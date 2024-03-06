Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Kneel Before Zod, newlitg
Kneel Before Zod And Lament, In The Daily LITG, 6th of March, 2024
The events of Kneel Before Zod #3 and what they will mean for Superman going forward in 2025 topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool.
The events of Kneel Before Zod and what they will mean for Superman in 2025 topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool. where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
Kneel Before Zod tops the ten most popular stories yesterday
- The Fridging Of Kneel Before Zod #3 Revealed (Spoilers)
- Birds Of Prey In Underwear? DC Asks What Else Could You Possibly Want
- Blue Beetle #7 Is Basically A Keith Giffen Tribute Comic (Spoilers)
- Daniel Capito Playing A Very Long Game With The Joker in Batman #145
- This How Zur-En-Arrh Allies With Amanda Waller? (Batman #145 Spoilers)
- Rewriting Poison Ivy's Origin Again… Green With Envy ? (Spoilers)
- Pepe Larraz & Jed MacKay's Bloodcoven For Marvel Comics' Blood Hunt
- Obi-Wan Kenobi: Did We Just Get Our Final Answer on Season 2?
- Sting Wins Final Match in Ultimate Betrayal of Wrestling Legacy
- Jack Kirby's Daughter, Susan Kirby, Was A Sixties Pop Star In Britain
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- The Addiction Launches Exclusives Featuring Artgerm, David Mack, More
- Lee Loughridge, Writer And Colourist On New Comic Book, Midstate
- Go Go Loser Ranger! Manga in Kodansha's May 2024 Solicits
- Star Wars Manga Visions In Viz's May 2024 Solicits
- Sylvester McCoy Plays The Spoons On Colin Baker And Bonnie Langford
- Sting Wins Final Wrestling Match In The Daily LITG, 5th of March, 2024
LITG one year ago, Chris Rock outrage
- Chris Rock Unleashes His "Outrage" on Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith
- Batman is Back with McFarlane Toys Brand New The Flash Collectibles
- Doctor Who 60th Anniv Event: Tom Baker Returns for Ep. 1 "Past Lives"
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Pitches Perfect Delirium Fancasting Idea
- Will DC's Knight Terrors Begin With Death of Sandman's Doctor Destiny?
- Hasbro Loses Their Minds By Dropping $75 Carbonized Star Wars 2-Pack
- The Hitmon Family Has A Higher Shiny Rate Today In Pokemon GO
- The Flash: John Wesley Shipp Lets Wrap Party Pictures Do The Talking
- Hasbro Celebrates Avengers 60th Anniversary with New Marvel Legends
- A New Superhero Name For Irey West (Flash Spoilers)
- Is This Weekend At Bruce's? Batman #133 BatSpoilers
- From One Side Of London Spring Comic Con 2023 To The Other
- Jack Kamen Covers the Controversial Claire Voyant, Up for Auction
- Theo Parish Auctions US Rights to Nonbinary Graphic Novel, Homebody
- Todd McFarlane's Batman in The Daily LITG, 5th March 2023
LITG two years ago, Pokémon GO, Quantum Leap
- What Is The Grey "Battle Pass" In The Pokémon GO Shop?
- Quantum Leap: Raymond Lee Tapped to Lead Pilot; Plot Twist Revealed
- Dave Gibbons To Talk About The End Of His Relationship With Alan Moore
- After 3 Hours It's Not Worth Staying For The Batman Post-Credit Scene
- Walker: Jensen Ackles Gets Red Hood & Days of Our Lives Reminders
- SNL: Bob Odenkirk Explains Hating Chris Farley's "Chippendales" Sketch
- Grant Morrison Confirms Damian Wayne Was Consensual
- How Many Pokémon TCG Packs It Took To Get Rainbow Charizard VSTAR
- Exclusive Cat Comics On Marvel Unlimited With Marvel Meow
- Garth Ennis Returns To The Punisher In Vietnam In 2022
- Dark Horse to Publish Debut Graphic Novel by Soroush Barazesh
- Dark Horse to Release Brazilian Graphic Novel Maze in English
- Marvel's Punisher Versus Molon Labe Militia This Wednesday?
