sci-Fi Comic Book, Kepler
- Marvel's She-Hulk Licensed For Garnier Fructis Shampoo Range
- Vault Launches Heroes Initiative Auction For George Pérez's Birthday
- Early Marvel Preview: Immortal X-Men #3 Ties Into X-Treme X-Men
- How Can Abyss Be In Batman Inc? (Batman #124 Spoilers)
- Hot Shots: Jon Cryer Part Tres in the Daily LITG, 7th June 2022
Captain America By Any Other Name – The Daily LITG, 8th June 2021
- Marvel Comics Presents – The United States Of Genitalia?
- Of Course, It's Jed MacKay Killing Off Doctor Strange At Marvel Comics
- The Boys: Jensen Ackles Posts Soldier Boy Shield; Full Reveal Monday
- Special Delivery Charizard Coming Soon To Pokémon TCG?
- A Slow Discovery Begins In Pokémon GO Tomorrow
- Bad Idea Comics Say It's Over. Bleeding Cool Refuses To Believe That
- Ramon Villalobos Crying Wolf Over Bad Idea Comics Closure?
- Titans DoP Shares Season 3 Snaps of Nightwing, Conner, Filming & More
- Fear the Walking Dead Update: Season 6 Finale Teaser Taken Down
- SPOILERS: Young X-Men – A New Name For The Children Of The Atom?
- Big Hero 6: The Series Gets Graphic Novel Adaptation from Yen Press
- Surprise! Grant Morrison & Gerard Way Anthrax OGN Out on Wednesday
- Rob Liefeld To Ink Larry Hama, Be Inked By Kevin Eastman & Neal Adams
- Artist Joel Gomez Celebrates La Muerta Kickstarter Success
- LATE: Captain America, Mighty Valkyries, and Red Room
- Heroes Reborn Spoilers: Misty Knight & Gwen Stacy More Than Friends?
- Marvel Comics Promises Darkhold By The End Of The Year, Honest
- Zoop Launches First Crowdfunded Comics Titles, More to Come
- Macmillan Picks Up Trang Nguyen & Jeet Zdung Wildlife Graphic Novels
- Tween Buffy Meets Roller Girl in Blood City Rollers Graphic Novel
- Space Pirate Captain Harlock: Interview with New Artist Jerome Alquie
- Captain America By Any Other Name – The Daily LITG, 7th June 2021
LITG two years ago, Mile High targeted DC
- Mile High Comics Launches 'DC Sucks' 50% Off Sale
- Magic: The Gathering Commander Rules Change Forthcoming
- Cowboy Bebop Writer: Netflix Adapt Won't "Scarlett Johansson" Anime
- Marvel Comics Liquidates 32 Omnibuses to Comic Book Stores
- The Walking Dead Has Message for Fans Bothered By Its BLM Support
- Warren Ellis Remembers When Marvel Illustrated Swimsuit Went Gay
- Funko Layoffs Will Now Include Funko Funkast And Social Staff
- Punisher Creator Gerry Conway Looks to Reclaim Punisher Skull Logo
- Star Wars The Last Jedi "Broom Boy" Shoots His Shot On Returning
- DC Comics Leaves Diamond and The Earth Still Continues to Revolve
LITG three years ago, John Byrne withdrew Elsewhen
- John Byrne Won't Let Marvel Publish His X-Men Fan-Fic Comic, Elsewhen
- Immortal Hulk Still Outselling Batman
- "NCIS" Pauley Perrette "Not Coming Back;" Cites Mark Harmon as Reason
- Incredible Hulk Suicide Page Pulled by Marvel From Print Edition of the Last Call
- Now Retailer Dennis Barger Banned From Diamond Events
- The First 5 Pages of Blade Runner 2019 #1 – Like Tears In The Rain…
Comic Book birthdays today
- Jim Stewart, creator of Ganjaman.
- Michael Higgins, Marvel writer, artist, letterer, editor
- David Seidman, founder of Disney Comics.
- Scott Adams, creator of Dilbert.
- Brandon Jerwa, writer on Battlestar Galactica, Highlander, G.I. Joe, and Army of Darkness.
- Ciarán Marcantonio, EIC of Black Sheep Comics
- Martin Shapiro, creator of Chopper.
- Adam Casey, creator of The Life And Adventures of Santa Claus.
