Jim Lee's X-Men #11 in the Daily LITG 3rd of June 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: Jim Lee's X-Men #11 in the ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. Who Wants To Buy Jim Lee's X-Men #11 Double Page Spread?
  2. The Black Panther Finally Explains Why He Divorced Storm (Spoilers)
  3. The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Crafting Viktor Hargreeves' Story
  4. The Flash S08 Big Bad Behind Iris' Time Sickness; Justice U Update
  5. Obi-Wan: Comparing Moses Ingram with Gina Carano Is Painfully Stupid
  6. DC Comics Demands You Spend $18 More On Dark Crisis
  7. Hasbro Debuts New Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader Black Series Figure
  8. Marvel Comics Execs Respond To Joe Quesada's Exit
  9. Hasbro Reveals Transformers Shattered Glass Autobot Blaster
  10. Anson Mount to Obi-Wan's Moses Ingram: Star Trek Family Has Your Back

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

  1. A.X.E.: Judgment Day Trailer Enhanced by Voice Acting – Nailed It!
  2. Marvel Rains Hellfire Gala Variants on Comic Stores in July
  3. Tim Seeley, Fran Galán Conjure 1980s Satanic Panic with The Roadie
  4. British Paranormal Society: Time Out Of Mind #1 Review: Comfortable
  5. Rachel Pollack's First Comic Series In 25 Years, Never Ending Party
  6. PrintWatch: DC Reprints DC Vs Vampires In 3-In-1 Issues For $6 Each
  7. Is Adam Pollina Behind New Comic Book NFT Company EY3K0N?
  8. Matt Parkinson Quits Dark Horse For Image, And Everyone Gets To Be VP
  9. Whiteout At 24 Years – The Oni Book That Changed American Comics?
  10. Camilo Moncada Lozano Sells Codex Black As A Graphic Novel to IDW
  11. Bill Jemas Statement About Leaving AWA, Starting Be Good Studios
  12. Moses Ingram in the Daily LITG 2nd of June 2022

LITG one year ago – Midnight At Krakoa

Midnight At Krakoa - The Daily LITG, 3rd of June 2021
Midnight At Krakoa – The Daily LITG, 3rd of June 2021

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. And anything mentioning Prodigal Son gets a bump…

  1. Prodigal Son Making Its Return – The Daily LITG, 29th of May 2021
  2. What Happened At Midnight At The Hellfire Gala? (X-Men Spoilers)
  3. Wolverine vs Deathlok – First Look Inside Marvel's FCBD Avengers
  4. The Returning Prodigal Son – The Daily LITG, 28th May 2021
  5. The Future Of Iron Fist At Marvel Comics, Changed (Spoilers)
  6. Rocky IV Star & Dir Sylvester Stallone Releases Director's Cut poster
  7. Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters Sequel to Solo Movie? (Spoilers)
  8. Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley Take Over Hulk Comic in November
  9. Quantum, A New Bearer Of The Infinity Gems. Stones. Whatever.
  10. Regirock Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
  11. TKO Studios Release 3 New One-Shot Comics This Week
  12. Bryan Hitch Joins Ram V, Al Ewing on Venom Ongoing Comic in November
  13. Comic Shops Told Their New Marvel Comics Discounts Through Diamond
  14. Frank Miller Comes To Harrogate For Thought Bubble In November
  15. Black Cat #7 – Marvel Comics' History Of Felicia Hardy Pride (Spoiler)
  16. PrintWatch: Batman/Scooby-Doo Mysteries Gets An Extravaganza
  17. Can't Block Out Images Of Johnny B – The Daily LITG, 2nd of June 2021

LITG two years ago – Rebooted Realisation

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, but it was also all about being rebooted, recategorised and rescheduled.

Can Our Own Reality Be Rebooted? The Daily LITG, 3rd June 2020.
Can Our Own Reality Be Rebooted? The Daily LITG, 3rd June 2020.

  1. More DC Characters Realise They're Rebooted (Action Comics Spoilers)
  2. Lucifer Cancelled, Final Story Released as a DC Graphic Novel
  3. Virus' First Appearance is Now in Last Week's Venom #25
  4. Seth Rogen Finds Excellent Use for Leftover Preacher, The Boys F-Bombs
  5. Konami Addresses The Current State Of Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Organized Play
  6. Transformers Optimus Prime is Ready to Roll Out with Threezero
  7. Thomas E. Sniegoski's Writers Commentary on Vengeance Of Vampirella #7
  8. Comics Folk Respond To What's Happening in America Right Now
  9. 4 More Comic Stores Damaged or Looted During the Protests in the USA
  10. The Goonies Gets A Huge 4K Blu-ray Set From Warner Bros.
  11. Walking Dead Universe Goes Dark as Skybound Joins BlackOut Tuesday
  12. Chris Jericho, Lilian Garcia Criticized for Protest Response
  13. Nickelodeon Went Dark For George Floyd and Some Parents Didn't Approve

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now, but everything is starting to normalise out now, so maybe? But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Giulia Brusco, colourist on Scalped, Django Unchained, and The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

