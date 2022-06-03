Jim Lee's X-Men #11 in the Daily LITG 3rd of June 2022
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Jim Lee's X-Men #11 in the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Who Wants To Buy Jim Lee's X-Men #11 Double Page Spread?
- The Black Panther Finally Explains Why He Divorced Storm (Spoilers)
- The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Crafting Viktor Hargreeves' Story
- The Flash S08 Big Bad Behind Iris' Time Sickness; Justice U Update
- Obi-Wan: Comparing Moses Ingram with Gina Carano Is Painfully Stupid
- DC Comics Demands You Spend $18 More On Dark Crisis
- Hasbro Debuts New Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader Black Series Figure
- Marvel Comics Execs Respond To Joe Quesada's Exit
- Hasbro Reveals Transformers Shattered Glass Autobot Blaster
- Anson Mount to Obi-Wan's Moses Ingram: Star Trek Family Has Your Back
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- A.X.E.: Judgment Day Trailer Enhanced by Voice Acting – Nailed It!
- Marvel Rains Hellfire Gala Variants on Comic Stores in July
- Tim Seeley, Fran Galán Conjure 1980s Satanic Panic with The Roadie
- British Paranormal Society: Time Out Of Mind #1 Review: Comfortable
- Rachel Pollack's First Comic Series In 25 Years, Never Ending Party
- PrintWatch: DC Reprints DC Vs Vampires In 3-In-1 Issues For $6 Each
- Is Adam Pollina Behind New Comic Book NFT Company EY3K0N?
- Matt Parkinson Quits Dark Horse For Image, And Everyone Gets To Be VP
- Whiteout At 24 Years – The Oni Book That Changed American Comics?
- Camilo Moncada Lozano Sells Codex Black As A Graphic Novel to IDW
- Bill Jemas Statement About Leaving AWA, Starting Be Good Studios
- Moses Ingram in the Daily LITG 2nd of June 2022
LITG one year ago – Midnight At Krakoa
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. And anything mentioning Prodigal Son gets a bump…
- Prodigal Son Making Its Return – The Daily LITG, 29th of May 2021
- What Happened At Midnight At The Hellfire Gala? (X-Men Spoilers)
- Wolverine vs Deathlok – First Look Inside Marvel's FCBD Avengers
- The Returning Prodigal Son – The Daily LITG, 28th May 2021
- The Future Of Iron Fist At Marvel Comics, Changed (Spoilers)
- Rocky IV Star & Dir Sylvester Stallone Releases Director's Cut poster
- Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters Sequel to Solo Movie? (Spoilers)
- Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley Take Over Hulk Comic in November
- Quantum, A New Bearer Of The Infinity Gems. Stones. Whatever.
- Regirock Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- TKO Studios Release 3 New One-Shot Comics This Week
- Bryan Hitch Joins Ram V, Al Ewing on Venom Ongoing Comic in November
- Comic Shops Told Their New Marvel Comics Discounts Through Diamond
- Frank Miller Comes To Harrogate For Thought Bubble In November
- Black Cat #7 – Marvel Comics' History Of Felicia Hardy Pride (Spoiler)
- PrintWatch: Batman/Scooby-Doo Mysteries Gets An Extravaganza
- Can't Block Out Images Of Johnny B – The Daily LITG, 2nd of June 2021
LITG two years ago – Rebooted Realisation
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, but it was also all about being rebooted, recategorised and rescheduled.
- More DC Characters Realise They're Rebooted (Action Comics Spoilers)
- Lucifer Cancelled, Final Story Released as a DC Graphic Novel
- Virus' First Appearance is Now in Last Week's Venom #25
- Seth Rogen Finds Excellent Use for Leftover Preacher, The Boys F-Bombs
- Konami Addresses The Current State Of Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Organized Play
- Transformers Optimus Prime is Ready to Roll Out with Threezero
- Thomas E. Sniegoski's Writers Commentary on Vengeance Of Vampirella #7
- Comics Folk Respond To What's Happening in America Right Now
- 4 More Comic Stores Damaged or Looted During the Protests in the USA
- The Goonies Gets A Huge 4K Blu-ray Set From Warner Bros.
- Walking Dead Universe Goes Dark as Skybound Joins BlackOut Tuesday
- Chris Jericho, Lilian Garcia Criticized for Protest Response
- Nickelodeon Went Dark For George Floyd and Some Parents Didn't Approve
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now, but everything is starting to normalise out now, so maybe? But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Giulia Brusco, colourist on Scalped, Django Unchained, and The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.