- The DC Wild West Comic Gangs Of Gotham That They Never Published
- A Quick & East Guide To Asexuality? Thank FOC It's 3rd of March 2022
- Russian Comic Publisher Bubble Comics Has Gone Silent For Two Weeks
- Yen Press Announces Narrators for Upcoming Yen Audiobooks
- Kevin Smith Launches New Comic Line, Secret Stash, From Dark Horse
- Does The Batman Have A Post-Credit Scene? Daily LITG 5th March 2022
- Valiant Classics Reprints For 2022 & 2023, 250 Pages For $24.99
LITG three years ago, Snyder Cut Sequel, Law & Order, Pokémon GO
- Law & Order: Meloni Goes OC; McDermott's Entrance; Benson/Stabler Art
- Zack Snyder's Plans For Justice League Sequel, Illustrated By Jim Lee
- Pokémon TCG Drops New Shining Fates & First Partner Packs Tomorrow
- Buffy Star Charisma Carpenter: Joss Whedon Post Was "A Call to Action"
- Punisher Returns With Four More Heroes Reborn One-Shots From Marvel
- Rick and Morty Art Department Selects 10 Favorite Season 4 Images
- Evangelion x Godzilla Collab Arrives With Mechagodzilla From Aoshima
- Giovanni Battle Guide for Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
- Camping Outside Comic Shops As Bad Idea Bans Store For Breaking Rules
- Tony Khan Drops Clues About Mystery Wrestling Star Signing with AEW
- Chris Weston's Judge Dredd Art For Anthrax Graphic Novel
- Take Pride, Silk, Witchblood And Thank FOC It's Friday 5th March 2021
- Mindless Speculation: Could Echo Be The New Phoenix? Heroes Reborn
- Darkhold First Appearance, Marvel Spotlight #4 Sells For $500 On eBay
- WandaVision Credits Remove Jim Shooter, Add Gerry Conway & Mike Ploog
- PrintWatch: Batman, Demon Days, Nocterra, Two Moons, Crossover, More
- CoverWatch: Spawn, Batman Fortnite, Crossover and Heroes Reborn
- Christopher Cantwell Brings Together United States Of Captain America
- Ghost & Att-Lass- Marvel Movie Figurines Hero Collector June Solicits
- Cosmic Odyssey Comes To DC Hardcovers in Hero Collector June Solicits
LITG four years ago – Jim Lee was rolling back 5G
And comics were jumping in price again.
- Jim Lee – Not "Ageing Up Characters or Shuffling Them Off" For 5G
- Man Who Writes 6-Dollar X-Men Comics Amused by How Affordable They Used to Be
- Black Cat's Brand New Costume… Iron Cat
- LATE: Doom Patrol, Legion Of Super-Heroes, Metal Men, Birds of Prey at DC Comics
- The Return of WildCATS and All the Delicious Contradictions Of The DC Timeline in Flash #750 (Spoilers)
- Funko Not Deserting ECCC Over Coronavirus Fears… And Others
- DC Cancels Six Days TPB, and Orders For Inferior Five and Batman vs Ra's Al Ghul #5 and #6
- X-Men vs Sentinel Gets a Second Statue with Iron Studios
- Brian Azzarello and Lee Bermejo's New Joker Story, For Both Deluxe Hardcover and 80th Anniversary Special
- How Kevin Eastman Found Out He Was No Longer Publisher of Heavy Metal Magazine
- Brexit (Finally) Sees ComiXology UK Increase Prices By 67%, With Pound Dollar 1:1 Parity
- No, Onward Does Not Have Post-Credit Scenes… But It Has Something For The Real Geeks
LITG five years ago – Superman/Batman was late
And Cosmic Ghost Rider was up to stuff.
- DC Cancels Superman/Batman Vol.7, Will Resolicit in 61 Years
- Cosmic Ghost Rider Destroys Marvel History… But Also Preserves Some Of It, Sadly (SPOILERS)
- [SPOILER-FREE] Are the Captain Marvel Post-Credit Scenes Worth Staying For? Who Cameos? And Can You Take Kids?
- DC Comics to Start Detective Comics Numbering Again With Vol 1
- DC Switching to Longer Hardcover Collections of Ongoing Series?
- What Happens When Your Comic Is Cancelled Three Issues In? Green Arrow #50 Preview
Comic book industry birthdays.
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Joe Pangrazio, creator of Canny Cthulhu Holmes
- Nathan Massengill, inker on Deadpool and JSA.
- Mariah Benes, inker on Teen Titans, Ms Marvel, Superman.
- Tone Rodriguez, Simpsons artist.
- Grant Richards, artist of Away graphic novel.
- Louis Bright-Raven, editor, writer, and illustrator.
- Mike Burkey, comic book art dealer.
- Chris Johnson, artist on The Boy With A Balloon For A Head.
- Richard Dean Starr, writer on Hellboy, Zorro, Kolchak.
